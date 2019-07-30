PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) CEO Rob Friel on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bryan Kipp - Vice President, Investor Relations

Rob Friel - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Prahlad Singh - President & Chief Operating Officer

Jamey Mock - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Donnelly - Goldman Sachs

Steve Willoughby - Cleveland Research

Chris Lin - Cowen

Brandon Couillard - Jefferies LLC Research Division

Derik DeBruin - BofA Merrill Lynch

Catherine Schulte - Robert W. Baird

Luke Sergott - Evercore

Andrew Wald - Barclays

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Quarter Two 2019 PerkinElmer Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Bryan Kipp. Please go ahead.

Bryan Kipp

Thanks, Don. Good afternoon, and welcome to the PerkinElmer's second quarter 2019 earnings conference call. With me on the call are; Rob Friel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Prahlad Singh, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Jamey Mock, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

If you have not received a copy of our earnings press release, you may do so from the Investors section of our website at www.perkinelmer.com. Please note this call is being webcast live and will be archived on our website until August 12, 2019.

Before we begin, we need to remind everyone of the Safe Harbor statements that we have outlined in our earnings press release issued earlier this afternoon, and also, those in our SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements made today, represent our views as of today. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future even if our estimates change. So you should not rely on any of today's forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date after today.

During this call, we will also be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures we plan to use during this call to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available as an attachment to our earnings press release. To the extent, we use non-GAAP financial measures during this call that are not reconciled to GAAP in that attachment, we will provide reconciliations promptly.

I'm now pleased to introduce the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PerkinElmer, Rob Friel. Rob?

Rob Friel

Thanks, Bryan, and good evening everyone. I'm pleased to report PerkinElmer had an excellent second quarter, as we continue to make significant progress against our key long-term priorities, while also generating strong financial results.

More specifically, our focus growth areas continue to do extremely well, as we disproportionately invest to build additional capabilities and further differentiate ourselves. Financially, we achieved mid single-digit top line growth and double-digit EPS growth despite very strong year-over-year comps. Finally, and potentially most important, we completed the implementation of a more effective operating structure to facilitate alignment with our customers' requirements and accelerate innovation.

Looking first at our second quarter results, while Jamey will discuss them in more detail. Our revenue was $723 million, representing organic growth of 5%. Adjusted operating margins expanded 50 basis points and adjusted EPS of $1 representing growth of 10% over the second quarter last year. These results are particularly encouraging given the very strong second quarter last year where we grew revenue 10% organically, increased adjusted EPS over 30% and expanded adjusted operating margins 180 basis points.

During the second quarter, we also continued to implement a multi-faceted approach aimed at simplifying processes, improving our supply chain and becoming a more agile organization. Given that adjusted operating margins have increased 90 basis points year-to-date, we continue to expect to increase adjusted operating margins for the year by at least 120 basis points and remain confident on our goal of 22% of adjusted operating margins next year.

Similar to the first quarter, our five focused growth areas continue to experience strong demand. EUROIMMUN delivered the strongest top line growth since our acquisition and also generated strong operating margin improvement. Within pharma biotech, we experienced high single-digit growth from our informatics and imaging and detection areas and the recently acquired Cisbio business grew high teens in the quarter. Both our genetic testing and cannabis businesses have generated more revenue in the first half of this year than they did all of last year.

And finally, Vanadis, while not a lot large revenue contributor this quarter remains on track and we continue to see compelling clinical data and very positive feedback from early adopters. From an end-market perspective, trends continue to be mostly constructive and consistent with our expectations, with the exception of the applied market in China. While this phase represents only about 6% of our revenue during the second quarter, it created a significant headwind. While some of this dynamic is market-related, we are accelerating the expansion of our production capabilities in China to further enable local manufacturing.

As you know Prahlad has been driving the organizational change to better leverage our breadth of capabilities and deliver cross company synergies. So I have asked him to discuss some of the specifics of this effort and the positive impacts we are already seeing. However, before I turn the call over to Prahlad, I would like to summarize the first half of the year, as delivering solid financial results that are on track with our plan.

Customer demand patterns and overall end market conditions are good, with the exception of segments in China and we continue to make excellent progress evolving the company to deliver higher growth, greater resiliency and increased profitability.

I would now like to turn the call over to Prahlad.

Prahlad Singh

Thanks, Rob. I echo Rob's enthusiasm and I am excited to convey that we are well on our way to executing the three priorities we've discussed in our recent earnings calls providing an exceptional customer experience, being recognized as an innovation leader and making people and culture a competitive advantage.

While our performance continues to be in line with expectations through the first half of the year, I'm happy to report that we continue to make tremendous progress in shaping the organization internally, to leverage our capabilities across PerkinElmer and provide a better customer experience.

Since the start of the year, we have reduced organizational complexity across three fronts; businesses focused on end market segments, commercial teams focus geographically across end markets and support functions centralized creating centers of excellence. All these puts customer needs and their expenses at the forefront as we become a nimbler organization that can response swiftly to evolving market trends. I'm confident that collectively these actions will be instrumental in propelling us towards a long-term growth and profitability goals.

