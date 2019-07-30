McDermott International, Inc. (MDR) CEO David Dickson on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR) Q2 2019 Results Conference Call July 29, 2019 5:00 PM ET

David Dickson

Thanks Scott. Good afternoon, and thanks for joining us today. I'm sure you've all seen the quarterly results by now, and Stuart will offer detailed commentary on the numbers in just a few minutes. But before that, let me provide an operations update.

As our release has indicated, the news this quarter is mixed. Before we address the reasons behind our operating loss and the impact on the quarter, let me start with the positives, which we believe will position us to demonstrate sharply improved performance in 2020.

First, the company reported a record setting level of backlog and new awards, which clearly reinforces the benefits of our combination with CD&I, and the opportunities available in strong market environment.

Second, the company has more than 19 billion of new awards since the May 2018 combination. All of it under McDermott's stringent risk management protocols, which we believe paves the way for us to deliver consistent margin performance through the application of the One McDermott Way and the execution of this backlog. Third, our revenue opportunity pipeline remains at a new record level of $90 billion. This is a metric we use to look out over the coming five quarters.

And during this forward looking period, we are positioned for a continued robust flow of new awards for offshore work in the Middle East, and a number of other noteworthy headline projects; such as a large subsea contract featuring an integrated SURF and SPS EPCI solution for a client in the APAC region; a potential mega contract for EPCI work on discover gas fuel development project in Australia; a medium sized LNG project in North America; a subcontract for our QMW facility for a significant amount of module work on Arctic 2 LNG project; and potential new petrochemical facilities on the Gulf Coast with our technology has already been selected.

We also see a potential longer term Q3 opportunity in South Korea where our technology business was selected as a master licensor by S-OIL, an affiliate of Saudi Aramco, in support of its ethylene cracker and downstream petrochemicals complex, being developed as a major expansion of S-OIL's existing refinery.

Fourth, on the list of positives is that company continues to remain on schedule in executing the Cameron and Freeport LNG projects. The Cameron and settlement agreement that we signed earlier this month is a testament to the mutually productive relationship we have built with this customer with the combination, and the associated incentive provided a meaningful contribution to our second quarter results.

And in Freeport, we announced the introduction of FEED gas last week. Both projects are more than 90% complete with no schedule changes as of Q2. And what we refer to as the cone of uncertainty related to project risk is steadily shrinking with each passing quarter. And as this relates to Cameron, in particular, the uncertainty in 2020 is further diminished by meaningful incentives as we hit the associated milestones that we have negotiated with the client.

Finally, I would say that the fundamental long-term outlook for our key market is exceptionally robust. In the strategic area of FEEDs, for example, our awards through the first half of 2019 are already more than double what we won in all of 2018 in terms of both man hours and dollar value, and that's especially important as FEED work positions us for EPC opportunities. This year, for example, we have $1.5 billion of EPC work as a result of FEED work that's been done since the combination further.

Further, in our technology business, we are forecasting the number of license sales to increase by 25% this year versus 2018. Beyond that, as a result of recent or pending technology license sales, we continue to see roughly $40 billion of potential EPC pull-through opportunities in refining and petrochemical. And we believe that petrochemical market, in particular, is poised for another wave of investment in the next 12 to 24 months with an expected increase of more than 40% between 2019 and 2028 and world's ethylene capacity in a market where we are one of the world leaders.

However, as shown by our second quarter operating results, the bottom line benefits of the combination are not yet fully evident. Some of what we saw in our operating margin during the second quarter of 2019 was a reflection of our shift to a younger project portfolio, if I can describe it in that way. What I mean in particular is that compared to last year, our portfolio is on average in earlier stage of execution when the margin enhancing opportunities have not yet been realized.

Apart from this, yes, there have been a few operating disappointments and surprises since last year's combination. We're not happy with the magnitude of the loss for the quarter, which to a certain degree is expanding the overall timing of our transition period. But we fully expect benefits of the combination to become more evident next year.

For now, however, we are reducing our full year guidance to reflect the second -- the week of the second quarter, as well as profit recognition slippage from Q4 into 2020, and lowered expectations for the performance of legacy CD&I projects in our NCSA segment. Derek will provide additional commentary on guidance in just a few minutes.

