The Key Difference Between Now And The 2 Previous Starts Of The Fed's Easing Cycles

After all, whether rate cuts will be bullish or bearish will depend on whether the US economy will enter a recession in the foreseeable future.

But context must be properly accounted for. Today, the US economic expansion continues, albeit at a softer pace. In 2001 and 2007, there were more worrying macro signs than today.

Will the Federal Reserve's expected rate cut be good or bad for the stock market? We may look at the two previous starts of the easing cycles for guidance.

Let’s assume the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates this week. This has led some to look for parallelisms with the starts of the two previous easing cycles: January 2001 and September 2007. Needless to say, in both cases what followed was not pretty. An economic recession (quite mild in 2001) and a brutal bear market.

Source: David Ingles

But there is a key difference between the current situation and those previous cases that I think is worth highlighting, as the following chart shows:

Source: Thomas Lee, @fundstrat

At the beginning of the two easing cycles, The Conference Board's Leading Economic Indicator (LEI) had already entered negative territory at the time of the first cut. But today, although it has been falling since the end of 2018, it still remains positive, consistent with the other macro indicators that indicate that economic expansion is still continuing, while softening.

The following chart offers us a little more time perspective regarding the relationship between the stock market and the LEI, which is accompanied by this quote from Gundlach a few days ago: "There has never been a recession in the post-war period without the LEIs first going negative."

Source: Tiho Brkan

Therefore, the situation today is not the same as in the two previous cases, and the key to how the stock market will respond to the Fed actions remains whether or not the economy will enter recession in the next quarters or couple of years. If the economic expansion continues, challenging historical records of durations of expansions, the bull market is likely to continue. If that happens, today might look like 1998 rather than early 2000s, still giving time for the bulls to enjoy the ride and perhaps attract other investors that finally lead to euphoria and then to a market downturn.

A weekly macro indicator that does not anticipate problems of any kind in the short term is that of jobless claims, which are hovering around all-time lows and do not appear to be picking up. This one will be a key thing to watch, as historically recessions have started after jobless claims have picked up.

By the way, let me add here a newspaper archive and economic history note that does have parallels with the current situation. Preparing this article I found this note from CNN Money of January 3, 2001 (Fed makes surprise rate cut), talking about Greenspan's rate cut to 6% (6%!). The interesting thing is that the report talks about a rate cut as "insurance against a recession" in the face of macroeconomic slowdown fears. And it contains statements by an analyst in which she says:

I think this is clearly the Fed saying 'we're willing to take out an insurance policy, we're not willing to risk recession'

Today, the more than likely rate cut this week (markets only doubt whether it will be 25 or 50 basis points) has been presented in the same terms, as insurance policy, "just in case it won't be too late later on," although the economic situation is not the same as it was then.

In that episode, however, the Fed was not able to stop the recession, although it probably did make it mild and short, but at the expense of kicking the can down the road and creating the conditions for the housing and credit bubble of the next few years... and the seeds of the Great Financial Crisis.

So watch out for the Fed; if it aggressively lowers rates and manages to stop the slowdown and restart the cycle, it may be good in the short term, but disastrous in the long term.

If you asked me, in the short term I feel there is a risk that financial markets are disappointed after a lower-than-wished rate cut by the Federal Reserve. So if you are a short-term trader, be careful out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.