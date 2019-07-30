Gulf Of Mexico Hurricanes Likely To Disrupt More Oil Than The Strait Of Hormuz Politics

In the oil market, talk of a disruption to oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf dominates all risks. However, surging production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico region makes disruptions there highly potent. And unlike the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Gulf has a hurricane season every year.

Production in the Gulf of Mexico has climbed to almost 2 million barrels per day. Tropical Storm Barry—not even a hurricane—shutdown about 70% of production, and the total outage was over 9 million barrels before all production was restored. In addition, inland production in PADD3, subject to disruption in a major hurricane, adds another 6 million barrels per day.

Gulf Coast imports have averaged about 2.5 million barrels per day lately.

About half of U.S. refinery capacity is also in the Gulf region.

Hurricane Harvey was a Category 4 storm that hit Texas on August 25, 2017. Epic rainstorms wreaked havoc on refineries in the region. U.S. refinery operations dropped about 3.7 million barrels per day by the second week after landfall.

Gulf Coast exports, crude and petroleum products, have exceeded 7 million barrels per day, around the same as Saudi Arabia. Destruction of loading facilities and ports could require time-consuming repairs to restore normal operations.

The Hurricane Season

Technically, the season spans from June through November each year, but the most active period is August, and more specifically, the latter part of August stretching into early September.

Origin points for Atlantic named storms from 1950 to 2018 in 10-day increments in August are shown in the maps below. The largest number of named storms form later in August, particularly in the "main development region" between Africa and the Lesser Antilles.

Source: NOAA.

There is an index called the accumulated cyclone energy, or ACE. The index is used to express the activity and destructive potential of individual tropical hurricane and entire hurricane season. ACE is calculated as the square of the wind speed every 6 hours and is then scaled by a factor of 10,000 for usability. Long-lived, intense hurricanes have a high ACE index. Short-lived, weak tropical storms, have a low ACE index.

The average ACE Index for a season is shown below. The steep slope in August and September depicts why this timeframe is so important to monitor.

Source: NOAA.

The forecast for the 2019 season is shown above. Two to four major hurricanes are predicted.

Conclusions

Although potential oil disruption in the Strait of Hormuz attract most of the attention, chances are that hurricanes in the U.S. Gulf will actually cause the greatest disruptions this year. It is critical for oil traders to keep an eye on NOAA’s National Hurricane Center.

It is also important to understand that the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves in the U.S. Gulf Coast has nearly 650 million barrels. Its drawdown rate is up to 4.4 million barrels per day, and the time to become available in the market is 13 days from a presidential decision. And so any sizable disruption from a U.S. Gulf hurricanes -- or Strait of Hormuz politics -- can be replaced if needed.