Our Q2 results are also a reminder of the inherent volatility and quarterly results in the E&C space. Despite that, we manage our business for the long term, that certainly the perspective we adopted when we engineered the turnaround the legacy McDermott business in the 2013 to 2015 timeframe. It was a long and challenging journey. And our financial results did not begin to show the benefit of our hard work until about 18 months or so after my arrival in late 2013.

We are maintaining this long term view of value creation as we work through 2019. Clearly, the signs are positive. At the end of the second quarter of 2019, our backlog already included approximately $7.4 billion of our expected 2020 revenues, which is much higher than the $4.2 billion of 2019 roll-off that we had in backlog this time last year. Beyond 2020, we have good visibility into 2021 where we already have more than $4 billion of revenues in backlog.

Moreover, when we look at our new record level revenue pipeline, we have a very good idea with additional awards and revenues will come from. And another encouraging sign is the steady roll off of legacy CB&I backlog, which stood at $2.9 billion as of the end of the second quarter. Of this amount, $2 billion was associated with our NCSA segment and that is projected to be below $1 billion by the end of this year and over $200 million by the end of 2020.

What we see as of today is 2020 that we expect to demonstrate significantly improved performance with higher revenues and solid operating margins. I want to emphasize that we are using the McDermott playbook to ensure that the company reaches its full potential. Specifically, we have identified the loss makers and balanced the risks and opportunities across the CB&I portfolio. We have introduced a more robust -- a bidding process and oversight. We have introduced better cash management. We have built and repaired relationships with customers and other business counterparties as evidenced by the Cameron settlement and new record bookings.

We have built a strong backlog. We introduced a new risk management system and recently established a new risk committee within our Board of Directors. And we enhance what we believe is an already best in class ethics and compliance program that enables us to avoid the kinds of problems that you've seen affecting some of our competitors. And the final element of the playbook I want to mention is that we have built and established a new leadership team. In this regard, I am particularly excited about the change we made in the technology business earlier this year. Today, we are looking at re-energizing this business with a specific emphasis on new approaches to optimizing pull through opportunities.

Moving forward, the McDermott playbook will help us continue to deliver on the legacy portfolio, complete the loss making projects, execute on a new portfolio, reduce the volatility in our quarterly results and continue to strengthen our customer relationships. When I look at what we are doing as a company, when I traveled to our various offices around the world, I see 10 plus examples of operational progress, innovative thinking and employee engagement at McDermott.

I am firmly convinced that the company is strategically and tactically focused on doing exactly the right things in exactly the right way. And I have absolutely no doubt that these efforts will create long-term value for our investors, customers and employees. And as far as the near to intermediate term, we expect to see a sharp improvement in the company's operating income by the fourth quarter this year as we build momentum heading into 2020.

And with that, I will turn it over to Stuart.

Stuart Spence

Thanks, David and good afternoon, everyone. Let's now take a closer look at the numbers. The company reported revenues of $2.1 billion, net loss of $146 million or $0.18 per diluted share, and an operating loss of $61 million. Excluding $101 million non-cash loss on the sale of alloyed piping products, or the APP business, as well as restructuring, integration and transaction costs, the adjusted net loss was $14 million or $0.07 per share.

Our adjusted EBITDA was $112 million and the adjusted operating income was $71 million. The $71 million adjusted operating income included the benefit of the Cameron settlement under which $110 million of progress incentives were recognized during the quarter.

The adjusted operating income also reflected increased cost estimates on projects in the company's NCSA segment; including, $30 million on the Freeport LNG project as a result of increased construction and subcontractor costs on Trains 1 and 2, as we near completion on each of those trains; and $33 million on the company's offshore project for Pemex in the Gulf of Mexico related to disagreements with the customer that have coincided with changes in that company's leadership team and changes in the country's political landscape.

Turning to the performance of the operating unit. I will start with any NCSA, which reported revenues of $1.3 billion and operating income and margins of $15 million and 1.2% respectively. Excluding the loss from the APP sale, adjusted operating income for NCSA was $117 million. Segment results for the quarter included the net impact of the Cameron settlement agreement and the project charges I just mentioned.

Let me offer just a bit more color on the Cameron settlement. The $110 million that we've recognized in our statement of operations for the second quarter was an incentive related to the projected achievement of construction progress milestones. That incentive has two cash components; $75 million expected to be received in the second half of this year, including $38 million of which we received in July of 2019; the remaining $35 million of the $110 million, we expect to receive in 2020.

