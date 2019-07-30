3M Needs To Get Back To Basics

3M (MMM) is typically an overlooked stock and often given the benefit of the doubt because of the strength of its brands and massive scale. At this point in the business cycle, especially as key indicators like PMIs or consumer confidence seem to be rolling over, revisiting large corporations like 3M is worth an investor's time. This latest earnings report late last week shows a company that is struggling to grow organically in nearly all aspects of its business, all the while having issues with creating initiatives to restore organic growth to what it once was. As a result, I'm concerned about 3M in the second half of 2019, as well as into early 2020 and despite the sustainability of the capital return program, I'm not positive it is enough to offset potential losses.

Source: Biz Journals

Reviewing Earnings

Prior to this quarter, investors felt set up that the company would perform at a high level following the annual shareholder meeting. The company peddled its 2018 operating statistics, like revenues running at +3.22% (organic local-currency growth), a 22.2% ROIC, and a 91% free cash flow conversion rate. The strong revenue growth and high return on capital resulted in a +12.1% increase in earnings and the subsequent high free cash flow conversion rate gives shareholders the peace of mind that the capital return program will not only remain strong through any business turbulence, but also grow meaningfully in the quarters to come.

Unfortunately, 3M got off to a poor start this year, with sales down -5% following weakness from China (in consequence of the ongoing trade conflicts). Additionally, the company has dealt with weakness in the automotive market and electronics end market. These are two markets that also have significant dependability on China in order to flourish and the ongoing negative effects of the trade war have clearly dented this area of the business for 3M. As a result, operating income fell -11.6%, which is a greater degree than sales, for which the company credits a loss of productivity.

The problems only seem to be compounding. On a YOY basis, sales were down 2.6%, primarily driven by lower volumes. The company raised prices across the board (marginally, +50bps), but that wasn't enough to offset the incremental losses from volumes. 3M was also hit hard by currency, which I often give companies the benefit of the doubt for as FX is out of the company's control, for the most part. With that being said, as the first half of 2019 has posted a loss of revenue on a YOY basis, shareholders do need to be concerned about what's in store for the second half. I think it's possible to make the argument here that 3M faced a tough 2018 comp, with Q2 2018 sales +4.5% on a YOY basis, but an outright loss of volumes is an issue on the company's part - whether dependent or independent of macro factors. Higher expectations get set quarter after quarter for companies at this point in the cycle and this falls short.

Source: Investor Presentation

To this point, it's worth exploring specifically where the weakness was. The largest outright decline during the quarter was in the Safety & Industrial segment, which was down -5% organically on a YOY basis, with a 1740 bp decline in the segment EBIT margin, which is staggering. The company attributes this to losses in the industrial adhesives, tapes, electrical markets, abrasives, and automotive aftermarket. Industrial and automotive end markets are having significant issues from both a pricing and volume standpoint because of the ongoing trade war, with fewer sources of demand and heightened costs. This weakness is to be somewhat expected, but it is quite difficult just how negative it will be, even in the quarters going forward, given the lack of transparency that investors have over the situation with the U.S. and China.

Additional weakness was seen in the Transportation & Electronics segment, where sales were down -1.2% organically, with the declines attributable to commercial solutions, automotive and aerospace. The segment EBIT margin fell 240bps, as a result. For the same reasons that the first segment saw declines, the weakness follows. However, I will note that there was a bright spot during the quarter - Health Care. This segment was up 3.5% organically, but the EBIT margin did fall 80bps. While all is not lost for 3M, this isn't a large enough green shoot to make investors sleep well at night, especially as Safety & Industrial is nearly double the size of the Health Care segment on a revenue basis and nearly triple on an EBIT basis.

Source: Investor Presentation

I'm less concerned about Health Care's EBIT contribution to the group for the time being, in part due to negative operating margin impacts from acquisitions and restructuring that otherwise would've led to margin accretion, and more focused on why sales are growing here. The company is seeing strength in health information systems, medical solutions, food safety, and oral care. I can't emphasize enough how important of a theme it will be for 3M and others exposed to health information systems and that investors should look to this portion of the segment as a bright spot in the company for quarters to come.

Impressive Capital Return... But Is It Enough?

As we look more into the operating profile, there are a lot of nuances and moving parts that investors need to be cognizant of, in order to properly evaluate 3M. This, in turn, affects the company's ability to have a top-notch capital return program for shareholders. In the quarter, the company took a $162 million charge (which resulted in a $0.28 EPS impact) from the Venezuela deconsolidation. This is a one-time item and creates an easier comp for the company next year, but it comes at a time where the company's top line was not strong and effectively adds insult to injury.

Additionally, the ongoing restructuring resulted in a pre-tax charge of $148 million, creating an EPS impact of $0.21. This deceleration in earnings is concerning, not from a liquidity or balance sheet perspective, from the ability to increase shareholder returns through larger buybacks and dividends, as well as contribute to its own growth story. There are conglomerates to look at and evaluate that do not have decelerating earnings profiles, particularly if investors shifted their focus over to tech.

Yet, from this, the company is targeting annual pre-tax savings of $225 million to $250 million. Furthermore, the company is guided to expected pre-tax savings in the second half of this year of $110 million, which results in a $0.15 EPS impact. If these cost savings come through, and they aren't further impacted or rather overshadowed by productivity losses as well as higher input costs, then we should see a meaningful improvement in the earnings profile of 3M.

I’ll note that the total return for shareholders has been quite impressive. Last year alone, the company returned $8.1 billion via dividends and buybacks, which equates to about a 6% yield. That's quite impressive for a company that is as large as 3M and the high free cash flow conversion rate enables them to keep doing that. The company produced $1.2 billion in free cash flow during the quarter, which, if we annualized that figure, equates to about a 4.8% free cash flow yield. With a 3.3% dividend yield currently and $8.4 billion remaining on the currently authorized buyback, there's scope for offering one of the best total return packages for large-caps. I'll caveat the current buyback program, however, with the note that the company plans to buy back $1-1.5 billion worth of its stock this year. On a YTD basis, the company has already purchased $1.1 billion, but that leaves the remaining guided balance at $0-$400 million, which doesn't really do much for shareholders in the context of risk and reward.

Source: Investor Presentation

The investing community is now faced with a stock that yields 3.3%, trades at a 19x earnings multiple, and has lagged the 2019 rally for large-caps to a significant degree. That's something that's tough to face considering that investors aren't jumping out of their seats to pay 19x for a stock that has only posted poor organic performance to start the year. There's not enough conviction that the company controls its own destiny, can properly implement the cost savings plans it has, and subsequently reduce its currently high multiple.

Conclusion

Last week's earnings report could have been a lot worse. The company managed to maintain guidance and is working through several one-time issues that are weighing on earnings. While there are material issues with volumes, most of them seem to be macro-driven. There is always room for improvement on the company's part, especially from the cost side, but 3M needs tensions between the U.S. and China to abate to see volumes grow again in key segments. For now, I'm cautiously optimistic on the stock, but don't see a need for investors to own this at these levels, especially without a material catalyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.