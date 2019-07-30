Constellation Brands' Stealthy Takeover Of Canopy Growth Could Be A Disaster

There is a stronger probability that this is going to be a disaster rather than a long-term positive for Canopy and its shareholders.

When Constellation Brands (STZ) paid out $4 billion to take a 36 percent stake in Canopy Growth (CGC), it was hailed as a confirmation that the pot industry was real and had legs, and portended the likelihood there would be many more similar situations occurring in the cannabis industry.

It of course helped cement Canopy Growth as the premiere cannabis company in the world at the time, although that was never my take on the company, as I've mentioned before the firing of Bruce Linton.

Looking at the terms of the deal, the confusion surrounding different interpretations as to why Linton was fired, and the very short-term time frame Linton was given after the cash infusion to perform, I have no doubt in my mind that Constellation Brands has this planned from the time it made the deal with Canopy Growth.

In this article we'll look at the ramifications of the actions taken by Constellation Brands, and how it will probably have an effect on the performance of Canopy Growth.

Getting rid of Linton was in the cards from the beginning

To me its obvious that Constellation was looking for the best opportunity to get rid of Linton in order to put its people in place. That's not necessarily some dark and cynical move, but it is one that will have serious ramifications for the company over the long term, and has temporarily brought the overall cannabis industry in disfavor with investors.

It's on Constellation to perform now, and it appears the company is going to change the growth strategy of Linton and opt for a more measured and slow one. Part of that is in order to protect its own performance, as well as it being the only way it knows to do business.

This is fraught with danger because it could put Canopy in a position of losing significant market share at a time when a number of its competitors are boosting production capacity; and I mean besides the global market leader in production capacity, Aurora Cannabis.

As for Linton, I've never been a real fan of his concerning allocation of capital, as a number of the decisions and deals he made were unimpressive to me, including the much-touted Acreage Holdings deal. This is especially troubling because of the uncertainty surrounding the legalization of pot in America, which is far from certain, and if it ever happens, is more than likely many years away.

The major reason I see this as Constellation's plan from the beginning of the deal is because Linton had a very visible track record that could be researched and understood; it wasn't as if he was an unknown entity to Constellation. It was also very clear what his vision was and how he planned on achieving it.

Even Constellation asserted the firing of Linton had nothing to do with financials. I'm not sure I believe that fully, but it does suggest there was something else associated with it beside performance. That something, I believe, was the plan to take control of the direction of the company by placing management in place that would adhere to and align with how Constellation wanted things to be done.

With Linton visibly representing almost the total opposite of what Constellation apparently wants, the only conclusion to be drawn is the firing of Linton always had been a foregone conclusion.

As for specific evidence, the terms of the deal reinforce my thesis. For example, the company received two board seats and the power to appoint to independent directors.

And if that didn't work, the company had warrants, which if it were to exercise, would give it a 56 percent position in the company. So either via control of the board or a dominant position in Canopy Growth, Constellation now had control of the company.

Again, this was obviously planned and the intent from the beginning.

The board is at fault in much of this

When you carefully consider how this was handled, and how Constellation refused to blame the performance of Linton as the reason for his firing, it's easy to see the reasoning behind it, which is if the board castigated Linton, it would be pointing the finger at themselves. It would mean they failed in their oversight of the company.

The truth is, to a degree they definitely did. It would be preposterous to think Linton went totally off the reservation and entered into deals without the approval of the board. The board either knew what was going on and gave their approval, or they were totally incompetent and should be removed themselves.

This is another piece of evidence that points to Constellation always having the idea of implementing their own business plan and using their chosen steward to make it happen.

Canopy is more of a mess than it appears

The first thing to consider when analyzing the condition of Canopy leadership is in how Linton was fired and the differing reasons offered by the participants.

Constellation asserted it wasn't because of financials, but rather to place a person in charge that would "focus" on the future growth of the company. This meant a type of growth that wasn't as ambitious as Linton's, as well as doing so while lowering spending and costs.

While that's not a bad strategy and goal, it could result in Canopy losing a lot of momentum, as well as market share over the next year or two.

Another major factor is in regard to who is going to replace Linton and co-CEO Mark Zekulin. The duo has, to their credit, generated enormous interest from investors and helped put cannabis on the global map. To turn aggressively away from a fast-growing company to a company willing to give up market share in order to focus on lowering costs will attract a very different type of investor, and will drive the share price down for some time.

Whoever replaces the two will have a formidable task in convincing the market that he is able to drive company revenue and earnings up going forward. There is also the reality that no one will be able to replace the popularity of Linton in the media, which means the excitement surrounding Canopy will fade in the months ahead.

With the confusion surrounding the surprise firing of Linton, a change in leadership, and a drastic turn in how the company is going to operate going forward, it's going to take a lot of time for the company to recover it former mojo, if it ever does.

For those reasons I think it's going to fall out of favor over time, and will struggle to retain the former valuation it had. To me, it was premature and unwise for Constellation to make this move. The fallout is going to continue to be harsh, and if the new CEO isn't one that impresses the market, or over time, fails to perform and is replaced himself, it's going to be even worse for the company.

The fact Constellation took these steps with the associated risks speaks to me that it always was going to put its own management team in place. What I don't like about it is in order to do so, it put the long-term prospects of Canopy in jeopardy, and temporary took the cannabis sector down with its decision.

Only time will tell if this eventually pays off for Canopy Growth, but the fact is investors took positions in the stock for its potential growth trajectory, not to pull back on revenue and growth in order to keep Constellation Brands from under performing because of its holding in Canopy.

It's going to take some time to transition to the new business model, if the company is ever able to successfully do so.

Conclusion

I think I've provided a solid and irrefutable case that Constellation Brands always had the intention of transforming Canopy Growth into the image they wanted it to become.

As I stated, I'm not saying this was something nefarious or dark, but the fact is it did keep many shareholders and potential investors from seeing what was going on, and the future implications of it. That part of it isn't a good reflection on Constellation Brands in my view.

There is also the upheaval that will continue to haunt Canopy Growth for some time, as it attempts to transition from a company with a rapid growth trajectory, to one that is probably going to go back further in the pack as it relates to revenue growth.

In other words, it's going to become an under performing company when measured against many of its peers.

And when considering a focus on slowing company growth down in order to generate a modest profit, it does weaken the case for taking a position in the company. After all, the purpose of investing in cannabis is to ride the rapidly growing sector to meaningful gains. If Canopy Growth loses that, then it becomes just another company that could be competing in any sector.

With the associated risk of the cannabis industry, that removes a lot of the reward potential as measured against risk. It also removes the incentive to take a position in the company.

By its determination to take charge of the business model of Canopy Growth, Constellation Brands just might undermine its own potential benefit that comes with the billions it invested in it.

I'm not saying cannabis companies can continue to ignore cash burn indefinitely, and I do think that revenue alone isn't going to be the major driver of share performance in the years ahead, as it has been in the past.

How I see it from now on is pot producers will have to show they can continue to grow revenue while cutting costs, and show a very clear and visible path to profitability.

Canopy Growth and Bruce Linton haven't been able to do that, and that opened the door for Constellation Brands to implement their strategy without being overly criticized by taking out what had been a proven market leader and winner.

The challenge ahead is if it can prove it can maintain significant growth while lowering costs and eventually generating a profit. From what it sounds like to me, that's not going to be an easy thing to do with Constellation Brands now in control.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.