A key initiative this year has been a shift to aligning our commercial structure by region with the goal to deliver geographically focused sales and support teams that cut across all our end markets. In the process, we're empowering the regions with decision-making that will be closer to the customer. We have already experienced some early success in the second quarter with this model that we won a multimillion-dollar order from a large integrated health system in the U.S.

The customer bought a suite of discovery, automation and service solutions as a result of the focused team effort across business segments as part of our new go-to-market regional customer solutions approach. Prior to rolling out this approach across PerkinElmer, we had demonstrated success with the regional go-to-market strategy during my time leading the Diagnostics business, accelerating growth from a low to mid-single-digit CAGR to a high single-digit CAGR business. We believe we are now in a position to replicate the model across PerkinElmer by establishing a unified regional structure focused on customer needs.

Underneath the regional structure, we will have four key end market segments; diagnostics, life sciences, applied markets and food. Each segment will drive specific strategies, managing our solutions offerings and investment plan. Complementing the end market segments will be PerkinElmer genomics, informatics and services businesses that will enable us to deliver even greater value to our customers.

During my time leading the diagnostics business, we implemented a similar customer-centric organizational structure, which focused on end market segments. A prime example is our reproductive health franchise where we have leading menu breadth, instrumentation and software supported by incomparable customer service. We also built the immunodiagnostics franchise through the acquisition of EUROIMMUN and Tulip, which had similar strength in the infectious disease autoimmune and allergy spaces.

We plan to replicate the playbook that we used in diagnostics across the newly established four end markets segment, where customers are increasingly seeking fully automated sample to answer workflows for increased lab efficiencies. On the last earnings call, we discussed our initiative around integrating our technical capabilities across businesses and geographies under one R&D team. We are very encouraged to see that this is already bearing results and furthering our stated priority to be recognized as an innovation leader.

In life sciences with the combination of our automation, detection, consumables and informatics platforms along with the addition of Cisbio's Homogenous Time Resolved Fluorescence, we can now provide complete workflow solutions. Our announcement in April of joining Accenture's open partner ecosystem is another illustration of how PerkinElmer solutions are integral in helping researchers to quickly and easily connect insights that lead to new therapies.

Not only are we integrating capabilities from across our portfolio to create new solutions, but we are also partnering with other leaders in the segment to creatively go-to-market. In our recently announced partnership with EverlyWell, we have achieved both combining capabilities across the organization.

PerkinElmer genomics has developed test for food sensitivity and lime diseases using EUROIMMUN platforms that can be physician ordered direct-to-consumer through the EverlyWell online marketplace. With further test planned in the pipeline, PerkinElmer is well-placed to expand into consumer-driven health care diagnostics as people take more control over their personal health.

We have several key initiatives underway in effecting simplification and standardization. From improving our order fulfillment process, which will reduce our cycle time to customers to under 24 hours to design for cost, which will reduce our new product cost by a couple of hundred basis points relative to prior years.

Finally, supporting all these programs are our continued efforts to implement and improve internal forecasting, audit and data analysis system, which is critical for a successful transformation towards a unified organization.

In closing, I'm inspired to witness the immense talent in our organization rallying together to achieve the vision of becoming a truly differentiated player providing a flawless customer experience. Leveraging capabilities across our organization to help solve the most significant macro trends, while simplifying and streamlining how we operate to get it done. I believe we are in a good position heading into the second half and I look forward to sharing ongoing progress with you as we achieve our mission and accelerating profitable growth.

I will now turn the call over to Jamey.

Jamey Mock

Thanks, Prahlad, and good evening, everyone. I want to start with the highlights for the second quarter of 2019. Next, I'll provide some additional color on our served end markets and detail on other financial metrics. Lastly, I'll finish by providing a brief update on how we are thinking about the second half of 2019.

Starting off, we're pleased with our second quarter and first half performance. Market conditions have been roughly in line with our expectations entering the year. We've achieved organic growth and EPS targets through the first two quarters, and we remain focused on executing our full year targets. Our growth accelerators have performed well through the first six months of the year. Year-on-year performance continues to beat our initial deal model. Vanadis remains on track and strong results from a multisite study analyzing 1,200 pregnancies is set to be published in a leading medical journal in August. Finally, as Rob mentioned, both cannabis and genomics testing revenues year-to-date have already outpaced all of 2018.

Turning to the second quarter results. We continue to be pleased with the strength in our business as organic revenue growth grew 5%. Reported revenue grew 3% to $723 million and included a 3% foreign exchange headwind and a 1% net acquisition tailwind. By business diagnostics representing 40% of total sales grew 9% organically driven by our reproductive health and immunodiagnostics business lines.

Discovery & Analytical Solutions representing 60% of total sales grew 2% organically highlighted by strength in life sciences and offset by weakness in applied markets. I will provide some additional color on both businesses in a moment.

