Medifast: Weight Loss Heavyweight Gaining Market Share

Given its recent fall from highs, the company seems to be undervalued by a significant amount, which, when combined with its solid dividend payout, will likely outperform the overall market in the following 12-24 months.

As such, I believe the company is a prime investment opportunity as it grows its sales at a faster pace than the overall market, capturing market share and increasing payouts.

As the company releases new products in North America and penetrates the Asia-Pacific region, the fastest-growing market for wellness products, its sales are projected to surge.

Medifast (MED) is a weight loss foods and supplements company which operates in the North American and Asia-Pacific regions and provides a variety of products for its customers who are looking to lose weight or simply maintain or get into better shape.

The company has experienced exponential growth over the course of the past couple of years as it introduces new products and conducts effective marketing campaigns which drove sales and EPS to increase mid-double digits, far outpacing the overall industry expected CAGR of 6%. This means the company is actively gaining market share, which, with the right set of customer retention investments, can yield a high return on investment in the long run.

Medifast's high growth rate and its 2.6% yield presents a company which is currently undervalued after market forces took it down from its 52-week high of around $260.00 per share to around $115.00 per share. With the high growth rate expected and after a peer comparison, it's clear that the company is undervalued and is part of an industry which is just getting more attention and support from a growing number of people around the world.

Industry Overview

The weight loss industry is traditionally dominated by surgical solutions, which account for about 90% of the overall market, an industry which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from through 2025. The sub-industry of nutritional supplements is projected to have a CAGR of 6% and reach $37.2 billion through 2026, with $16.9 billion of that in the form of pills, leaving over $20 billion as the primary market that a company like Medifast is competing in.

A primary driver of this growth is awareness and the increased need for supplements and foods which help with dietary needs and restrictions for overweight and obese individuals. Even though these foods and supplements are sold in supermarkets and other convenient stores along with energy bars, there is a shift going on to move the bulk of these to drug store, giving it more legitimacy as a method of weight control.

Unsurprisingly and unfortunately, North America is set to be the primary driver of growth from a regional perspective throughout the 2017-2026 time frame of the aforementioned growth in the sub-industry. The company is set to derive the majority of its sales from this region and these fast-growing categories of weight control as it introduces new products into those markets. (All data from previously linked industry growth report.)

The Medifast Business

The company sells a variety of products, including food bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch, as well as drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups. These are sold under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, which are sold in a wide variety of stores, markets, and online shops.

The company's primary targeted demographic are women in the ages of 30-50 who have tried other methods of dieting and are looking to lose 20-30 pounds and improve their overall health. Beyond this core targeted market, Medifast also aims its offering at those who want to maintain their physical shape and are highly motivated to stay in or get into better shape. These offerings are a core driver of growth, along with the aforementioned demographic, which is the highest-growing one in the United States and in the Asia-Pacific region.

Even though most of the company's business is in North America, it recently began penetrating the Asia-Pacific markets, the second-largest target market for weight-loss-related foods and supplements. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing overall wellness market as more individuals seek to maintain a healthy but busy lifestyle or get into better shape. The region is a primary long-term growth driver for early players.

Competitive Headwinds

Nonetheless, the primary risk for Medifast in both of its operating regions is competition. The company competes directly with giants like Kellogg (K), Herbalife (HLF), WW International (WW) and Nutrisystem (NTRI) for a share in the weight loss and overall healthy eatings market. Even though it has been growing sales at a much higher pace than the market is growing, indicating market share growth, a single product flunk or an increased spending environment by the other companies can slow market share gains and even reduce some. The company is dependent on launching new products, effective advertising and other methods in order to preserve its market share in the longer run.

Financials and Expectations

Medifast is experiencing exponential growth which is far outpacing the market average growth of 6%, as it grows both EPS and sales at more than double that rate.

For 2019, the company is expected to grow EPS from $4.67 to $6.78, a 45% growth rate, followed by a high yet more modest 24% to $8.43 for 2020. The company's sales growth is expected to be similar, growing at a 47% rate in 2019 from $501 million to $738.02 million and another 23% in 2020 to $908.86 million. Continuing on this trend will mean the company reports over $1 billion in sales in 2021 or even in 2020 with a sizable beat of expectations.

The amazing aspect of the company, which partially sets it apart from competitors, is the lack of interest-bearing debt. Not only does it not hold any debt, short or long term, buy it has $120 million of cash and short-term investments which rake in $1.2 million a year in interest expense. It also holds $23.3 million in property and equipment and $43.3 million in inventory, a sharp increase from last year as the company expects demand to increase further in 2019 and 2020 and as it begins operations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Valuation

Based off companies which focus primarily on weight loss supplements and foods, and given the high growth rate of both EPS and sales, I believe an earnings multiple of 20x for 2019 fairly values Medifast. For 2020, a more modest 18x multiple should fairly value the company for that year until we see what market share gain consistency it is experiencing.

This values Medifast at around $135.00 per share for 2019 and $150.00 per share for 2020, representing a solid return on investment given the current share price of around $115.00 per share.

While you wait, the company's lack of debt means it is free to pay out a nice chunk of its cash flow as dividend, paying $3.00 per share for 2019, a yield of 2.6%. This dividend was under $2.00 for 2018, meaning that there is potential for the company to further increase its dividend to around $4.00 per share for 2020, meaning a yield of around 3.5% for an entry around current prices.

In Conclusion

Medifast is operating in a highly competitive market, but given its growth prospects and solid product line, the company is gaining market share as it grows sales and profits at over double the pace of the overall market.

With the aforementioned factors, I believe the company is undervalued and, combined with its solid dividend payout, should outperform peers and the overall market throughout 2019 and 2020.