Now to be clear, the settlement agreement gives us additional incentive opportunity beyond what we have currently included in our revenue estimates for completion related milestones. That additional opportunity is modestly lower than the $110 million we recognized in Q2. And the benefit for the income statement and for cash flow would be in 2020, as David referenced when we become confident in our ability to achieve the milestones.

NCSA recently achieved significant operational milestones. First cargo shipped from Cameron's Train 1 during the quarter with substantial completion of phase one expected within this quarter. Trains 2 and 3 continue to progress on schedule with the overall project reaching 93% completion during the quarter. Freeport continues to progress well, reaching 95% completion for all three trains combined. Commissioning of Freeport Train 1 continues with the introduction of FEED gas early in the third quarter. The first cargo shipment is expected in the third quarter.

Our EARC segment reported revenues of $192 million and operating income and margin of $4 million and 2.1% respectively. Key contributors to revenues and operating income were the Total Tyra, Lukoil refinery and Afipsky refining projects. As the LNG cycle continues to show momentum, our EARC segment with McDermott share of the Mozambique LNG EPC contract during the quarter. And as a reminder, until June of 2020, McDermott has a unilateral right to step up its participation in the project to 45%, which would represent another $1.6 billion of approximate booking value.

In our MENA segment, we reported revenues of $399 million and operating income and margin of $29 million and 7.3% respectively; key contributors to the Saudi Aramco Safaniya Phase 5 and 6, QP Bul Hanine, ADNOC Crude Flexibility, Sasref and Liwa projects. Operating income was impacted by transitioning from mature backlog, the newer contracts secured at low pricing due to increased competitive pressure. MENA demonstrated McDermott's continued strength in the region by booking record level order intake during the second quarter, resulting in the highest level of backlog ever attained in the region. Among the new awards during the quarter were two mega projects for Saudi Aramco located in the Marjan field.

APAC reported revenues of $133 million and operating income and margin of $2 million and 1.5% respectively. Operating income was driven by various active projects and closeout-related savings in Australia and India. APAC is expected to book the Scarborough Gasfield development project in early 2020, a mega project for which we have done FEED and related work.

Moving onto our technology segment. We reported revenues of $154 million and operating income and margin of $35 million and 22.7% respectively, primarily driven by catalyst shipments, execution progress, earned fees and process performance. And to round out the discussion, let me quickly recap the corporate segment, which reported $146 million of expense items, mainly attributable to selling, general, administrative and other expenses of $52 million, $59 million of unallocated operating costs, $31 million for restructuring, integration and transaction related costs, down significantly as compared to Q1.

Cash used by operating activities in the second quarter of 2019 was $205 million. This primarily reflected the company's net loss and the usage of cash on the Cameron LNG project. Total cash availability was $1 billion at June 30, 2019, consisting of $455 million of unrestricted cash, $568 million of availability under McDermott's revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2019, McDermott had approximately $1.4 billion of combined availability under its principle letter of credit facilities, uncommitted bilateral credit facilities and surety arrangement. McDermott was in compliance with all financial covenants under its financing arrangements as of June 30, 2019.

And now for a quick update on the status of the assets sales. During the second quarter of 2019, McDermott completed the sale of the APP business, the distribution and manufacturing arm of our pipe fabrication business. Net proceeds were $83 million. We continue to pursue the sale of the remaining portion of the pipe fabrication business.

As for the storage tank business, we have identified potential buyers, and sales efforts with respect to that business remain ongoing. In connection with that contemplated sales, we may retain a continuing minority ownership or other economic interest in the business. Our anticipated aggregate net cash proceeds from the pipe fabrication and storage tank transactions are now expected to be lower than the approximately $1 billion we previously estimated. Our ongoing competitive sales process is now expected to result in a closing of the sale in the fourth quarter of 2019.

I'll now comment on our updated guidance for 2019, which is driven by four main factors; first, it would be the weaker than expected operating results for the second quarter of 2019; second, is the impact of reduced revenues and higher unallocated operating expenses due to slippage in certain new warrants and customer changes to schedule on several projects; third, is changes in our assumptions about the expected performance of legacy CB&I projects in our NCSA operating segment; and fourth, is a shift from the fourth quarter of 2019 into 2020 and the assumed timing of remaining incentives on the Cameron project.



