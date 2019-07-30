Sturm, Ruger & Co.: Q2 2019 Earnings Expectations

We discuss my revenue expectations and the decisions going into those numbers.

Ruger is facing year-over-year declining NICS data; however, it should surpass expectations due to strong new product demand.

Is it earnings time already?

After market close on Wednesday, July 31, Sturm, Ruger & Company (RGR) will report its Q2 2019 earnings results.

Even though we may say that every quarter is important, I believe Q2 FY2019 really is, not only for the company, but for all investors trying to figure out the state of the firearms industry.

As we now know, Ruger had recently become the largest domestic firearms manufacturer based on the number of firearms produced and reported by the ATF. Being the largest domestic manufacturer, the company has become a good baseline for the industry.

So what can we expect for Q2 and why is it important for the rest of the industry?

Financial Results

Much as we did with American Outdoor Brands' (AOBC) earnings, let's take a look at where the company is coming from to form a base and then we can make the adjustments for this quarter.

On Wednesday, we will get earnings results for the months of April, May and June 2019.

For the same three months in 2018, the company reported net sales of $128.4 million, down from $131.8 million in 2017.

Source: Ruger Q2 2018 10Q

On that revenue, the company earned $15.18 million or $.87 per share, up from $10.19 million or $.58 in the prior year.

Combined with lower costs of goods sold and operating expenses, the company was able to increase its net income despite lower sales numbers.

The year-over-year decline in sales did correspond with the overall decline in year-over-year NICS Data.

So where do we go from here?

As I have mentioned in the NICS series, while the summer has so far followed the regular seasonal decline, what is critically important is that the numbers are flat to slightly higher over prior year!

Starting with the NICS data for April/May/June, we can see that NICS data took a 7.3% decline in April with a fairly hard hit to long guns.

May and June, however, showed low single-digit increases lead by better handgun data.

Source: FBI NICS Data, Compiled by Author

Going through our NICS series we learned that these better-than-expected sales were as a direct result to new legislation introduced in numerous states, namely California and Washington state. Gun owners rushed out to the stores to stock up before the new draconian legislation took effect. While this can be an area of discussion in terms of what it means going forward, as it relates to earnings for that quarter... sales are sales!

When looking at the combined data, we see an overall continuation of the longer term trends, flat to increasing handgun data and lower long gun data.

Source: FBI NICS Data, Compiled by Author

The negative long gun trend would have a larger impact on Ruger than someone like American Outdoor Brands as Ruger does have a more evenly split business, and is not a predominantly handgun based manufacturer.

If we were looking at just the NICS data, I would estimate that Q2 revenues would be at the same $128 to $130 million level. Fortunately for Ruger, the company had a lot of new, meaningful product introductions which we discussed in my most widely read article on Seeking Alpha, "Ruger Is Certainly Not Boring Anymore."

New Products Driving Sales

As discussed, while Ruger had a very light new product introduction schedule for January's Shot Show, the company launched a salvo of new products for NRA's annual meeting and expo in April. Many of those new products are still the buzz in the firearms community with firearms media community embracing the new guns.

Perhaps the most impactful new product introduction is the new Ruger Wrangler, 22 long rifle, single-action revolver.

The firearm is a perfect handgun as it combines Ruger's quality and reliability with a very attractive price point of $249 M.S.R.P., in a package perfect for new shooters and anyone who wants to have serious fun on a budget!

Another meaningful product introduction is the Ruger PC Carbine with the new M-Lok rail.

While not a completely new gun, it is a new model/variant that takes an existing popular firearm and outfits it with a popular modification, straight from the factory!

Source: Picture taken by author.

Most of all, Ruger investors should be happy to learn that both of these models are generally sold out at retailers and distributors.

Speaking with 5 or 6 dealers throughout the country gave resonating comments.

It looks like Ruger again has two of the hottest selling items of the year as demand continues to exceed supply for both, the Wrangler and the new free-float PC Carbine.

- Todd Moyer, Freedom Sports LLC, Shawnee On Delaware, PA

Another introduction which seems to be out of stock at most distributors is the AR-556 in the new Winchester 350 Legend.

This is a firearm that came out in response to the new hunting opportunities as allowed by states for firearms firing straight-walled cartridges.

Further of note, while at my dealer picking up a number of firearms, there were two other Ruger firearms waiting to be picked up that day, a Ruger 22 l/r pistol and a new Ruger AR-556 pistol, for different customers.

These three firearms along with the other newly launched products were available and sold during the quarter and have surely made an impact.

Bottom Line

I am excited to see the earnings results and am fairly positive that it will be a good quarter.

Between the flat to slightly higher year-over-year NICS data and decent economy, the underlying fundamentals are there for a firearms company.

Ruger is fortunate in that the company launched numerous products that have been a hit with the industry, media and gun buyers, the only problem is, the firearms are generally sold out, many of which are purchased by store employees before they even hit the shelves.

As such, while I am fairly positive we will have year-over-year growth in revenue and likely EPS, I don't have a clue (only some educated guesses) as to what the revenue will be as there is no data as to the number of units ordered/shipped to distributors. Checks with the distributors reveal many of the new guns being either unavailable or allocated to the largest retailers, so I suppose as a Ruger investor... these are good problems to have.

If I had to take a shot, I would estimate sales of between $135 million and $140 million with a very strong tilt towards new products.