On a geographic basis, organic growth trends during the second quarter remain mixed, similar to what we experienced in the first quarter. The Americas continues to lead the way with high single-digit organic revenue growth, Asia Pacific grew mid-single digits and Europe grew low mid-single digits.

Operationally, we were pleased with our performance in the second quarter, and we continue to see excellent potential to improve our profitability going forward. Adjusted operating margins expanded 50 basis points in the second quarter to 20.2% driven by continued cast out actions and solid operating expense lovers.

Year-to-date, we have expanded adjusted operating margin by 90 basis points year-over-year. As Rob mentioned, adjusted earnings per share of $1 was an increase of 10% versus the second quarter of 2018 and was in line with our guidance.

Looking further into the key drivers within our segments, let's start with our diagnostics business. As mentioned in my earlier remarks, organic revenue grew 9% driven by broad-based momentum across our portfolio and consistent performance across all regions.

Reproductive health grew high-single-digits organically driven by our genomics testing business, which continue to track toward our full year goals. We're excited about our collaboration with FDNA announced this past June, which enabled PerkinElmer genomics to pair next-generation phenotyping technologies with our genomic services business. While we are only weeks in, the pairing has already reduced the time to diagnose incidence of rare disease in suspected newborns by an estimated 25% in the early clinical feedback of the dual diagnosis has been extremely positive.

On the immunodiagnostics front all product lines performer well in the quarter, leading to mid-teens organic growth for the segment. We are particularly excited about our recently launched SuperFlex platform. This chemiluminescence benchtop system can be used in fields such as cardiovascular, infectious disease, and gynecological testing. As described by one clinical director from a major university hospital in China, the SuperFlex has the reliability and high efficiency of large chemiluminescence equipment and the convenience of point-of-care testing. It has ushered in a new era of point-of-care with its advanced methodology and precision testing system.

Applied genomics grew mid-single digits, a solid performance overall. And on Vanadis, we now have 15 installations and remain on track with 30 by year-end. We think the upcoming publication will serve to further validate our technology and the unparalleled simplicity of our workflow as well as increased customer awareness and help shorten the validation time for new adopters as they become more comfortable with the assay performance with each additional clinical publication.

Turning to discovery and analytical solutions, the second quarter was impacted by tough conditions within the applied markets. By end market, we experienced high single-digit organic growth in pharma/biotech. While imaging and detection continues to do well, we are particularly excited about the future potential of our reagents business following the acquisition of Cisbio.

One quarter in, Cisbio's integration is progressing well and the business grew double-digits in the second quarter. We're now the leading reagents platform that generates more than $200 million in annual revenues, and we're expected to grow mid to high single-digit rate on an annual basis.

The applied markets were flat in the quarter driven primarily by softness in China and industrial end markets globally. Combined, industrial and environmental was down mid-single digits. Food was up double-digits due to strong cannabis demand. In China, applied markets were soft, particularly in our legacy analytical instrument portfolio.

Longer-term, we remain bullish on China, and believe that a lot of these issues are short-term in nature and are mostly related to ongoing delays in export controlled product approvals as well as the global trade war rhetoric.

For Additional context, I spent the back half of June in China meeting with our teams as well as our government officials. After having lived in China many years ago and visiting several times recently, I still find myself amazed by the speed and size of growth in the region after every visit.

I was there ahead of the G20 meeting, and while there was a lot of talk about the trade war and rhetoric on both sides during my time in China, it was clear in my meetings with government officials which included provincial leaders, the National Health Commission, and the Ministry of Commerce that they all value PerkinElmer's five decade-plus history in China and our ongoing local commitments.

Universally, the officials had ideas on how we could collaborate more and all were open to exploring new opportunities to tighten our bonds to drive a better tomorrow.

While the U.S.-China trade tension creates additional risk and uncertainty to our business in the short-term, I'm candidly excited about the country's commitment to health care investment, our business prospects in the region, and our reputation in standing with local and national government offices and the team we have on the ground.

Now shifting to below-the-line items, adjusted net interest and other expense for the quarter was approximately $17 million and our adjusted tax rate was 13%, driven by quarterly timing of international tax planning initiatives.

Turning to the balance sheet, we finished the quarter with approximately $2.1 billion of debt and $150 million of cash. Free cash flow in the quarter was $30 million and adjusted free cash flow in the quarter was $39 million. As a reminder, the difference between the reported and adjusted numbers due to cash payments associated with prior acquisitions.

Let me take a minute to explain a few working capital dynamics we are seeing in the areas of receivables and inventory. First, we are seeing a greater percentage of in-quarter shipments occurring later in the quarter due to customer demand patterns. As a result, we have less collections in the period and carry more inventory to meet our customer needs.

Second, we are seeing a stronger growth in some of our evolving business models. As an example, greater subscription growth in our informatics business creates less cash in the short-term, but a stronger annuity in the business longer-term. Another example relates to cannabis, where customers require short-term liquidity as they commence operations.

Third, due to the growth in our EUROIMMUN business and MPI pipelines, we now expect inventory levels to be higher than anticipated at the outset of the year. As a result of these changes, we now expect adjusted free cash flow to net income conversion of approximately 80% and increased longer-term growth.

