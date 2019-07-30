Fully Assessing AGNC Investment's Results For Q2 2019 (Includes August-October 2019 Dividend Projection)

I will also discuss AGNC’s dividend sustainability through the remainder of 2019. My current price target and recommendation are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section.

I will also provide my thoughts about AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios as of 6/30/2019 and discuss trends that have occurred during July 2019 impacting the sector.

AGNC’s combined valuation accounts slightly outperformed my expectations which ultimately led to the company reporting a slightly less severe quarterly BV decrease when compared to my projections (within range).

In this article, I will discuss my previous account projections versus actual results. I will also provide a comparison between AGNC and five other sector peers regarding quarterly BV fluctuations.

On 7/24/2019, AGNC reported results for the second quarter of 2019. AGNC reported a comprehensive loss of ($65) million and a non-tangible BV as of 6/30/2019 of $17.54 per common.

Introduction/Recap:

On 7/24/2019, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) reported results for the second quarter of 2019. AGNC reported a net loss of ($444) million, other comprehensive income (“OCI”) of $379 million, a comprehensive (total) loss of ($65) million, a non-tangible book value (“BV”) as of 6/30/2019 of $17.54 per common share, and a tangible BV as of 6/30/2019 of $16.58 per common share. As of 3/31/2019, AGNC had a non-tangible and tangible BV of $18.21 and $17.23 per common share, respectively.

In PART 3 of my AGNC Q2 2019 income statement and EPS projection article, I projected the company would report the following amounts in relation to the second quarter of 2019: 1) net loss of ($372) million; 2) OCI of $160 million; and 3) a comprehensive loss of ($212) million. In my prior AGNC Q2 2019 and 7/19/2019 BV projection article, I projected the company would report a non-tangible and tangible BV as of 6/30/2019 of $17.35 and $16.40 per common share, respectively.

As such, while I correctly projected AGNC would report a decrease in BV during the second quarter of 2019, the actual amount of the company’s decrease was slightly less severe versus my expectations. This minor BV outperformance mainly stemmed from a couple key factors/decisions made by management which will be discussed, in detail, later in the article.

mREIT Sector Q2 2019 Comparative BV Results:

Through 7/26/2019, five other mortgage real estate investment trust (“mREIT”) companies that I currently cover recently disclosed to the public estimated/reported BV per share amounts as of 6/30/2019. I believe providing these quarterly BV fluctuations are beneficial for comparative purposes. As such, the following were the recent BV fluctuations for AGNC and five other mREIT companies during the second quarter of 2019 (in order of largest to smallest percentage increase/smallest to largest percentage decrease):

1) Blackstone (BLK) Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) (multipurpose mREIT): Actual Q2 2019 BV increase of 2.0% and a 6/30/2019 BV of $27.85 per common share. My projection was a 6/30/2019 BV of $27.15 per common share ($0.70 per share variance; at top end of my stated range).

2) New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) (multipurpose mREIT): Preliminary actual Q2 2019 BV decrease of (0.2%) and a 6/30/2019 BV range of $5.73-$5.75 per common share. My projection was a 6/30/2019 BV of $5.75 per common share (basically an exact match).

3) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q2 2019 BV decrease of (2.8%) and a 6/30/2019 BV of $6.63 per common share. My projection was a 6/30/2019 BV of $6.40 per common share ($0.23 per share variance; near top end of my stated range).

4) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q2 2019 BV decrease of (3.7%) and a 6/30/2019 BV of $20.50 per common share. My projection was a 6/30/2019 BV of $20.35 per common share ($0.15 per share variance; well within my stated range).

5) AGNC (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q1 2019 non-tangible and tangible BV decrease of (3.7%) (my projections provided above).

6) Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) (variable-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q2 2019 BV decrease of (5.3%) and a 6/30/2019 BV of $8.93 per common share. My previous projection was a 6/30/2019 BV of $9.15 per common share ($0.22 per share variance; near low end of my stated range).

When it comes to explaining why each sector peer either outperformed, underperformed, or matched my expectations, this commentary was previously provided through Colorado Wealth Management’s REIT Forum Marketplace Service (typically within 1 day of a stock’s earnings announcement; see link at end of this article).

