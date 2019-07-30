The Clorox Company: A High Price For Quality

The Clorox Company (CLX) is one of the most well-known consumer staples businesses around. Aside from the namesake Clorox bleach, Clorox also owns brands such as Kingsford charcoal, Brita water filters, Pine-Sol, Fresh Step and Scoop Away cat litter, Glad trash bags and food storage, Liquid Plumr, Burt's Bees, Hidden Valley Ranch as well as others.

Clorox is organized into 4 segments: cleaning ~34% of sales, household ~32% of sales, lifestyle ~17% of sales and international ~17% of sales. According to Clorox's investor fact sheet, Clorox has 8 brands with over 50% market share with 5 additional brands that come in second in market share. That kind of dominance has allowed Clorox to continually grow over time as well as command excellent cash generation and profitability.

The bulk of my investments are made in dividend growth stocks. That means I want the businesses that I own to pay and grow their payment, to me the owner, year after year. This helps to shift the focus away from whether the share price is rising or falling and towards the fundamentals of the business and its ability to continue improving and paying a higher dividend.

According to the CCC list, Clorox is a Dividend Champion with 42 consecutive years of dividend growth. That means every year since 1978 Clorox has been there to pay shareholders a higher dividend. I want to see growth come each year; however, equally important is the pace of growth.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 1986 are shown in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 1986 $0.1850 1987 $0.2125 14.86% 1988 $0.2500 17.65% 1989 $0.2975 19.00% 17.16% 1990 $0.3475 16.81% 17.81% 1991 $0.3825 10.07% 15.23% 15.64% 1992 $0.4125 7.84% 11.51% 14.19% 1993 $0.4425 7.27% 8.39% 12.10% 1994 $0.4650 5.08% 6.73% 9.34% 1995 $0.5050 8.60% 6.98% 7.76% 1996 $0.5550 9.90% 7.84% 7.73% 11.61% 1997 $0.6100 9.91% 9.47% 8.14% 11.12% 1998 $0.6800 11.48% 10.43% 8.97% 10.52% 1999 $0.7600 11.76% 11.05% 10.32% 9.83% 2000 $0.8200 7.89% 10.36% 10.18% 8.96% 2001 $0.8400 2.44% 7.30% 8.64% 8.18% 2002 $0.8600 2.38% 4.21% 7.11% 7.62% 2003 $0.9800 13.95% 6.12% 7.58% 8.28% 2004 $1.0800 10.20% 8.74% 7.28% 8.79% 2005 $1.1200 3.70% 9.20% 6.43% 8.29% 2006 $1.1600 3.57% 5.78% 6.67% 7.65% 2007 $1.4200 22.41% 9.55% 10.55% 8.82% 2008 $1.7200 21.13% 15.37% 11.91% 9.72% 2009 $1.9200 11.63% 18.29% 12.20% 9.71% 2010 $2.1000 9.38% 13.93% 13.40% 9.86% 2011 $2.3000 9.52% 10.17% 14.67% 10.60% 2012 $2.4800 7.83% 8.91% 11.80% 11.17% 2013 $2.7000 8.87% 8.74% 9.44% 10.67% 2014 $2.9000 7.41% 8.03% 8.60% 10.38% 2015 $3.0200 4.14% 6.79% 7.54% 10.43% 2016 $3.1400 3.97% 5.16% 6.42% 10.47% 2017 $3.2800 4.46% 4.19% 5.75% 8.73% 2018 $3.7200 13.41% 7.20% 6.62% 8.02% 2019 $4.0400 8.60% 8.76% 6.86% 7.72%

*Annual dividends are calendar year payouts. 2019's annual dividend total assumes the $1.06 payout is maintained for the regular November payment.

Clorox's dividend growth has fluctuated significantly throughout the years. Over the 33 1-year periods in the above table, annual dividend growth has ranged from 2.4% to 22.4% with a median 1-year growth rate of 9.4%. Expanding out to 10-year periods shows a lot more consistency. Over the 24 10-year periods, annualized dividend growth has ranged from 7.6% to 11.6% with a median growth rate of 9.7%.

Image by author; data source: The Clorox Company SEC filings.

