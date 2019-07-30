Bellicum: Ready To Transition Into A Commercial Stage Company

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) announced that the Rivo-cel hit its primary endpoint in its BP-004 European registration trial of event-free survival at 180 days. The BP-004 data will be the basis for the company’s European MAAs submission for Rivo-cel and rimiducid which could lead to European approval and launch in 2020.

BP-004 results appear to support Rivo-cel to be an adjunct therapy for stem cell transplants in patients who don't have a matched donor. If approved, Rivo-cel could become an enticing treatment for the 20-25% of stem cell transplant patients who are deprived of an HLA-matched donor. In addition, Rivo-cel could provide an opportunity for patients who cannot afford to wait several months for an HLA-matched unrelated donor to be located.

I intend to review Rivo-cel and its path towards regulatory approval in the EU. In addition, I lay out my plans for a potential position in BLCM.

Background on Rivo-cel

Rivogenlecleucel "Rivo-Cel" (Previously BPX-501) is a CaspaCIDe candidate that intends to be an adjunct T-cell therapy administered following an allogeneic HSCT "allo-HSCT" to improve the therapeutic effect in patients who lack a matched donor. Rivo-cel's CaspaCIDe safety switch may reduce the danger of infusing donor T-cells by thwarting the progression of GvHD. This allows physicians to safely perform stem cell transplants by administering Rivo-cel engineered T-cells to hasten immune reconstitution, deliver control over viral infections and improve Graft-versus-leukemic effect devoid of unwanted GvHD risk.

The European Commission "EC" has granted an orphan drug designation for Rivo-cel in the treatment in allo-HSCT, and for rimiducid for the treatment of GvHD. Furthermore, Rivo-cel and rimiducid have been granted orphan drug status by the FDA, as a combination therapy for immunodeficiency and GvHD subsequent to an allo-HSCT. Bellicum has already conferred with the European Medicines Agency "EMA" regarding the Marketing Authorization Applications, MAAs, for Rivo-Cel and rimiducid for pediatric patients with specific orphan genetic blood disorders or treatment of refractory hematological cancers. Bellicum displayed that data from the European arm of its BP-004 trial can form the basis of the MAAs for Rivo-cel and rimiducid. Additionally, the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, CHMP, elected that the review and approval were under "exceptional circumstances" recognizing that a randomized trial was not practicable in the pediatric haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplant situation. Instead of a randomized trial, Bellicum accrued data from a simultaneous observational study in the pediatric matched unrelated donor "MUD" hematopoietic stem cell transplants, which will involve both retrospective patients and prospective patients.

Developing a Case for Approval

Back in December, the company presented Rivo-cel data at the 60th annual ASH conference. The presentation revealed data indicating low rates of cancer relapse in pediatric AML and ALL in patients treated with Rivo-cel. Rimiducid was administered to 11 of the 37 patients who displayed the hallmarks of GvHD. Of these patients, 73% patients had an overall response, with 5 patients exhibiting a complete response "CR" and 2 patients with a partial response "PR," but eventually had a complete response inside of 30 days.

The data also showed a durable anti-leukemic effect in patients treated with Rivo-cel following αβT-cell and B-cell depleted allo-HSCT. Centered on these results, Bellicum is in the enrollment stages of a global Phase II/III trial in patients 12 years and older with AML and MDS.

Following the ASH presentation, the company’s CEO Rick Fair announced the company was making arrangements for a European commercial launch for a pediatric Rivo-cel in 2020. According to Bellicum, Europe is a robust market for HSCT owing to payers and health care providers understanding the importance and value of advanced therapies.

BP-004 Trial

The BP-004 trial was a multicenter, European Phase I/II trial that enrolled pediatric patients with malignant or nonmalignant disorders. Patients who developed GvHD or were refractory to standard of care treatments were qualified to receive rimiducid. Patients were administered Rivo-cel within a few weeks after an HSCT in an attempt to measure the primary endpoint of event-free survival "EFS" events at day 180. In addition, the study accounted for transplant-related mortality for non-malignant patients or non-relapse mortality for malignant patients, severe GvHD, and life-threatening infections.

In the final analysis, EFS at 180 days was 90.9% which was determined to be non-inferior to the 89.9% EFS to the comparative C/CP-004 study of patients who received a 10/10 MUD HLA transplant. Furthermore, Rivo-cel was non-inferior in transplant-related mortality, GvHD, relapse-free survival, and disease-free survival.

What’s The Commercial Opportunity?

I believe Rivo-cel's launch and pricing will be matched to MolMed's Zalmoxis, which received EC approval about three years ago. Similar to Rivo-cel, Zalmoxis is an HSCT treatment that comprises of T-cells that have been altered to encode a "suicide gene". Regrettably, Zalmoxis has had a lackluster launch, which has been attributed to its commercial partner Dompé, who has agreed to terminate their contract. Rivo-cel can avoid a similar fate by finding a partner that has experience in launching cell therapies in Europe who can tap into Rivo-cel's addressable market and work with payers to accept a healthy price point.