Within the next section of this article, I will summarize my prior articles’ account projections and compare each amount to AGNC’s actual results. If an account had at least a modest variance between projected and actual results, I will also provide an explanation on the variance. I will list AGNC’s accounts in the same order as projected within my income statement and EPS projection article (see link provided above).

AGNC Actual Versus Projected Results:

To highlight my projected account figures versus AGNC’s actual reported results for the second quarter of 2019, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss) from a three-months ended timeframe. I provide AGNC’s trailing twelve-months (last four quarters) so readers can better compare and contrast each quarter’s results.

Table 1 – AGNC Three-Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Q2 2019 Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

First, let us compare AGNC’s interest income account. My projection for this account was $735 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest income of $693 million. As such, AGNC’s interest income was a minor-modest underperformance in my opinion and was near the low end of my projected account range.

The first component of AGNC’s interest income is the company’s cash interest income sub-account. I projected AGNC would record cash interest income of $895 million during the second quarter of 2019. In comparison, AGNC recorded cash interest income of $876 million. As discussed in my AGNC income statement projection series (see links provided above), I projected AGNC’s quarterly average on-balance sheet MBS portfolio would increase by $7.0 billion (based on par value). In comparison, AGNC increased the company’s quarterly average on-balance sheet MBS portfolio by only $2.6 billion. A lower quarterly on-balance sheet MBS average, along with a very minor weighted average coupon (“WAC”) decrease that matched my projection, directly calculates to lower accrued interest income being recorded.

The second component of AGNC’s interest income is the company’s premium amortization, net sub-account. When it comes to AGNC’s quarterly and estimated lifetime “conditional prepayment rate” (“CPR”) percentages, my quarterly CPR percentage was very slightly above the company’s actual amount by 0.2% while my estimated lifetime CPR percentage as of 6/30/2019 was slightly below management’s estimate by (0.7%). When calculated, I projected AGNC would record a total premium amortization expense of $160 million during the second quarter of 2019. In comparison, AGNC recorded a total premium amortization expense of $183 million.

Second, my projection for AGNC’s interest expense account was $555 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest expense of $570 million. I would consider this as a minor underperformance but well within my projected account range. As anticipated, the weighted average interest rate on AGNC’s repurchase loans slightly decreased during the second quarter of 2019. AGNC’s weighted average interest rate on the company’s repurchase loans was 2.65% during the first quarter of 2019. This rate decreased to 2.62% during the second quarter of 2019. In comparison, I projected a weighted average repo rate of 2.55% during the second quarter of 2019. However, this was partially offset by a slightly lower weighted average repurchase agreement balance during the quarter (due to the less than projected on-balance sheet MBS portfolio). The relationship between repurchase loan rates and the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) was originally discussed within my income statement projection article (see links provided above). For readers mainly focused on dividend metrics, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – AGNC Three-Months Ended Net Spread + Net Dollar Roll (“NDR”) Income (Loss) (Q2 2019 Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 2 as a reference, AGNC reported net spread + NDR income (when excluding any “catch up” premium amortization) of $262 million or $0.49 per common share for the second quarter of 2019. In comparison, I projected AGNC would report net spread + NDR income of $271 million or $0.50 per common share which was nearly an identical match. As discussed in PART 2 of my AGNC Q2 2019 income statement and EPS projection article, I stated this specific metric is the closest portrayal of AGNC’s “true earnings power” when it comes to dividend sustainability. I also stated AGNC continued to experience pressure to reduce the company’s monthly dividend per share rate during 2019 since this metric has declined over the prior several quarters. As such, AGNC’s previous announcement of a ($0.02) per common share monthly dividend reduction, starting in May 2019, was not that much of a surprise in my opinion. I also stated I would not be surprised if AGNC slightly reduced the company’s monthly dividend per common share rate, again, towards the end of 2019-early 2020 (already a “narrow cushion” on the new $0.16 per common share monthly dividend per share rate).

Third, my projection for AGNC’s sales on investment securities account was a modest net realized gain of $100 million. In comparison, AGNC reported a modest net realized gain of $132 million. I believe this was nearly an exact match due to the sheer size of AGNC’s on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio as of 6/30/2019 ($93.3 billion).