Finally, we exited the quarter with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 3.1 times, and we now expect to end the year at approximately 2.6 times leverage.

Closing the books on the first half of 2019, we are pleased with our performance including 5% organic growth, 10% growth in earnings per share, and continued success of our growth accelerators.

As we transition to the back half of the year, we expect Diagnostics to continue at a similar high single-digit pace. As a result of more short-term uncertainty in China applied markets, we are broadening the organic growth range in Discovery & Analytical Solution segment to 3% to 5% for the full year, compared to our prior mid single-digit forecast.

In turn, we now expect PerkinElmer to grow 5% to 6% organically versus our original guidance of 6%. We expect reported revenue for the year to be approximately $2.91 billion, including $53 million from foreign exchange headwinds and approximately $35 million of contributions from Cisbio.

We are maintaining our prior full year adjusted EPS guidance range of $4.02 to $4.07, which includes an incremental $0.02 headwind from foreign exchange compared to our prior guide. We also remain committed to our adjusted operating margin expansion target of 120 to 150 basis points.

Finally, we anticipate $60 million in interest and other expense, a 15.5% tax rate and our share count to remain slightly under 112 million for the year. For the third quarter of 2019, we are forecasting reported revenues of $724 million, representing 6% to 7% organic revenue growth, including a foreign exchange headwind of approximately $7 million versus the comparable prior period. In terms of adjusted earnings per share guidance for 3Q, we are forecasting $1.01.

This concludes my prepared remarks. Operator, at this time, we would like to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Patrick Donnelly. Your line is open.

Patrick Donnelly

Great. Thanks guys. Maybe just on to start on the China side, can you just talk -- give some more color on the shortfall there, the magnitude of the impact? Which business segment it hit specifically? And then just also what's baked into the back half or your expectations there?

Rob Friel

So Patrick I'll start then maybe Jamey will chime in. So, we continue to be very bullish on China overall. We saw good growth particularly on the diagnostic side and I would say that was fairly broad-based or there was the immunodiagnostics or the reproductive health and we continued to feel good about that. And I would say that was despite some challenging birthrates that we saw in China.

Life sciences continues to do well there in addition. As a challenge we are running into as Jamey alluded to was really on the applied area, particularly on the industrial end markets. And as Jamey mentioned, we think some of that is macro slowdown overall in China, some of that maybe a little bit we're starting to see some anecdotal evidence that there’s starting to be a little bit of biased against U.S. companies, particular in some of the tenders.

But that’s fundamentally where we saw the challenge in China. And so I think to some extent maybe this is out of caution, we’re concerned about the back half and that's ultimately what's causing us to widen the range in DAS from mid single to three to five, it's really the applied largely in China, but I would say even outside the China. The China -- the applied markets are challenging.

Jamey Mock

I would agree yeah. With regards to your question on the back half Patrick, we're not expecting much uplift. It's probably maybe a little bit in DAS, but overall we're planning for much of the same in the second half in our guidance of there.

Patrick Donnelly

Okay. That's helpful. And then just on the DAS business in general. Rob, I appreciate the color about the applied, what can you guys do to reaccelerate growth there? I know you've talked a decent amount about some new products there catalyzing some growth. But I guess with the headwinds in applied, how should we think about growth going forward? Last year you had a really strong year there, particularly in the mid part of the year. So I guess on the go forward, what can you guys do to reaccelerate back to some of the…?

Rob Friel

Yeah. I think a piece of it is what you referred to as we continue to get new products out into the marketplace. And we've got some coming out, sort of, late 2019 and early 2020 that we think will be helpful there. I think the other thing and obviously this has been the theme for the last couple of years is just continue to shift away from the industrial markets, because they have a tendency to be a little bit more cyclical and so continuing to invest in life sciences, continuing to expand our informatics and service offerings. I think those are all and, of course, food as well, I think those are all helpful because we think longer term growth rates there are not only higher, but we think are more resilient and less cyclical.

So I think it's for me is going to be a combination of continuing shift into those more attractive end markets, but also at least in the short-term driving more new products into the marketplace.

Patrick Donnelly

Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from Steve Willoughby. Your line is open.

Steve Willoughby

Hi good evening. Thanks for taking my question. Two things for you. One, I guess could you just help us frame up maybe put in perspective, can you talk about China applied being 6% of your revenue? Applied globally being flat that's despite food being up double digits. Can you just remind us, how big you're considering that food bucket to be, so we can, sort of, either you can tell us or we can back into how much you're in applied or industrial business was down in the quarter? And I have a follow-up.

Rob Friel

Yeah. So is the question specifically on food, Steve?

Steve Willoughby

I mean, I guess it's really like we try to look at how much of the industrial business was down for the applied business to be flat.

Rob Friel

That's a good point I think. So industrial and environmental is down mid-single digits in the quarter. As I actually think that speaks to the portfolio evolution of PerkinElmer, so being up 5% when industrial and environmental is down mid-single digits, again as I think another example of how we transformed the portfolio, but to specifically answer your question, not about…

Steve Willoughby

Yeah. It does.