As a result, we have reduced our revenue guidance for the year from about $10 billion to about $9.5 billion. We also reduced our guidance for adjusted operating income to $470 million, down from previous guidance from about $800 million on an adjusted basis. This reduction, as you would expect, flows through to corresponding reductions in EBITDA, net income and earnings per share. And we now expect to report full year adjusted loss year of about $0.32 in 2019.

We have also adjusted our guidance for cash flow from operating activities, and free cash flow for this year. We now expect negative cash flow from operating activities to be approximately $495 million as compared to previous guidance of negative $310 million. The good news here is that most of this negative cash flow has already occurred during the first half of the year, which suggests that cash flows from operating activities would be only modestly negative in the second half.

As for negative free cash flow, we have reduced our full year guidance to about $640 million on the forecast of a capital investment budget of about $145 million. As a reminder, you can find the full slate of GAAP and adjusted numbers in the guidance table of our earnings release. Even with the reduction in overall guidance, we expect to see a sharp improvement in operating income in the fourth quarter of this year.

In wrapping up my remarks, I'd also like to note that we continue to believe that the company's liquidity profile is adequate. And I will remind you that the guidance we are providing today is based on our current portfolio.

And with that, I will turn it back over to David.

David Dickson

Thanks Stuart. In conclusion, let me emphasize once again the long-term outlook for McDermott is exceptionally positive. We are optimizing the benefits of our combination with CB&I and steadily advancing toward completion of the Cameron and Freeport LNG projects. We remain confident in the earnings power of the company. And the adjustment in our current year guidance is largely a reflection of Q2 actions and subsequent time and related issues.

We are confident now the challenges we have confronted since the combination CB&I will be largely behind us by the end of the year, and we look forward to significantly improve 2020. Although, we are not prepared to give specific earnings guidance for next year, let me say the specific factors that support our optimistic view of 2020.

First, we should capture not only the revenues and earnings that we've previously expected to see in Q4 of this year, but we should see a much higher revenue run rate based on the growth and backlog, and the corresponding reduction in unallocated operating expense.

Second, we would expect to see a sharp reduction and eventual elimination on zero margin revenues from our existing project portfolio, as we complete the Cameron and Freeport LNG projects.

Third, we believe our backlog is sound and profitable, and we would not expect to incur material changes in project estimates across our portfolio. Fourth, we expect to see continued market strength, particularly in petrochemical where there are seven or seven very large EPC opportunities that we are tracking, as well as additional pickings for LNG EPC work and a continued rich opportunity set for offshore work, especially in the Middle East. With a reduction in and eventual elimination of integration and restriction -- and transaction expenses in conjunction with reduced interest expense due to reduced borrowings under the revolver. And lastly, we will see full year benefit of the cost reduction efforts we have made.

Before we go to Q&A, I want to leave you with one key takeaway. You've heard me say this before but it bears repeating. I firmly believe the strategic rationale for the combination with CB&I is as strong as it ever was. Turnaround of legacy McDermott was a challenge that took more than 18 months to complete, but we never lost sight of our objective. Today, we are just over 12 months into the turnaround of CB&I. And in comparison to the previous McDermott turnaround, we have a much stronger revenue pipeline with approximately $7.4 billion of 2020 revenue in the backlog, and more than $4 billion of 2021 revenue in the backlog. It's clear that we have an excellent future, and are working steadfastly and truly aligned the full potential of the new McDermott.

That concludes our prepared remarks, and we'd be happy to take your questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. This is Sangeetha for Tahira, thanks for taking my questions. So the first thing I would ask is you guys guided, obviously, a different number for 2019. And you gave us some color. But can you highlight a little bit more on what projects you think will get pushed out to 2020?

Stuart Spence

Hi, Sangeetha this is Stuart. Yes, so just to recap the impact on our guidance for EBITDA, or adjusted operating income for 2019. First, it was really a revenue slippage from this year to next year, as you see for about $500 million. This was across the portfolio related to the timing of some of the awards that we've seen in the second quarter, just also some project schedules we see in the second half of the year. That not only impacts the profit on the project, but it's also increasing our unallocated expense of our operating assets.

Second, we're taking into account our lower than expected to Q2 results. Third, on our common incentives, we move that into 2020 where we see the milestones come on that incentive. And then lastly, given some recent performance indicators and our NCSA portfolio, schedules haven't changed, but we've taken down our margin expectations of that whole portfolio. And that's what drives our change in guidance.