Fourth, my projection for AGNC’s derivative instruments and other securities account was a severe net loss of ($1.18) billion. In comparison, AGNC reported an even more severe net loss of ($1.44) billion. Due to the complexities involved within this particular account when it comes to valuation fluctuations, there is typically a larger variance when discussing AGNC’s derivatives portfolio versus most other accounts. As such, I would consider this a modest account underperformance. I would also point out valuing AGNC’s hedging portfolio involves projecting four material derivative sub-accounts (currently “to-be-announced” [TBA] MBS, interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities) and several other minor derivative sub-accounts. In addition, AGNC’s derivatives portfolio had a combined gross notional balance of ($88.1) billion as of 6/30/2019. While no one has a “crystal ball” per se regarding future events, being able to project all these derivative sub-accounts, before any sector peer provides quarterly results, takes a great deal of expertise in my opinion. This includes fully understanding how to value all these derivative instruments and correctly deciding on specific assumptions that one believes coincided with management’s overall risk management strategy during any particular quarter.

Simply put, a couple of the assumptions I used to project the quarterly change in valuations within AGNC’s derivatives portfolio “deviated” from the company’s actual risk management strategy. Within AGNC’s four material derivative sub-accounts, this net variance mainly consisted of a more severe valuation loss within the company’s interest rate swaps. In a nutshell, AGNC notably increased the company’s net (short) interest rate payer swaps position during the quarter. In comparison, I projected AGNC would slightly decrease the company’s net (short) position which ultimately led to a modestly-notably more severe valuation loss versus my projection. I believe this notable increase was in direct contradiction to the strategies of most sector peers as rates/yields notably decreased during June 2019. However, I would point out the weighted average fixed-pay rate of AGNC’s new interest rate payer swaps was fairly attractive and will likely benefit the company in future quarters. Still, adding such a large notional balance during the second quarter of 2019 was the reason for AGNC’s more severe valuation loss within this derivative sub-account when compared to my projection.

I projected AGNC would report a net valuation gain (loss) of $95, ($765), ($11), and ($500) million regarding the company TBA MBS, interest rate payer swaps, interest rate payer swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities, respectively. In comparison, AGNC reported a net valuation gain (loss) of $163, ($1,012), ($25), and ($556) million regarding the company TBA MBS, interest rate payer swaps, interest rate payer swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities, respectively. Further analysis regarding AGNC’s derivatives portfolio is provided later in the article.

Fifth, let us discuss the accounts that caused AGNC’s minor net outperformance when compared to my expectations. These two accounts pertain to the valuation fluctuations within AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio. Regarding AGNC’s “unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair market value (“FMV”) through net income, net” (see boxed blue reference “5a”) and “unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net” (see boxed blue reference“5b”) accounts, I projected the company would report an unrealized net valuation gain of $550 and $160 million, respectively. In comparison, AGNC reported an unrealized net valuation gain of $759 and $379 million, respectively. Due to the sheer size of AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio as of 6/30/2019 ($93.3 billion), I believe a $209 and $219 million variance within these accounts is modest. If one were to include the ($257) million underperformance within the company’s derivatives portfolio (discussed in the account above), this net variance would decrease to $171 million. AGNC’s MBS/investment and derivatives portfolios have offsetting impacts to one another.

AGNC’s MBS/investment outperformance is mainly due to the following two factors (which both led to more enhanced price increases versus my expectations): 1) a modest move lower in coupons; and 2) a continued increase (proportionately speaking) of higher quality specified pools versus generic MBS in higher coupons. A detailed analysis regarding AGNC’s MBS portfolio is provided in the next section of the article.

Finally, my projection for AGNC’s management fee income, compensation expense (formerly management fees), and operating expense accounts was $0, $11, and $10 million, respectively. In comparison, AGNC reported management fee income, compensation expense, and operating expenses of $0, $11, and $9 million, respectively.

Readers have continued to request that I provide these types of “update/follow-up” articles showing how my previously disclosed quarterly projections “stacked-up” to AGNC’s actual results (continue to be the only contributor to provide this type of projection analysis/insight via “free to the public” articles). I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. With that being said, let me briefly highlight some quarterly compositional changes that occurred within AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios.