Rob Friel

I think that's the point you should have reinforced. If you go back a couple of years ago, I think one of the -- I used to hear from the investors, the concern was how tied was PerkinElmer to the industrial macro grow side. And then, of course, the other question was how tight is PerkinElmer to newborn screening and said differently birthrate.

And if you look at this quarter as Jamey pointed out this is a good indication of the changes we made in the portfolio. So as Jamey said industrial was down mid single. And if you look at birthrate, they were down in U.S., they were down in Europe and they were down in China.

And as you heard earlier, our reproductive business was up high single and diagnostics grew 9%. So those speak a little bit to the migration of the portfolio. And, of course, that's something we have talked about to not only being higher growth but more resilient.

Steve Willoughby

I appreciate that Rob, thank you. Jamey, just one follow-up for you on margins. Operating margins were up 50 basis points year-over-year this quarter, sorry, 70 basis points this year and a quarter. And it looks like gross margins were down just any color there at all?

Jamey Mock

Yeah. So a little bit of this Steve was foreshadowed in the first quarter when we expanded margins 130 basis points. And if you remember we said that we were going to have -- we had a greater mix of EUROIMMUN reagents in the first quarter and that we have a greater mix of instruments in the second quarter. So much of that's entire explanation down from I think 51.3 to 51.0 is just due to the EUROIMMUN instrument mix that is coming through and it was quite strong in the quarter. So EUROIMMUN was up mid-teens and we're thrilled with the performance, but it had a little bit of impact on a quarter-over-quarter. Through the first half, I think we're up about 40 basis points on gross margin and I think that's how we're kind of penciled it in for the year, it's about 40 to 50 in the gross margin line.

Steve Willoughby

Perfect. Thanks so much.

Operator

Your next question comes from Doug Schenkel. Your line is open.

Chris Lin

Hi, good afternoon. This is Chris on for Dough today. Thanks for taking my questions. Just to follow-up on China. I believe you noted that the China weakness is expected to be transitory. So with that in mind, when do you expect China to recover and then longer term, how does this impact your 2020 organic revenue growth target?

Rob Friel

So some of this is transitory to your point Chris, I mean, MOFCOM approvals are difficult for us to control here, some of the shift in labs, some government to third parties also quite transitory. Right now, we're just assuming the second half that we're not going to bank on a giant change there. A little bit of uptick versus what we've seen in the applied markets there in the first half, but it's not a lot -- it's not a significant portion of the DAS increase in the second half versus the first half.

Jamey Mock

Yeah. And I would just say, what you're picking up in a sort of transitory is that we think longer term China is still great place to be at to the second largest economy in the world. We think it's going to grow particularly in the segments that we operate in. So I think what you're hearing is while for the second half, we are not assuming any change, but when we start thinking about this longer-term, we still think China is a good place to be and we are continuing to sort of increase our investments and our presence here.

Chris Lin

Okay. Got it. Then Rob, in your prepared remarks, I think you noted that EUROIMMUN had the strongest topline growth quarters since the acquisition. Can you just provide a bit more detail in that comment, really what enabled this record quarter? And I am particularly curious on how North America operations contributed to that performance? Thank you.

Rob Friel

Yes. EUROIMMUN in the quarter again I think it was up 17% on an organic basis, so very strong. And it was broad-based. I mean, we saw it sort of across the globe, whether it was Europe, China or Americas. Americas was particularly strong and I think it was reinforcing for us to see that some of the things we have talked about in the past and some are the synergistic aspects of the acquisition are starting to come through now. So clearly, we're seeing EUROIMMUN do a good job of penetrating new markets, new geographies. Your MPIs are continuing to kick in.

I think Prahlad mentioned the fact that we are cooperating or doing joint venture between our genetic testing business and EverlyWell. EverlyWell that sort of expand out into the food intolerance. And they have some new products. And of course, that was one of the things we liked about EUROIMMUN that they're very innovative, that we introduced the new random access analyzer through to the market this quarter. So there's really a host of things, but particularly in the Americas, which I know was one of your questions it was very strong in Americas in the second quarter.

Chris Lin

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

The next question comes from Bill Kirk. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks. This is Dan on for Bill. So my first question is in terms of the NIPT commercial institution ramp, it sounds like the strategy to differentiate your offering is softer this entire cycle of reproductive products. Can you just how the strategy is attractive to different geographies, different payers and then just maybe just if you're focusing on gaining mine share with OB/GYN community as well as the patient's community and then the importance of that as well?

Prahlad Singh

Yes. So the question around NIPT and Vanadis for us, we continue to see that to be on track for what we have said around 30 installations for the year. The data our customers are generating in fact what we are seeing is better than what we've generated in our own labs for CE marking study. So we feel really good and the RAM process for early adopters is going well. In regards to the overall OB/GYN mind share, most of our focus right now has been in Europe and in the APAC market and we see very good feedback from our customers and KOL's.

