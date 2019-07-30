Facebook's Libra And The Flow Of Information

It is a new world and we must accept it and move with it.

Challenges like this are not going to go away so we must face the fact that if Facebook does not succeed, others will follow.

A cryptocurrency system, like Libra, could allow money to be transferred almost anywhere, anytime, in almost any form and this could avoid almost all regulation and control.

Facebook is promoting a very disruptive product right now that could change markets, regulation, and how we do business.

Rana Foroohar, I believe, has almost got the argument right in her recent essay in the Financial Times.

Ms. Foroohar writes: “Facebook’s proposed cryptocurrency, Libra, would make it a lot easier for hot money to move around the world.”

I don’t think she needs to limit the discussion to “hot” money. To me, something like Libra would make it a lot easier for any kind of money, hot or cold, to move around the world.

As I have argued for many years now, money is information. Money is nothing more than zeros and ones.

And, as I have argued for many years, history teaches us that information grows and spreads. The growth and spread of information can be slowed down from time-to-time, but history shows us that in the longer-run, the growth and spread of information cannot be contained.

Therefore, I would argue that whether it is Libra or some other “cryptocurrency,” someone would create something that will move throughout the world in an almost ceaseless way. This is where the monetary system of the world is heading. And it will be where the monetary system ends up.

Rather than fight this evolution of innovation, we need to accept this fact and attempt to build a global financial system that incorporates this fact.

Ms. Foroohar presents the developing system along with some of its threats. And, she explains how the Libra system could enhance current financial trends to hasten the movement into an uncontrolled worldwide network.

Ms. Foroohar writes, “Face wants to…grease the wheels of global capital flows with a digital coin that operates outside the existing central bank system. Its state aim is to facilitate the ‘global, open, instant’ movement of money across borders….”

The world has changed. Monetary systems have become credit systems and credit systems can and do channel funds outside economic circuits that primarily produce goods and services and allow the funds to flow into financial circuits that just circulate within asset markets and impact asset prices.

I have captured this phenomenon in my description of what I call “credit inflation. To me, credit inflation has been a growing factor in the US economy for over fifty years now and is one of the reasons why monetary and fiscal policies, currently, have so little impact on economic growth.

Ms. Foroohar supports this assertion: “There’s a strong body of academic research done in recent years that shows that the function of the financial system in many advanced economies is no longer to funnel money to new and productive investments, but to engage in the buying and selling of existing assets via complex securitization.”

In other words, the global financial system has become a platform for information systems that distribute existing monetary flows quickly and almost costlessly, anywhere in the world.

But, as we are seeing right before our eyes, the global financial system can become even more efficient. And, Libra is just another effort to achieve this greater efficiency.

And, what this points to is that if Libra does not succeed, there will be other attempts as the growth and spread of information continue to march through history.

Here, Ms. Foroohar argues, the Libra, is “a coin that is perfectly positioned to become a vehicle for hot money going in and out of whichever market is the flavor of the month (or the millisecond).”

The problem: “one of the key issues of globalization has been that capital was able to move more freely than goods or people. (Ms. Foroohar fears) that Libra, at least as it is currently conceived, would exacerbate the problem (to move fast and break things), and make it tougher for central banks to ensure financial stability at crucial moments.”

I would take the argument further. This is going to happen, whether the vehicle is Libra or not, and that the financial systems and the regulatory systems of the world are going to have to accept this fact and prepare for it happening, sooner now, rather than later.

But, the monetary system is not the only thing impacted. I have recently written about the problems surrounding Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. and the flow of information. (One can note that this is such an important issue that I have been quoted in the lead article in the major international Chinese Journal Caijing Magazine.)

This, to me, is the future and we must accept it and adapt to it. It will change our banking systems, our financial systems, our economies, and what it takes to succeed. Investors must fully consider this in how they allocate their wealth.