MBS Portfolio Considerations:

AGNC slightly decreased the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio while slightly-modestly increasing its off-balance sheet net long TBA MBS position during the second quarter of 2019. The company’s non-tangible “at-risk” (total) leverage increased from 9.0x as of 3/31/2019 to 9.3x as of 6/30/2019. To show the compositional changes to AGNC’s combined on- and off-balance sheet agency MBS portfolio during the second quarter of 2019, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 – AGNC Agency MBS Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (6/30/2019 Versus 3/31/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and percentages)

Using Table 3 above as a reference, when comparing AGNC’s portfolio as of 6/30/2019 versus 3/31/2019, the company had a net par value increase (decrease) in its 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, 5.0%, and 5.5% coupon of ($0.1), $0.4, less than ($0.1), ($0.8), less than ($0.1), $0, and $0 billion, respectively. When all 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value decrease of ($0.4) billion (rounded). AGNC had a combined net par value decrease in the company’s 20-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings of less than ($0.1) billion. AGNC had a net par value increase (decrease) in the company’s 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, 5.0%, and 5.5% coupon of $6.4, $1.6, ($4.9), ($1.5), $0.1, and less than ($0.1) billion, respectively. When all 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value increase of $1.6 billion (rounded).

As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically fixed-rate agency MBS portfolios with higher coupons “mitigate” the severity of valuation losses in a rising interest rate environment. This strategy also partially offsets the recent notable rise in borrowing costs. However, typically fixed-rate agency MBS portfolios with lower coupons “enhance” the amount of valuation gains in a decreasing interest rate environment; mainly due to reduced CPR percentages. As shown in Table 2, AGNC notably increased the company’s 30-year fixed-rate holdings with a 3.0% coupon while decreasing its exposure to the 4.0% coupon. Simply put, along with a continued concentration in higher quality specified pools within higher coupons, this ultimately led to a more enhanced MBS/investment net valuation gain when compared to my projection. Now let us analyze AGNC’s derivatives portfolio as of 6/30/2019.

Derivatives Portfolio Considerations:

During the second quarter of 2019, AGNC modestly increased the company’s already fairly elevated hedging coverage ratio. As discussed earlier, this was in direct contradiction to the strategies of most sector peers as rates/yields notably decreased during June 2019. This ultimately led to a more severe valuation loss within AGNC’s derivatives portfolio versus my projection. To show the compositional changes to AGNC’s derivatives portfolio during the second quarter of 2019, Table 4 is provided below.

Table 4 – AGNC Derivatives Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (6/30/2019 Versus 3/31/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 4 above as a reference, AGNC had a hedging coverage ratio of 77% as of 3/31/2019. AGNC’s hedging coverage ratio increased to 91% as of 6/30/2019. This was a fairly sizable increase for just one quarter. When I projected AGNC’s quarterly valuation fluctuation within the company’s derivatives portfolio, I assumed management would have decreased its hedging coverage ratio to approximately 70% as of 6/30/2019; mainly through a minor reduction to its net (short) interest rate payer swaps and U.S. Treasury securities position. My reasoning for a reduced hedging coverage ratio was that the risk of higher mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields quickly abated during the second half of the fourth quarter of 2018 which continued during the first and second quarters of 2019.

As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically a derivatives portfolio with a higher hedging coverage ratio mitigates the severity of BV losses in a rising interest rate environment. However, this particular strategy is detrimental to BV in a declining interest rate environment which is exactly what occurred during June 2019. Of course, other factors are at play but I am keeping it brief/simple for purposes of this discussion.

In addition, the weighted average tenor/maturity of AGNC’s derivatives portfolio modestly decreased from 5.5 years as of 3/31/2019 to 4.3 years as of 6/30/2019. If there was no activity within a derivatives portfolio during any given quarter, the portfolio’s weighted average tenor/maturity would decrease by (0.25) years. As such, one can come to the conclusion AGNC reduced some longer-dated hedges while increasing some shorter-dated hedges during the quarter which typically lowers negative duration.

Conclusions Drawn:

When all accounts are combined, I projected AGNC would report a comprehensive loss of ($212) million during the second quarter of 2019. In comparison, AGNC reported a comprehensive loss of ($65) million. When including projections within AGNC’s equity section of the balance sheet, this ultimately led to the company reporting a non-tangible and tangible BV of $17.54 and $16.58 per common share versus my projection of $17.35 and $16.40 per common share, respectively. I believe AGNC’s reported BVs were a minor outperformance when compared to my expectations (a 1.0% less severe BV decrease).