Unidentified Analyst

And if I can ask another one on the asset sales, I understand what you said in your prepared remarks. But would you be willing to give us a new range for what you expect from the sales and how realistic your 4Q outlook looks at this point?

Stuart Spence

As you hear, we're in the middle of our competitive process. So obviously, anything we say is commercially sensitive. And as a result of that, we'd like to stick to our prepared remarks.

Jamie Cook

I guess just to follow, Stuart, on the guidance reduction for 2019. I understand you gave the buckets of why we're lowering each one. But besides like a $500 million of revenue you talked about. Can you just put a dollar amount associated with each of the four buckets, or we can see what -- so we're able to quantify how big each bucket is. And then I guess my second question, just how do we think about the ramp Q3 versus Q4, because obviously that has implications for the earnings trajectory to 2020. And is there any way you can help us think about a more normalized margin for the company in 2020, assuming you can execute against the existing portfolio? Thanks.

David Dickson

So I'll take the first question around the drop in guidance. So when we look at the impact of, I would say, the revenue fall, impacts on margin and the change in our expectations for NCSA portfolio, those are roughly the same numbers. And you saw that our Q2 earnings was impacted by two project charges. And our common incentive is a similar amount to that charge. On the cadence of timing in the back half of the year, I think we see Q3 as having slightly higher revenues, but also like kind of a challenged profit environment. So we see a significant uptick in revenues in Q4 with a real step up in operating income performance. Hopefully, that's helpful to you.

Jamie Cook

And anyway, you could help us think about a normalized margin for what's on backlog as we think about 2020? And I know you don't want to answer 2020. But I'm assuming it's more backed loaded versus frontend loaded, just in terms of how the projects ramping with us finishing Freeport -- we'll still have Freeport and Cameron in our numbers in the first time here at least?

David Dickson

Sure. When we look at 2020, we would all say it's early. But you see we do have $7.4 billion of revenue already secured for next year. We are expecting some additional awards in the back half of this year that will also add to that number. And as we've commented, we have an option on the Anadarko LNG project and also the seat to EPC conversion on Scarborough. So we see a very, very healthy backlog environment going into 2020, and that should drive significant revenue growth from 2019.

In terms of a margin profile or a cadence to the business, first, the cadence we see a steady growth throughout the year building from Q4. And from a profit recognition perspective, we would see a growing portfolio, almost in line with the revenues but also getting higher in the back half of next year.



Andrew Kaplowitz

So you mentioned the changes in assumptions in the legacy CB&I projects within NCSA. And that the CB&I legacy projects are now only 14% of your backlog. I mean as you guys know, it's been over a year since CB&I closed. So in general, when do you think that investors could get comfortable that the vast majority of your backlog at risk will get better? And I know you mentioned that CB&I and NCSA backlog would be under $1 billion by the end of this year and $20 million by the end of '20. But what's the risk that we have to wait until the end of 2020 for you to reduce the noise in the backlog?

David Dickson

If you look at also the majority of this backlog still relates to Cameron and Freeport. And as you can see in the supplemental deck, the completion dates for those projects haven't changed since Q1. So once we have those two, obviously, those two projects ongoing and we'll obviously continue to -- these are zero margin revenue projects. But the balance of the portfolio, I would say today that and I said in prepared remarks is obviously of our confidence level is growing as we've gone through with each and every one of them.

And as you're seeing once we get through to the back end of 2020, we're essentially through that, we only $200 million of the backlog left. So I think that after 12 months -- and obviously, a lot of our focus as you know has been on Cameron and Freeport, because of the quantum -- the charges we'll have to take on both of those projects. And what we'd say today is, obviously, we've made a lot of good progress. The incentive discussion with the customer -- the customer has been very fair with us. But unfortunately, a large part of those incentives won't be realized until 2020. But generally over the portfolio, I think we're as times progress, we're getting our arms around it more and more. But I think the two big remaining initiatives will always be Cameron and Freeport until we've got them completely done.

Andrew Kaplowitz

And what were the -- were there other changes in other projects? I mean, it sounded like there were other changes in other projects were there? Or was it really just -- I mean, we noticed, you obviously talked Freeport but what else was there in the CB&I backlog that you changed?

