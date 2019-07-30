Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (07/19/19)

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we’ll take a look at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of July 19, 2019.

EIA reported a crude draw of 10.8 million barrels for the week, largely due to the impact of Hurricane Berry as it threaded the needle in the Gulf of Mexico, shutting in production but leaving refineries and their throughput little touched. Both imports and exports increased as shipping channels were reopened. Net crude imports overall fell 562K bpd as exports led the way.

Refinery utilization dipped slightly by 1.2%, again due to the storm. We anticipate this coming week’s report to show a reversion.

Compared to 5-year averages, this week’s report was bullish for crude and bearish for petroleum products. Let’s go through the charts quickly.

Gasoline inventories increased by 226K barrels, whereas distillates climbed by 613K barrels, both about average for what you’d expect to see this time of year based on the 5-year average. Total products, however, increased by 4.2 million, led by propane, which increased by 1.6 million barrels. NGLs continue to be elevated, but propane appears to be leveling off.

Overall, total crude and products declined this week, largely thanks to crude draws. In total, crude and petroleum products declined by 6.7 million barrels for the week.

As always, we’ll leave you with some food for thought.

We're paying attention to a few things in the coming weeks. The trend of US production and exports. For the first, US production (if we exclude the past two weeks because of weather-related disruption) has been range-bound between 12.1 million and 12.4 million bpd since March. Not unexpected given the recent trend lines of falling rig counts. The evidence of a slowdown has since been corroborated by Q2 quarterly conference calls of service providers, with most pointing to a H2 slowdown in drilling and completion activities amidst sub-$60/WTI. Despite evidence to the contrary, most analysts are holding firm to their forecast that the US will end the year at 13 million bpd. We have effectively 5 months left to increase 600-700K bpd in production to meet those numbers. Given where rigs counts are, you'd either have to believe that the wells coming on-line are much more prolific than last year or drillers are much more efficient than they were this time last year, as rig counts are lower. Yes, we know, there are DUCs, and many contend that the DUCs are what will be completed to increase production, but note also that the service providers have said the slowdown is in drilling and completion. In the end, many analysts will still clutch tightly to their 13 million bpd year-end forecast, but we find that to be an impossibly high figure from what we're seeing today.

Second, exports have averaged 3.2 million bpd since June, 1 million bpd higher than last year, but more importantly, almost 600K bpd higher than the trough we saw in April. Based on tanker tracking data, we think the higher exports will likely begin to trend lower from recent highs, which fits seasonality data, but still maintain itself in the “high twos” - which, if coupled, with flat production and healthy refinery throughput, should allow us to see draws for the remaining summer months.