Digging deeper, AGNC’s derivatives portfolio underperformed my expectations. This was mainly due to the fact AGNC increased the company’s hedging coverage ratio from 77% as of 3/31/2019 to 91% as of 6/30/2019. This was due to the notable increase in AGNC’s net (short) interest rate payer swaps partially offset by the decrease within the company’s net (short) U.S. Treasury Securities position during the quarter.

However, AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio outperformed my expectations. This was due to a combination of moving into lower coupons during the quarter while continuing to increase AGNC’s high quality specified pools within higher coupons. Both factors led to a more enhanced MBS/investment net valuation gain during the second quarter of 2019 which more than offset the underperformance within AGNC’s derivatives portfolio.

I believe AGNC’s performance, when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, will be relatively average when it comes to BV fluctuations. I believe a couple mREIT peers will report a more severe BV decrease while a few others will report a less severe BV decrease. This has been the case with the sector peers who have already reported as of 7/26/2019.

However, moving to the third quarter of 2019, as I correctly projected in my AGNC BV projection article (see link above), during July 2019 there has been a more “positive” relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations. As such, I am projecting most (if not all) of the mREIT sector likely experienced a minor-modest BV increase during July 2019 (an increase of 1%-5% versus 6/30/2019 values). The following quote was provided to readers last week within my AGNC BV projection article (prior to any sector peer reporting earnings or disclosing CURRENT BV):

“…Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC’s BV as of 7/19/2019 has increased $0.30-$0.50 per common share when compared to the company’s BV as of 6/30/2019. This projection excludes the July 2019 monthly dividend of $0.16 per common share (ex-dividend is 7/29/2019)…”

This projection was basically “confirmed” by AGNC during the company’s earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2019 via the following quote:

“…Thus far in July, our current estimate is that our tangible net book value has improved 2% to 3%....”

As such, my AGNC projected BV as of 7/19/2019 was basically an exact match to what the company subsequently disclosed. Moving to dividend metrics, AGNC’s net spread and NDR income of $0.49 per common share for the second quarter of 2019 was a very minor underperformance when compared to my projection of $0.50 per common share. I continue to believe this specific metric is the closest portrayal of AGNC’s true earnings power when it comes to dividend sustainability. Since this specific metric has seen a continued decline over the past year (was $0.62 per common share for the second quarter of 2018), I also stated AGNC was starting to see mounting pressure to reduce the company’s monthly dividend per share rate at some point during 2019. As such, in my opinion, AGNC’s disclosure earlier this year of a ($0.02) per common share monthly dividend decrease was not that much of a surprise. I also would not be surprised if AGNC slightly reduced the company’s monthly dividend per common share rate towards the end of 2019-early 2020 (already a narrow cushion on the new $0.16 per common share monthly dividend per share rate). I believe AGNC will declare the following monthly dividends for August-October 2019:

Dividend for August 2019 (Paid in September): $0.16 Per Common Share (80% Probability)

Dividend for September 2019 (Paid in October): $0.15-$0.16 Per Common Share (80% Probability)

Dividend for October 2019 (Paid in November): $0.15-$0.16 Per Common Share (75% Probability)

Readers should understand a portion of AGNC’s 2019 dividend will still be classified as a “return of capital” (“ROC”) distribution due to certain internal revenue code (“IRC”) taxation classifications. Further discussion of this IRC topic is beyond the scope of this particular article.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 2.5% premium to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 7/26/2019; $18.15 per share), a HOLD when trading at less than a 2.5% premium through less than a (5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (approximately one week ago). This CURRENT BV projection excludes accounting for AGNC’s July 2019 dividend of $0.16 per common share (ex-dividend is 7/30/2019).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD since the stock is trading at less than a 2.5% premium through less than a (5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. As such, I currently believe AGNC is appropriately valued from a stock price perspective (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for AGNC is approximately $18.60 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $17.25 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the recent four Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017) and the more recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the wind-down/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk) and the recent announcement of “easing” of this wind-down starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and September 2019 regarding agency MBS (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk over time).

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARR, BLK, CHMI, CHMI.PA, GPMT, MITT, NRZ, NYMTN, TWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, BXMT, CMO, MORL, MORT, NYMT, ORC, or REM.