Rob Friel

And I would just reinforce, the value proposition for Vanadis is fundamentally, it's easy to use. We think it's low cost and it's very accurate. So while it won't work for everyone that want to get a lot of detail relative to the genetic makeup, I think for the large majority of our customers and again we have a lot of familiarity with screening versus diagnostic testing. We think Vanadis is a very effective product. We're looking for accurate easy-to-use sort of low-cost screening.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks guys. That's helpful. And then just one more just shifting over to the cannabis opportunity, it sounds like it's doing very well you said it outpace 2018. That suggests its tracking pretty well out of your target. First, do think there's any adjustments there need to be made? And then I'm just kind of wondering what's driving the uptake? I know previously you mentioned that Emerald test bench and Vanadis status, if you could just spot out some color there. Thanks guys.

Prahlad Singh

I think the time that we are trying to bring customer a full total workflow solution to our customers. As they are setting up their lab, bringing in the front end and the full solution along with the software is really gaining traction with the market place. And then I think as the growth continues to go in that market via -- being an early provider of a fully consumer workflow solution is gaining traction.

And in addition to that, if you get the total birth of offering that we bring to the table, it is also very amenable and attractive to the consumer.

Jamey Mock

In terms of the target, you asked Dan, we said it could double this year from 10 to 20. So we're basically on pace with that, so maybe this a little bit of improvement to that which is why we might see DAS second half kind of pick up from here.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Brandon Couillard. Your line is open.

Brandon Couillard

Hey, guys. Good afternoon. On the DAS business, you said you can quantify the impact of the MOFCOM exploit clinics the way using the thorough the piece that out relative to just start a broader macro environment. So again you think on your op structure was a little less disruptive to the business in the second quarter?

Rob Friel

Sure. I'll start and Prahlad can jump in. So on MOFCOM brand we're try not to target all the time here but it is probably $4-ish million to the quarter. So, it might be 1 point for DAS and 0.5 points overall for PerkinElmer, just to answer that question.

And TBD online that gets resolved. We're obviously monitoring it. I mentioned I met with MOFCOM when I was over there. They were sympathetic. And trying and we'll see what happens there.

In terms of organizational disruption, I don't think that had an impact on the quarter whatsoever. I think most of the commercial and kind of product management moves which is made recently here.

And I think before that it was largely around R&D, which I think Prahlad talked about in the last call, in some operations and back-office function. So, I think people are excited about organizational move. And its not an impact.

Prahlad Singh

Yeah. I mean, in fact Brandon, the impact of the changes that we are bringing to the feet of the Street is really very minimal. And the idea actually has emanated from the field. What we're really putting is the tools and processes in place that maximizes the opportunities that we have in front of us.

Brandon Couillard

Okay thanks and then follow-up for Jamey. Just on the working capital items despite the elongated shift cycle, the higher inventory levels at EUROIMMUN. Why is that occurring now? And do you think those are structural and is 90%-plus conversion still relevant number to think about perhaps for 2020?

Jamey Mock

Yeah. I think it's some -- some of these have been happened a lot over time, but a lot of these were revolving. So and we are growing faster. I mean if you look at informatics, we like the subscription model.

So historically, and I think you mentioned this also with the ASC 606 discussion, we used to sell personal license we much prefer to have a subscription model, that kind of brings in annuity for years to come.

As we continue to push that product and I think it is performing very well. Similar on cannabis, so cannabis is probably surpassing our expectations a little bit here. And I think those customers might require something like 90 days term. So, a lot of this is related to growth Brandon which I think is a good thing.

EUROIMMUN inventories at the same way, our NPIs were trying to accelerate in the second half of the year. So we can hit 2020 with a head of steam here. So I think much of this is just related to the fact that we are just growing faster.

Brandon Couillard

Good thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Derik DeBruin. Your line is open.

Derik DeBruin

Hi. Good afternoon.

Rob Friel

Good afternoon.

Jamey Mock

Hey, Derik.

Derik DeBruin

Hey, so I’ve got four questions. So here we go. So first one gross margin, so, gross margin for the quarter was below what we had forecasted quite a bit. But yet your SG&A was also quite a bit lower, so that offset.

How should we think about this pace into the rest of the year? And I would've thought the gross margin would have been higher just given the lower DAS contribution and a higher EUROIMMUN contribution for the quarter?

Rob Friel

Yeah. I'll try to answer that just a little bit here. But if you remember, we tried to foreshadow and we have been out there externally as well recently. That said, the first quarter was a little high on the gross margin side and on the operating margin side.

And the second will be lighter, because we knew the EUROIMMUN instruments will be coming in the second quarter. So that's the drag on gross margin at least from a year-over-year standpoint.

And some of our new businesses like genomics testing is performing extremely well. That put in a bit of drag. But in general we're kind of in line with where we thought through the first half here. After the sequencing for the second half, I think it's pretty similar.

