AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery

Despite this short-term appreciation, I believe it still isn't a bad time to get in on AT&T if you believe in the long-term ability of the company.

The stock is now up almost 8% including dividends paid out in less than 2 months.

My previous article on AT&T rated the article a "Buy" with an expectation that the stock would appreciate in value both short term and long term.

two months ago, I wrote the article "Why You Should Consider Investing In AT&T Today" where I argued for the telecommunications giant AT&T (T), a company which I consider to be of such quality that it forms the backbone of my international telecommunications holdings. The company has an impressive yield, even now that a macro-related surge in the stock price has sort of materialized.

In this article, I'll show you why from a fundamental valuation perspective, the stock is still very much investable, and why you could consider buying it in this market.

Let's get going.

AT&T - growth in 2 months

As I said, the valuation since the publication of my last article has changed. In doing so, it has also become less appealing to buy the stock based on fundamental metrics. The company has returned 7.96% since the 11th of June including company dividends.

What has happened to cause this rise, beyond overall SPY development? Well, a few things.

Some players, including Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), view AT&T's negatives as past and have boosted the company's rating. As a Seeking Alpha author and an overall long-focused dividend investor, I follow the author trend here in relation to the overall market, where SA authors overall are bullish (with 2 bearish contributors over the past 30 days).

The company reported an excellent 2Q19, complete with a raising of guidance for FY19 and a perceived bottoming of DIRECTV losses.

Things have become far clearer regarding the DISH (DISH)/Sprint (S) /T-Mobile (TMUS) situation, which has impacted telecommunications positively overall.

Bulls and bears have, as they always tend to be, been very split on the long-term expectations on this stock, varying between complete oblivion or endless profits and upside.

Me, I'm somewhere in between. I believe the long-term challenges of the company's streaming plans - and streaming businesses in general - are going to be more than any company believes them to be. That is why I don't like investing in companies who rely on streaming as their main source of revenue and/or profit (if any).

AT&T does not - their legacy and wireless business are what brings in the cash, even if the margins in new business areas, strictly speaking, are better than legacy. However, when I invest in telecommunications, I demand this sort of extensive foundational business which to me represents a significant moat in comparison to new strictly-streaming players on the market.

AT&T does not need to succeed with its streaming plans during year one, or even year three. They have the time, and resources to try and fail - or rather, try and improve.

Other companies in the space don't have the same freedom - especially not if rates turn around.

Let's take a look at just what 2Q19 brought us.

Second-quarter earnings of 2019 - Expectations met

(Source: 2Q19 Presentation)

Let's tick some boxes, in order of the importance I assign them.

First of all, company debt is lowered. This is the continuing big question. If the company hadn't followed its deleveraging commitment, things would have turned sour, and I would have turned sour with them. The fact that AT&T has delivered on an $18B debt lowering since the merger speaks of the company's seriousness when it comes to this portion of its plan. In leverage/debt-land, all things are going according to plan. You can expect nothing "better" at this time, I argue.

Second, the synergies from WarnerMedia are beginning to pay off, in combination with improvements in other sectors and strength in core businesses, showing up in a somewhat improved operating margin (despite lower adjusted EPS).

Third, all segments are up on a constant currency basis despite large FX impact and lower wireless revenue.

Fourth, the company raises FY19 FCF guidance to ~$28B.

(Source: 2Q19 Presentation)

If the company delivers on the net debt reduction, which there is little reason to believe it will not do, the company will then (at appealing prices) consider buybacks. The positive effects on the company's share price will of course at this point be two-fold - nor is this point particularly far off in time. One could, of course, make the argument that AT&T needs to focus on growing at this time and delivering on things such as 5G rollout and other initiatives prior to share buybacks. However, 2.5X Net debt/adjusted EBITDA represents not-truly worrying leverage in my eyes, particularly considering that other telecommunications companies worldwide have similar, or higher leverages. AT&T also remains one of the largest operators in the entire world.

In terms of company reportable segments, Communications showed growth in wireless revenues, with improved EBITDA margins across the board in each of the sub-segments. In the mobility sub-segment, growth in the phone (post- and prepaid) continued, with another 355,000 added. This resulted in growth of service revenue and EBITDA for the segment.

(Source: 2Q19 Presentation)

Entertainment has been a worry for some, for some time. However, things here are looking to be stabilizing with growth in broadband revenues and Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) growing. The company is removing users on heavily discounted plans, and the overall picture seems to be that DIRECTV losses have now bottomed somewhat, and losses overall are peaking. EBITDA in the segment has stabilized and the company even managed to outperform 2Q18 with regards to this metric.

