Wynn: Shipping Up To Boston

Significant upside exists in WYNN stock due to its relative undervaluation, potential upside from the Boston development, and the income stream from Macau.

Las Vegas is expected to keep generating stable returns, with some additional opportunity to acquire market share, and Japan is emerging as the latest expansion destination.

Macau is expected to continue returning excess cash in the form of dividends till 2021 when the development of Crystal Pavillion starts.

Various tailwinds will propel this further, especially the opportunity to further acquire and develop more area nearby.

Wynn’s latest development, Encore Harbor Boston, will fully ramp in 3 years and should increase (adjusted) EBITDA by at least $225M by 2021.

Currently, Wynn’s (WYNN) future trajectory is dependent on a couple of planned developments in Boston and Macau, along with the macro-economic factors surrounding China.

The company’s three locations: Las Vegas, Boston, and Macau, have advantages in terms of tourism, disposable income, and infrastructure which provide a strong base for future growth.

There could be additional upside from the Boston development project with more area available for development and monetization near the existing Encore Boston Harbor (EBH) project.

Furthermore, most of the capex requirement in Boston is expected to be fulfilled by 2019 (excluding any new developments yet to be announced), and Crystal Pavillion in Macau is not expected to need any capex till 2021. This presents Wynn the opportunity to return excess cash to investors in 2019-2021, which will be a significant positive for the stock.

There are risks in terms of the US-China trade war, a global recession and institutional/anchor investors moving away from “sin” industries such as casinos, tobacco, alcohol, etc., but I believe the probability of these playing out in near to medium future is low.

Wynn's Encore Boston Harbor Project

Wynn’s latest development in North America, EBH, is already open and locals are visiting it, especially in the evenings.

Source: Pg 15 of Wynn Investor Presentation

The company plans to market EBH internationally to foreign customers, especially the Chinese. Boston is a prime area for creating an integrated resort for international tourists because of the availability of direct international flights which should allow the location to benefit from growing tourism.

Management has estimated that the property will reach full ramp in another three years and expects 2021 revenue of $900-1100M with adjusted EBITDA of $225-325M. In its FY2021 FCF projections, management has assumed an EBITDA contribution of $255M from EBH, and an FCF yield of 11-12% (at July 2019 ending share price range).

Source: Pg 73 of Wynn Investor Presentation

I believe these assumptions may actually be on the lower side because of other potential opportunities available in existing and future developments around EBH area. I looked at the following key factors in arriving at this conclusion:

Although the resort is targeted at luxury/premium international tourists, it is already attracting a lot of local gaming enthusiasts ranging from students to cab drivers. Boston is a technology, life sciences, and academics hub, with a lot of skilled employees earning premium incomes as compared to other comparable cities and neighborhoods. There are about 5.6M gaming-age adults around Boston area falling within 90 min drive distance of EBH.

As with Wynn’s current strategy, the focus of EBH will be on high growth and high margin casino and rooms business. A look at Wynn’s FY2017 and 2018 data shows :

Source: Pg 68 of FY2018 Annual Report

143 gaming tables at EBH is comparable to the 165 that Wynn has in Las Vegas. Add to that the 671 luxury hotel rooms and it is clear that WYNN management's focus is to maximize return by focusing on their tried and true formula.

The resort offers very competitive pricing in the $300-400/night range with $100 worth of chips/F&B resort credit included with it. Even ~$500-600/night for the weekends is on the competitive side, relative to similar Boston area resorts.

Source: Encore Boston Harbor Reservations

In addition to the current EBH site, the company has its eyes on a potential prime development opportunity in the form of a partially decommissioned power plant located a stone’s throw away from EBH. There is no local or federal support to redevelop this power plant due to pollution concerns. If Wynn can get this property, the rub-off on the area’s overall infrastructure development will be huge. An increase in international and domestic tourism should incent the government to develop transportation and other supporting infrastructure, which will, in turn, help Wynn’s new as well as existing properties in the area.

At this point, it will be difficult to quantify the additional FCF from these developments, but it certainly offers a lot of upside to the current $255M EBITDA guidance, albeit coming a bit later than 2021 because of the time required to develop the new property at the power plant site.

Source: Pg 69 of Wynn Investor Presentation

Stable Dividend Outlook from Macau subsidiary

Post-EBH, the company’s other major project will be the expansion of Crystal Pavillion in Cotai (Macau). However, even there, major capex investment is only guided for post-2021. There are no other key capex investments expected in the next two years.

(Source: p71 of Investor Presentation)

Hence, the current dividend yield of ~6% should be sustainable from Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF) (OTCPK:WYNMY) - the Macau subsidiary (72% owned by Wynn Resorts) should be able to return as much excess cash to shareholders as possible, which should add to the income potential for Wynn shareholders.

Other Avenues for Growth

With Las Vegas stabilizing in terms of growth and market share, Japan also presents an opportunity for expansion. The Japanese government has now legalized integrated resort developments in the country.

Besides, Japan benefits from highly favourable demographics and is thus, positively poised for the casino and gaming industry with high disposable income and urban population concentration. The company will keep an eye on the Japanese market and scout for viable opportunities and locations.

Valuation

Source: GuruFocus for P/E, and for EV/EBITDA, stock price as of July 25, 2019, close

On EV/EBITDA, Wynn seems to be fairly priced compared to the competition, but on P/E, there seems to be significant upside for Wynn. Even if we exclude MGM (with its high P/E ratio), the average of 21.6 is ~28% higher than Wynn’s 16.9. This and other upside with regard to the potential Boston developments highlight the case for Wynn's relative undervaluation compared to its peers.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, my thesis is that Wynn can realize much more for shareholders than what it has forecast from the Boston area while benefiting from a sizeable income stream from its Macau property. EBH will certainly add more than $255M to adjusted EBITDA in 2021 and later, which will improve the FCF yield to beyond the 12% range which the company currently expects.

The only risk here is that the major development planned in Macau will need capital but that happens post-2021 and the Macau subsidiary is cash-rich and can continue paying out excess cash to WYNN in the meantime.

As the stock is also undervalued on a P/E basis and offers upside from both income and capital appreciation, I expect the stock to perform well over the medium to long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WYNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.