I think the way we think about 2019 is probably 40 to 50 basis points and the gross margin line and then 120 to 150 on the operating margin line. So there's a decent amount we've been saying we've invested a lot in people, we've invested a lot in our sales force. And therefore we can leverage that now so using some of the base cost of risk and some good cost control come through. And that's how I think about 2019.

Derik DeBruin

Great, hey Rob could you talk a little bit more about the pressure and the anti-U.S. bias in China? That was sort of a striking comment and can you provide some specific examples.

And I guess that leads to the question earlier than starting to see our price accomplishments on the Chinese markets from other non-Chinese vendors that should be playing there?

Rob Friel

Yeah. So Derik I would say there has been set of three instances where we've heard of specific tenders that we were told that we won these are sort of government businesses. And then in the process of documentation, we got flipped to a local.

And I would say at this point it's a couple of points, so you wouldn't say we're greatly concerned about it, but its -- I would say in the second quarter, it's the first time where we can point to specific examples of where we think there's been a little bit of anti-U.S. bias.

What we're doing to deal with it is continuing to move as much manufacture as we think makes sense over to China because what they in essence say is a lot of it is because it is not produced in China, so we're trying to alleviate that concern first. Ultimately, whether it's U.S.-owned, obviously, can be difficult for us to deal with, but that's how we deal with it in the short-term.

Derik De Bruin

Great. And on the -- going back to -- since you mentioned Canada number of times, I'll jump on that wagons too. So, can you talk about how big the market opportunity is for the life sciences space? And just of like I haven't really seen a good estimate for the TAM on that one that's adjustable by the tools market and your idea on what that's market is going?

Rob Friel

Derik, you can put me in the camp, I don't know if we have a great handle on the total market. I mean we try to estimate what it is. I think right now it is probably $100 million, $150 million market something like that. But I think it's growing very quickly.

And I think it's growing because you are seeing two opportunities. I would say on the marijuana side, which is probably growing the slowest is you see the opportunities for analytical instruments to help with sort of efficacy quality and safety.

On the sort of more Hemp and CBD side, you are seeing a lot of growth in being able to control how much TSC -- THC is in the product so that it doesn't run afoul of the regulations. So, it's really -- and that's probably going faster actually.

Derik De Bruin

Great. And following on Vanadis, I guess, revenue expectations for 2019 if you care to share that. And sort of like how we should think about that accelerating into 2020?

Rob Friel

Yes, Derik, I think as we talked about in the past, we're trying to stay away from 2019 from a revenue perspective and really talk about installations. And I think the reason for that is we want to get the installations out there. And again it's a little bit, because it's early days, hard to predict how much are going to sort of buy the instruments and how many of them are going to do a reagent, and of course, that has a significant impact on the -- side of things.

So, we said for 2019, let's really focused on getting it out there, we set a goal of 30 installations. As we said we're sort of halfway through the year. We think we're right on track and so we continue to be very bullish on Vanadis. I think the revenue -- the significant revenue should occur starting in 2020.

Derik De Bruin

And then let me just ask if you look at 30 installations and what we should think about is a relative revenue per box in terms of consumable pull-through?

Rob Friel

Yes, Derik, I think we need a little bit more experience with the sort of volume through the lab before I want to commit to a number there.

Derik De Bruin

Okay, that's great. Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from Catherine Schulte. Your line is open.

Catherine Schulte

Great. Thanks for the questions. First on EUROIMMUN, on last quarter's call, you talked about the goal of getting to 50% market share in the U.S. autoimmune screening business. Has that played out as you expected?

Prahlad Singh

Yes. Catherine with the new and -- with the recent buy that Rob mentioned in the recent trend we had, we are going to get to 50% screening in the AMA market.

Catherine Schulte

All right. Great. And then on China Jamey you mentioned your conversations with some officials there on ways that you guys could work together further. Any details on specific steps you're taking to improve that DAS supply business absent any marked -- change in market dynamics? And then for the focus on local manufacturing in China, are there any particular product lines that you're prioritizing for that?

Jamey Mock

First, we talked a lot to the National Health Commission around diagnostics and expanding newborn screening. I know you asked about DAS, but that's primarily where they asked for the most help. So, we've been working with them. We've been investing and training for all the physicians, particularly, as you go west and frankly, through the one belt one road all the way down to Africa.

So, we think that opens up geographic expansion in China as well as menu expansion if we can get some of our QSight and mass spec in there because that was just CFDA-approved recently.

I'd say from a localization standpoint, we bought SSI which is a localized spectroscopy manufacturing site. So, I'd say we've had five or six facilities now and on EUROIMMUN localizing more SSI on the analytical side is localizing more. We have Taichung, which is doing well. So, we're doing pretty well and let China go as fast as we can here.

Catherine Schulte

Great. And then are you guys still confident in at least 7% organic growth in 2020? And assuming that you'll need to get DAS back to mid-single-digit growth to do that, do you think you can get it there, just through the new product introductions or would you need to see market improvements in area like China applied as well?