Stuart Spence

Andy, it's Stuart. So if you think about what was in the segment, NCSA, it's really around the petrochemical, the power projects. I think it's there where we're resetting the expectation level based on the overall performance that we've been seeing. So not all of those contracts are lost contracts, but they're relatively low margins. We and the NCSA management team have been working extremely hard to try and increase the profitability. But as we're finding, they're too late in their lifecycle to really make any significant impact. And that's what's driving this change in our expectation and then feeding into the change in the second half guidance.

Andrew Kaplowitz

And then Stuart, you've got $1 billion of liquidity that you talked about. You talk about less burn in the second half, $150 million, I think is the number. Obviously, you have your asset sales that will go along with to help your liquidity. But what if your asset sales continue to push out, or probably extend a bit more for cash here. We know you have $800 million in liquidity versus your covenants. But is a certain level that you'd get to where you might have to think about other solutions. And what is it that slipping in the asset sales themselves?

Stuart Spence

So just as a reminder, Andy, our guidance for the full year does not include the divestiture of our time storage business, or the remaining pipe fabrication assets. So our guidance includes the benefit of those businesses all the way to the end of the year. We are comfortable with the liquidity at the end of Q2, which is $1 billion. We're guiding -- giving guidance for the back half of the year. And given our credit facilities and bilateral facilities, we are comfortable with the overall liquidity profile of the company.

If you look at the asset sales, just in general, our times business this is a global business. It has a high level of interest. It was the foundation entity of CB&I. So it has taken us a little bit longer to prepare for sales. It's taken a little bit longer for our buyers to understand the global scale and growth opportunities of that business. But we would hope to drive that process to conclusions relatively soon.

So I guess just to follow up on some of the previous questions. What continues to surprise you on the project execution? Is it all just labor productivity? Is there something else going on there? And I know you basically just talked about that it was Freeport and some power and chemicals. But are you -- as it relates to Cameron, I mean, you mentioned doing a good job of keeping the project on schedule. Are you just spending more now to make sure they stay on schedule?

David Dickson

Steven, its David. I mean in Cameron and Freeport, as we said, we're sticking to the schedule. We've taken the charge, obviously, on Freeport for this quarter. With regards to Cameron, I mean, we continue to see the project progress. You've seen all the good announcements over the last few weeks. We've now delivered a number of cargoes from Train 1. Obviously, we take those lessons round into Trains 2 and 3.

And as we said, we're still on track. But until these projects are finished, then we'll never say we're done. I think going back to what Stuart was highlighting is that when we look at generally across the portfolio, although, a number of these projects are not moving and feel loss making, they just don't carry the levels of the contingency on whatever that allows us to enhance or maximize the profits. So there's just not that depth across -- and it's mainly the NCSA portfolio, and that's what we highlighted in prepared remarks.

And then when we're having these charges, unfortunately, we do have a very young portfolio, moving forward. Again, we highlighted about the 19 billion of new contracts that have been awarded since the completion. So again, it's going to take a period of time for these projects to start to materialize and really deliver on the upside that we would expect to see. So there aren't any other buckets in the NCSA portfolio that we can go into.

Now, have we seen for any further deterioration with regards to productivity or have found out? And we haven't really seen any further changes. I think, we've got to the bottom of that when we really analyzed more Cameron than Freeport. So I think it's generally, it's just the quality of the portfolio is just not there, and that's what doing, when the future beckons us, to really enhance the overall quality of the portfolio.

Steven Fisher

And then, Stuart, you mentioned that the $110 million of incentives is based on projected achievement of milestones. And it sounds like maybe you achieved some of them in July. But what happens if you don't achieve those projected milestones?

Stuart Spence

So the initial recognition, as a reminder there, Steve, was around what we call the construction milestone related incentives. So those are set on various construction activities for Train 2 and Train 3. As we look at the projected schedule of the project, we see an attainment of those milestones with a degree of error or safety in the attainment. And that's what gives us the confidence to recognize them before they're actually attained. Obviously, if we don't attain those construction milestones, that will be an adjustment to the incentives that we recognized.

So I was hoping to get a little more color on the Freeport charge. Just which trains were they related to, your comfort that this is about the right amount to take a charge? And then also on the Pemex project, just like what's the percent completion. And just little more detail on the discrepancy in the timeframe for potential resolution? And just lastly, just how much zero margin revenues in 2019?