With regards to the WarnerMedia segment, the segment is performing well, increasing not only 5.5% in terms of revenues prior to the release of HBO Max, but as previously discussed by many contributors on SA, the company holds an attractive library of original content which, once pulled from other creators/players on the market will do its part in driving consumers to AT&T streaming services. Turner especially impressed in the quarter, with a $151M increase in operating income, representing a 3.8% improvement in operating margins.

The takeaway from 2Q19 and Current Valuation

The company's quarterly report was an affirmation that yes, the investment thesis I've been advocating continues to hold water, and the company actually outperformed with regards to certain metrics even when it came to my own expectations. I did not expect a share price appreciation of this magnitude and swiftness, nor did I expect the swift margin improvements we've been seeing in this quarterly.

The key points in this quarterly, I believe, are the following

Debt reduction on track.

The light at the end of the tunnel with regards to subscriber losses.

Streaming services slated to launch - with the segment improving even prior to launch.

FCF and margin improvements in small part directly related to operating performance, confirming the company's own positive synergy/business expectations.

Dividend well-covered - below 70% in terms of FCF and approaching numbers such as 50%.

Nay-sayers and AT&T bears should, I believe, expect more positive things going forward. I'm not saying there are no risks to the stock - there most assuredly are. The TMUS/Sprint merger will come, with effects impacting the business. The cash flow/FCF needs to continue, otherwise, debt repayment may be in jeopardy going forward. It's not impossible for short-term pressure to continue if these things become uncertain.

In the long term, however...

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The company remains an undervalued stalwart, even at this improved share price. While I'm not advocating for a return to historical valuations, I'm also thinking that the company despite the growth we've seen the last 2 months is still investable. Why?

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Because even bouncing around at very moderate/low expectations, the money that you invest into AT&T will nonetheless yield an impressive dividend and growth over the coming years. And if you consider that the company may indeed deliver solid results and growth as a result of its new streaming business, then valuations that we saw during 2017 aren't potentially all that far off. If we're talking valuations around the 12-14 times earnings level, then you, as the investor, could reap rewards of 14-18% annually going forward. And that is investing in a defensive telecommunications giant used by hundreds of millions of individuals and millions of businesses worldwide.

At an almost 6% yield.

Let me reiterate that - as I believe many bear-focused contributors handle this stock as though it was a high yield commodity stock or something with a very high risk - while it does have risk, it most assuredly is not.

You are investing in a company that yields a currently well-covered 6% that:

Has been around for ~130 years.

Is in a defensive, fundamental sector required by most every person alive in the USA today.

Is the world's largest telecommunications company.

Is the world's largest provider of mobile telephone services.

Is the world's largest provider of fixed telephone services.

Is the world's largest media and entertainment company in terms of revenue.

Is on the 9th spot on the Fortune 500.

I personally accept a holdings allocation for this company that is atypical for me when compared to other international stocks. While it is theoretically possible for this company to fail in all of their ambitions and go down the drain, together with their media initiatives and their dividend, my view on the doomsday prophecies given by some over the past 2 years is that they border on ridiculousness.

Thesis update

There are risks to investing in any company. AT&T is no different here. However, I view the cards stacked strongly in T's favor - and even more so, following the stability of the latest quarterly report. The improvement in FCF and margins directly related to the company's operations are no fluke. I believe the company's long-term plan, despite a less-than-perfect management, is working.

There is no guarantee that we won't see further short-term softness following a poor quarter - just as we now see short-term rise following a strong one. My priorities here are looking at debt reduction, cash flow and whether the plans are panning out.

To me, it does seem like they most certainly are, which makes AT&T a dividend investment with a ~6% yield at a much lower risk than one would traditionally have to consider to get a 6% annual yield on invested capital. And this discounts the possibility of stock price appreciation back to 12-15X earnings once things truly get back on track, including streaming. The upside is simply very good.

This is the reason why when my Swedish colleagues would ask me for some of the primary international stocks I would invest in if I had X dollars/Swedish crowns, I've invariably told them "I'd invest at least some of it in AT&T."

I'll continue saying so - and I'll continue to reinvest dividends, as well as look forward to future drops here. This company, even with risks included, is undervalued to me, and merits a (not quite "strong" due to the recent surge) "Buy."

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

As of today, at a share price of ~$34/share, I consider AT&T to still be a "Buy," despite the recent surge in share price. While recent results have been strong, there's much room for improvement in valuation, and buying today, I believe you'd be buying the company at an appealing valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.