Rob Friel

So I would say, we continue to be confident in our ability to get to high single digits in 2020. Obviously, we are not giving guidance, but I would say, given the market conditions we see right now, I think we can still achieve high single-digit.

Catherine Schulte

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ross Muken. Your line is open. Please ask your one question and one follow-up.

Luke Sergott

Okay. Thanks. This is Luke on for Ross today. Just real quick on China, so there's a lot of issues with several of your peers going on there particularly in the food market, are you guys seeing opportunities for share gains? Or is it just paying to every U.S. Company right now?

Rob Friel

I think, when you talk about China food at least from our perspective, you sort of need to separate it into two different markets. So what we're seeing is where we're supplying products to the producers of the food and this probably falls more in sort of the grain and dairy area. We continue to see pretty good growth there. Where we are seeing sort of headwind is when you're supplying the labs. And I think that this location there is we're seeing a move from that being fundamentally, historically done by public labs, it's now moving out into more private labs. And I think that’s the disruption that some of the other peers have talked about and we're seeing that as well. It's just because we have the other aspect of it, we have probably a little less of an impact. But of course, we are seeing them on the lab side.

Jamey Mock

And with regard to China food, we're very bullish. So, I mean if you look at that, we think that safety market is going to grow. We think quality will grow. If you look at the rising middle class there, the number of exports they have coming in, I think longer-term, China food is a place that we’re very bullish on it. I think, we're going through some short-term headwinds here.

Luke Sergott

Yes. That makes sense. And I guess, just following up on that and your focus on improving the overall workflows around your different markets and customers, I guess reproductive would be an example of this and showing how that's grown versus you used to be just tied to birth-weights. Can you talk about other businesses where you're focusing on that? And how much going forward can we look out for new contracts like you saw the multi-million one that you guys called out?

Prahlad Singh

Yes. The applied genomics Luke is another example, where now we have a validated flexible workflows all the way from sample to sequence. So, the ability to provide a front end extraction, liquid handling, reagents and kits and library prep is another example that sort of allows us to do that. Similarly, cannabis is another example where we now I -- we can add the front end to it -- sort of the front end that goes along with the whole workflow and the software that provides a solution, so those are a couple of examples.

In the life sciences and other area, we are in now with the inclusion of Cisbio in our portfolio, we can add our readers and our reagents and provide a whole portfolio of fluorescence whether it’s around with HTRF, alpha or DELFIA technology that gives the consumer the flexibility to choose and pick as to what they want to. So, these are a few examples where the total workflow solution comes into play.

Luke Sergott

Okay. And I guess, is there a chance to even accelerate EUROIMMUN using this strategy as well?

Prahlad Singh

So EUROIMMUN is already sort of -- as Jamey pointed out, alluded to it, it’s already, we can see the benefits of it not just for me technologies energy perspective which we have talked about around antibodies and antigens earlier, but now the capability of bringing EUROIMMUN, Tulip and Cisbio gives us an opportunity where we have sort of centers of excellence around antibody and antigens and then leveraging that to develop assays across different end market segments.

Luke Sergott

Okay. Great. Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jack Meehan. Please ask your one question and one follow-up. Your line is open.

Andrew Wald

Hi, this is Andrew Wald on for Jack. So you called out high single-digit growth in the Americas. Could you provide some more commentary on the strength in the region?

Rob Friel

Sure. Yes. It's pretty broad based Andrew. So, diagnostics is up high single digits and DAS is doing pretty well at mid-single digits as well. So, I think, I'll start with the DAS side because that's a little bit different than low single digits we are seeing. I mean, a lot of that is driven by cannabis, a lot of that is driven by life sciences, so we think in particular life sciences in the America is going quite well. We mentioned imaging and detection and informatics and our enterprise business are all performing nicely. So I think that kind of covers DAS.

And then in diagnostics, we've got the genomics testing business we highlighted, so that's going well. That’s largely U.S. based. EUROIMMUN, we highlighted in terms of the instrument order. So, hopefully that gives you a flavor, but Americas has been performing quite well.

Andrew Wald

Thanks. And could you provide more of an update on Tulip? Maybe, you can touch on some of the new offerings or synergies especially with EUROIMMUN? Thanks.

Prahlad Singh

Yes, to give you one example of that we've talked about earlier is the lateral flow technologies. Tulip itself continues to grow high single digits from an opportunity perspective, but really what we are now working on is the next generation of offerings around lateral flow for infectious diseases, leveraging the antibodies and antigens that are developed at EUROIMMUN and putting that through the Tulip channels, not just in India, but into other emerging markets.

Andrew Wald

Thanks.

Operator

I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the conference back to our speakers.

Rob Friel

Well, thank you everyone for your questions. And just to summarize, we feel great about the first six months. As I mentioned, solid financial results, but probably more importantly, we continue to make terrific progress under the sort of long-term strategic priorities and we look forward to updating you next quarter on our progress in continuing to drive PerkinElmer to higher growth, increased resilience and greater profitability. Thank you and have a great evening.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. And thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day. You may all disconnect. Presenters, stay online for post-conference.