Stuart Spence

Chad, its Stuart. I'll just take the first part of that question, Freeport. So as you'll see from the Q when you get time to go through it, we made an adjustment on T1 and T2 for about $27 million. That's really related to just refining our cost estimates as we get closer to the completion of those two trains. As you've seen, we've introduced FEED gas into train one, which is a critical part of the commissioning. And we're looking forward to seeing the first cargo from T1 this quarter as well.



And then we also made a small adjustment to T3 of about $11 million. Again, that's us just looking at the overall performance of T1 and T2, and then rolling that assumption or basis assumption into T3. With that, I'll hand to David for Abkatun.

David Dickson

And then, Chad on the Pemex side, disappointingly, we did have some more charges during Q2 and both of those projects are literally days away from completion. So we're now comfortable in the costs. A big part of the charge, however, is applied for LDs now. The disappointing thing for us as a company is we've been working with Pemex a long time, and this is the first time we've seen this type of behavior, where obviously we are in disagreement with a customer when the application of the LDs.

But we felt it was prudent at this time to take that charge until we can resolve this situation with Pemex, which working with Pemex could take a number of months, or a number of quarters, to finalize or reach a resolution. So we felt this time it was prudent to take the charge associated with LDs until we get an agreement with the customer.

Stuart Spence

And Chad, could you repeat the last part of your question?

Chad Dillard

Yes. So just how much zero margin revenue is baked into 2019?

Stuart Spence

So we haven't given that number out completely. But I think part of our reason to show you the legacy CB&I portfolio was really to highlight the amount of very low margin, or zero margin work that we have going through our backlog.

Chad Dillard

So just one more question on your cash flow cadence, just trying to understand, I guess, like what visibility do you have with your cash flow to turning positive? And secondly, what's embedded in terms of as cash advances for the back end of the year?

David Dickson

When we look at the cadence of cash for Q3 and Q4, we're seeing the operating activity level, we're seeing a consumption in Q3, but almost a breakeven level in Q4. Obviously, you take the CapEx from that to get to free cash flow. You'll know from our CapEx plan that we have deferred or pushed an amount of our CapEx from the first half of the year into the second half, and we continue to live to optimize that number.

That said, free cash flow will still be negative, assuming we spend the CapEx budget in Q4. But as we look into 2020, we see the dynamics given the younger portfolio and its progress along with some additional bookings. The dynamics are getting set up for positive free cash flow in 2020. In terms of advances in the second half, Chad, so we have some certain order intakes. But we don't see our second half free cash flow guidance as being the line on one single advance from one single customer, or one project, its spread evenly and risked over the portfolio.

Good afternoon. Thanks for squeezing me in. I just wanted to touch on, you mentioned in your prepared remarks about the technology business, as you made some changes there from a management or maybe a structure standpoint. And just elaborate on what you did there, why and what you anticipate the outlook is for that business, going forward, given the visibility on some new business that you guys have booked in the last quarter or two?



A - David Dickson

Michael, I mean, the changes was we had retirement of the Head of Technology. Dan has agreed to stay on for approximately 12 months as he knew that we'll be busy and the management team is busy fixing some other things and also, got a lot of confidence in the technology business. What we've done since beginning of this year is we have put a new person in charge for that business, Dan has retired. And we have also challenged the new team to really re-energize the technology business. And the reason we say that is that, one has a strong position already in the marketplace. There was feedback from our customers we feel that Lummus has an even stronger position in the marketplace.

So we are doing a review of the whole business, looking at whole portfolio of the technologies. And the big things that we really are driving though and really taken opportunity to buy, sell license, also takes us into FEED, the sale of critical equipment and then ultimately, the EPC. So what we've noticed is just in the last three and six months is those number of opportunities have significantly increased.

In addition, what we've done is, although, we operate the technology businesses in the segment, we've also integrated it more with regards to our business development efforts. And so when we are sitting across from a customer, we're not just talking about down a license, we were actually talking about how we can support a customer through the various stages of developing the project, so starting to see some positives on that. And with S-OIL award, in South Korea was a major award, although, it's only a master license at this stage. But it's an example of a project which can lead to the award of the various next stages and including some high margin activity.

Scott Lamb

All right. Well, thank you everyone for taking the time to participate in our call today. As a reminder, a recording of the call will be available on the McDermott Web site for seven days. Operator that concludes our call.