It's one thing to pay and grow the dividend, but before I make an investment I also want to make sure the dividend appears sustainable and able to withstand a dip in earnings or cash flow. Over the last decade the payout ratio based off net income has averaged 57.3% and sits at 61.8% for the TTM period. The payout ratio based on free cash flow has averaged 58.8% and, similarly, is at 61.7% for the TTM period. Clorox's payout ratio has been remarkably consistent over the last 10 years.

Quantitative Quality

Determining the strength of a business model and management is quite subjective. As such, I prefer to look at the business' financials because they will show whether the business has a moat, the relative strength of it, and give a clue about management's actions.

Image by author; data source: The Clorox Company SEC filings.

Clorox's revenues have grown over the last decade; however, they definitely are nowhere near the leader-board of revenue growth. In FY 2009, Clorox managed $5,158 M in sales with $6,124 M for FY 2018. That's 18.7% growth in total or roughly 1.9% per year.

Over the same period, cash flow from operations grew from $738 M to $974 M, which represents 32.0% total growth or 3.1% annually. Likewise, free cash flow has grown from $542 M to $780 M. Free cash flow has grown 43.9% in aggregate or 4.1% per year.

Since both operating and free cash flow have grown faster than revenues, it should come as no surprise that Clorox has expanded its cash flow margins over the last decade. Clorox increased its free cash flow margin from 10.5% in FY 2009 up to 12.7% for FY 2018. The average over the last 10 years is 10.8% with the most recent 5 years at 11.7%. My preference is to see free cash flow margins at 10% or higher as a sign that the business is a strong cash flow generator and Clorox is solidly above that mark.

Image by author; data source: The Clorox Company SEC filings.

Alternatively, I like to use the free cash flow return on invested capital, "FCF ROIC," as a way to view the profitability of a company. The FCF ROIC represents the annual cash return that the business earns based on the capital invested in the business. Additionally, I calculate the FCF ROIC "Net" which nets out the cash held on the balance sheet from both debt and equity. Once again I want to see an FCF ROIC at 10% or higher and Clorox has been well above that level.

Image by author; data source: The Clorox Company SEC filings.

Clorox's business is highly tuned and very profitable from a free cash flow perspective. Clorox has maintained a >20% FCF ROIC every year except FY 2012 over the last decade with an average of 23.8%. Likewise, Clorox's FCF ROIC "Net" has averaged a very healthy 31.4% over the same period.

When companies generate excess cash through their operations, I want to see management allocate the surplus in the following order:

Re-invest in the business if there are value-adding opportunities. Pay and grow the dividend with cash. Repurchase shares with remaining cash or seek out acquisitions to further expand the company.

To understand how Clorox uses its free cash flow, I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow "FCF": Operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow after Dividend "FCFaD": FCF less total cash dividend payments. Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buyback "FCFaDB": FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases.

Businesses with strong fundamentals and prudent management will maintain a positive FCFaDB more often than not. I'm not concerned about any year in particular because opportunities come and sometimes businesses stumble; rather it's the longer term trend that I believe gives more insight into managements' intentions. If the business generates a positive FCFaDB, that means the business has ample cash flow generated by operations to grow and maintain the business as well as reward owners with a rising dividend and share repurchases. If the company regularly has a negative FCFaDB then management will be forced to seek alternative funding from debt, asset sales or cash on the balance sheet to make up for the shortfall.

Image by author; data source: The Clorox Company SEC filings.

As we saw earlier, Clorox has had a positive FCF every year over the last decade with a total of $6,037 M. That positive free cash flow has allowed management to both pay and grow the dividend every year.

Clorox has paid out a total of $3,506 M in dividends to shareholders in total, putting the cumulative total FCFaD at $2,531 M. Clorox has maintained a positive FCFaD every year as well.

The positive FCFad has allowed management to repurchase shares without being forced to seek significant outside funding. Clorox has spent a total of $2,560 M on buybacks over the last decade which puts the cumulative FCFaDB at -$29 M. Clorox has shown a negative FCFaDB in 4 of the last 10 years.

The $2,560 M spent on share repurchases don't appear to have been the most effective use of capital as the share count has declined from only 140.2 M in FY 2009 to 131.6 M in FY 2018. That's approximately a 6.1% decrease over the last decade or just 0.7% per year.

Image by author; data source: The Clorox Company SEC filings.