What will Rivo-cel be priced at? Looking at the chart above, we can see the price of some advanced cell therapies in Europe. It appears Bellicum expects Rivo-cel to price between $300K-$400K, which is competitive with Zalmoxis, and in line with other cell therapies (Figure 2).

Looking For a Partner

The company has announced that it is searching for a commercial partner for Rivo-cel in Europe. Not only could a partner potentially pick up some of the expenses but a partnership deal should come with an upfront payment, which could prevent a large offering in the coming months. I believe the Rivo-cel partnership deal details will be BLCM’s biggest catalyst of 2019. If the deal comes with a large upfront payment, milestone payments and royalties, we could see a resurgence in share price as investors regain confidence in the company’s future financial status as the company starts to bring home a paycheck.

Funding Secured

Bellicum's cash position was ~$78M at the end of Q1, which the company expects to last through 2019. So, I was anticipating a fundraising event at some point in the coming months to help support the expected Rivo-cel MAA submission and to fund the current pipeline.

On July 23, the company filed a prospectus for a $400M mixed shelf offering. Although this might have a negative impact on the share price, I believe this was the right choice for both the company and shareholders. This offering will allow the company to tap the market when it needs funds for its pipeline and OpEx for the foreseeable future.

Undervalued

I find Bellicum to be undervalued primarily due to the Rivo-cels market growing annually with HSCT expecting to be a $37.61B global market in 2025. Even if BLCM was only grabbing 1% of that market, it would still pull in ~$376M a year. Using the sector's average price-to-sales of 5x, we would get a market cap of ~$1.8B.

Is a $1B+ Rivo-cel Valuation Possible? Admittedly, this valuation is based on the global HSCT market, whereas BLCM is currently taking aim at a narrow HSCT patient population in the U.S. and Europe. However, if we look at figure 2, we can see BLCM is looking into expanding Rivo-cel into Asia and other HSCT indications, which would expand the label and market opportunity. At the moment, the company believes Rivo-cel's target market is $0.5B-$0.7B in the pediatric indication and would expand to $3.5B-$4.7B if the Adolescent & Adult AML/MDS indication is approved (Figure 2). Even if Rivo-cel is not accepted as the new standard-of-care, I still expect it to capture at least 10% of that market. This would still bring in $350M in revenue, which would give us a price-to-sales estimated market cap of $1.7B. So, it appears Rivo-cel could drive BLCM's market cap to a $1B valuation.

Even if we just limit Rivo-cel to 10% of the $500M European pediatric market, we would see $50M in revenue, which I believe would justify a $250M market cap. Considering BLCM's current market cap is ~$70M, I see BLCM as substantially undervalued solely based on Rivo-cel. This isn't including the other pipeline programs (Figure 1) or the company's cash position of $42M, which gives us a discounted price-to-book of 1.34 (Figure 3).

Conclusion

Rivo-cel is designed to improve outcomes after a stem cell transplant using the company’s CaspaCIDe “safety switch” to allow physicians to thwart GvHD. Rivo-cel’s goal is to improve stem cell transplants by facilitating a faster immune recovery, decrease the likelihood of infection and decrease the rate of relapse. The BP-004 data points endorse the clinical significance of Rivo-cel to allow patients to undergo HSCT from a haploidentical or partially matched donor. If approved, I believe the addition of Rivo-cel to a haploidentical HSCT will eventually become the standard of care for pediatric patients with hematologic diseases who require a stem cell transplantation.

The positive outcome from the pivotal trial will allow Bellicum to the next step in this process and file its MAAs in Europe. Once filed and accepted, Bellicum will have to put the pedal down on securing a strategic partnership for Rivo-cel in Europe. If all goes well, Bellicum will have a European launch for Rivo-cel in 2020 and have access to a $500M-700M European pediatric market (Figure 2). In view of this opportunity, I see BLCM to be worthy of a speculative buy based just on Rivo-cel...and this is discounting the rest of the company's promising cell therapy pipeline.

What’s my plan? Once again, I have yet to establish a position in BLCM due to the stock busting through the $2.00 area and hitting new 52-week lows (Figure 4). I am still waiting for a reversal sign before committing to a buy. However, I have convinced myself that BLCM has been a buy for the past 8 months, so I plan on purchasing a few call options in the coming days. I intend to open with a small pilot position and will look to accumulate shares following Rivo-cel MAA submission.

My long-term plan remains unchanged from my previous BLCM article.

Hold a small-sized position through a potential EU Rivo-cel launch and see how the company can handle being a commercial level company. I expect my BLCM time horizon will be about 5 years, but I will continue to hold if the pipeline continues to produce promising candidates.

