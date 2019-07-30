EROS International: Risky, But A High-Growth Opportunity With A Buyout Twist

Even in a rather competitive market, EROS is well-positioned to gain from the rise of the Indian economy and the expansion of the use of internet in the region.

Not only is the company expecting sales and profits to grow meaningfully in the coming years, it has previously announced its intent to seek strategic alternatives, which may include a buyout.

EROS International is an entertainment company which operates in India and around the Asia-Pacific region, which has seen serious growth in recent years.

EROS International (EROS) is an entertainment company which offers several different services in the movie, theater and online streaming industries in India and the Asia-Pacific region.

The company has enjoyed the rising economic tide in the region and in the world's second-most populous nation as the middle class expands and as more of the younger generations and those with kids get faster internet access as more 3G and 4G infrastructure is assembled around the country. This has spurred a lot of online services, which includes online video streaming services like Netflix (NFLX) but with the unique Indian film options which are beloved in the country.

The company has managed to increase paying subscribers by 138% in 2019 and has 18.8 million paying customers beyond its 155 million registered users who can enjoy some free or limited content. As the industry is set to grow at an overall CAGR of 13.2%, the company's revenue growth rate shows it is exceeding this projection and capturing market share from TV stations and the like, similarly to what Netflix and other streaming services are doing to cable news and other TV stations in the United States.

All this being said, the company has also looked for strategic alternatives, which means it may be looking to sell itself to a larger entertainment service provider in the region or globally, which presents a speculative nature to investing in the stock beyond its solid growth in a fast-growing market.

The Indian Entertainment Industry

The overall media and entertainment industry in India is set to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2018 to 2023, growing from $22 billion to $40 billion, representing a fast-paced growth environment, as most other regions are already pretty saturated, perhaps excluding China. The Indian film industry, a sub-industry which EROS participates in, is set to grow at a slightly slower 7.6% CAGR throughout the same time period.

The main driver for these high-growth industries are the changing lifestyles of the younger generations in the region and rising incomes, which allow for more discretionary spending on services rather than only necessities. This is driving products like smartphones and computers and services similar to those in the United States, like streaming from Netflix and online shopping from Amazon (AMZN) and others.

EROS as a Business

EROS offers EROS Now, which offers on-demand streaming and online video watching, which include classic films and theater offerings and its own original content. The company created 72 films in 2019, up from 24 in 2018.

The EROS Now platform, categorized under its digital and ancillary segment, accounts for 46% of the company's sales, with other segments accounting for the rest, like its theatrical and television syndicated businesses. As revenues are expected to increase 14.6% in the coming 24 months, it's apparent not only that the company is doing well when it focuses on these types of services, but that it's gaining market share, outpacing the overall market expected growth rate.

Strategic Alternatives

If we look at companies like Netflix, we see that there is a high cost for making your own content, which acts as a barrier of entry for new players. EROS has in the past announced that it has engaged with Citigroup (C) to find strategic alternatives, which is code for looking for a buyer or a potential merger partner. This does most likely mean the company is looking at more established players like Netflix (even though this type of deal may not be all that enticing for Netflix, as it may simply license material for its own platform) or local operators in the TV space for the same type of access.

Nonetheless, there's something to be said for the company hiring an American-based financial services provider to search for these strategic alternatives versus a local one which has a more intimate familiarity with the forces in the region, which could mean it is searching for companies like Netflix or Amazon (AMZN), who are looking for more efficient ways to lock in to the higher-growth region.

Financials, Income and Balance Sheet

Even without the prospect of a buyout - something which might simply not happen - the company is expected to begin growing its EPS and sales in a meaningful way once again after a year of high investment and slower growth.

For 2020, analyst expect EROS to report EPS of $0.53 - a significant improvement over last year's loss of ($0.01), driven primarily by higher investment expenses - and improve further to $0.59 in 2021. For sales, it is expected to report a modest increase in 2020 from $270.1 million to $279.36 million, but then a sharper increase to $320.27 million for 2021.

The company is levered quite a bit with $281 million in long-term debt, but is well-capitalized and faces no major cash maturities until late next year, when sales and profits are set to provide a nice boost to operating cash flows. The company has $136 million in cash and around $340 million in long-term assets. Its owned property and filming equipment is valued at around $11 million, and the company has used a nice portion of its cash to pay down debt in the previous 2 years, even as it took on some more to finance the sharp uptick in original film productions.

EROS's 155 million registered users had a paid users conversion rate of 7.9% in 2018, which grew to 12.1% in 2019, showing a large addressable market which the company is systematically chipping away at. The company's original content is helping it do this more efficiently, and if it continues to grow the registered users to paid users conversion rate at the same ~50% it has in the past few years, it will easily outperform expectations in 2020 and 2021.

Risks and Valuation

The primary risk is competition. Not just by local operators, but as access to the internet grows, the aforementioned well-capitalized competitors will have an easier time to license Indian films and penetrate the market, which will inevitably draw users from EROS platforms.

Given that risk in a highly competitive market, I believe that until the company reaches a higher conversion rate of users, it should be valued more conservatively than other growth companies. A similar operator in the region is ZEE Entertainment (OTC:ZEEEY), which currently trades at an earnings multiple of 21.9x its TTM earnings. Given the lack of forecast data, deriving a 13x forward earnings multiple can be reasonable considering the company has consistently grown revenues and income by mid-double digits in years past.

Therefore, I believe a 5x earnings multiple for EROS fairly values the company, putting its 2020 fair value at around $2.65 per share, significantly higher than its current trading price of $1.67 per share, providing for a potential increase of over 55%.

Investment Conclusion

Even though the Indian market is growing rapidly, existing players like Netflix and Amazon Prime still have the potential to hold on to their No. 1 spots in the region, something which does hinder growth prospects for companies like EROS.

However, with a combination of its sales growth outperforming the market CAGR expectations and driving a higher conversion rate of users to become paying members, the company is set to grow meaningfully and continue to capture some market share from the larger player in the next 12-24 months.

Beyond that point, the company has hired financial advisors to seek strategic options - most likely a sale to a larger player in the industry - something which can sweeten the deal for investors who are not sure of the short-term effects a rather volatile market can experience.

The combination of those factors has me bullish on EROS in the 24-month time frame, and I believe that its current under-followed and under-covered status has allowed the company's share price to move below even the most conservative of valuations and may provide a good investment opportunity in the region without exposure to the global entertainment markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EROS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.