As I mentioned earlier, my preference is to see companies reinvest in the businesses with their excess cash, then move to paying and growing the dividend and only then move to share repurchases to return any additional cash. As such I like to see how the cash returned to shareholders portions out between dividends, free cash flow funded share repurchases and outside funding buybacks.

Image by author; data source: The Clorox Company SEC filings.

Clorox has had to seek outside funding to make up for the cash shortfall 4 times in the last 10 years; however, the other 6 years of positive FCFaDB have effectively made it a wash. Management has thus far resisted the temptation to further leverage up the balance sheet; although that could have been a forced choice as the business was already heavily leveraged.

Image by author; data source The Clorox Company SEC filings.

During the last 10 years interest rates have been persistently low and the temptation to leverage up the balance sheet has been a tough one to resist for many companies. Meanwhile, Clorox has improved its capital structure quite significantly over the last decade. In FY 2009, debt made up 107% of the capital structure, i.e. Clorox carried negative equity on the balance sheet. By the end of 2018 debt was still a significant portion of the balance sheet; however, it's been reduced to 77% with Clorox's equity now accounting for the other 23%.

Owing in large part to the consistency of Clorox's business and its high cash flow generation, the debt that is held on the balance sheet is not onerous by any means. For FY 2018, free cash flow covered the interest expense 9.2x. In addition, the entire debt load could be paid off with 3.2 years of 2018's free cash flow and 7.5 years of 2018's FCFaD.

Valuation

There's a lot to like about Clorox, the business. However, identifying a quality business is only part of the equation when it comes to investing, there's still the matter of buying shares at a fair price. One method that I like to use to value a business is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR," analysis. A MARR analysis entails estimating the future earnings and dividends that a company will produce as well as the future valuation that market participants will value shares at. If the expected return is higher than your hurdle return, then you invest in the business.

On average, analysts expect Clorox to announce FY 2019 EPS of $6.29 and $6.50 for FY 2020. Analysts expect Clorox to grow earnings at 3.1% per year over the next 5 years. I then assumed that Clorox would be able to obtain just 3.0% annual earnings growth for the following five years. Dividends are assumed to target a 60% payout ratio.

I have no idea what P/E future ratio investors will value Clorox at; however, I believe that the historic P/E ratios can give a general guideline. Over the last decade market participants have valued Clorox's earnings between ~12x and 27x TTM EPS. Over the last 5 years, Clorox's average P/E ratio has been 24.1x. For the MARR analysis, I'll examine P/E ratios ranging from 12.5x to 25.0x. A modified Graham Number calculation pegs the fair P/E, based on the future growth of the business, around 17x.

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Clorox could provide assuming a purchase price around $166.33, Friday's close. The return estimates are based off the assumptions laid out above and include dividend payments taken in cash. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2024, "5 Year," and calendar year 2029, "10 Year."

Alternatively, I like to determine what price targets would produce the returns that I desire from my investments. The target returns that I will use to determine the price targets are 10% and 8%. The 10% is typically my minimum threshold for investment while the 8% is derived from the ~3.1% earnings growth rate plus the starting dividend yield of 2.55% plus 2.25% for 25% undervaluation spread over 10 years.

Based on dividend yield theory, Clorox's starting yield of 2.55% is slightly below the 5-year moving average of 2.65%. This suggests that shares of Clorox are in the range of fair value with the 5-year moving average currently representing a fair price of $160.

Image by author; data source: Yahoo Finance and The Clorox Company Investor Relations. An interactive version of this chart is available here.

Conclusion

Clorox, the business, is one of the best in the world. The business model is simple and easy to understand and, even better, hard to mess up. Clorox is so finely tuned that the company generates over 10% free cash flow margins and over 20% free cash flow returns on invested capital. The balance sheet is being cleaned up and of course the 40+ year streak of dividend growth doesn't hurt either.

Unfortunately, growth opportunities seem to be rather anemic at the moment. Analysts only expect top-line growth of 2.3% for the next 2 years and for earnings growth of roughly 3.1% per year over the next 5 years. With stagnant growth opportunities, that places a higher importance on demanding a fair valuation as growth will take a long time to bail you out from overpaying at the purchase.

The current price of just over $166 per share appears to be quite high. Expected returns even in an optimistic scenario of a 25x TTM P/E ratio looks to be somewhere in the 4-5% area.

I do believe that Clorox deserves a premium valuation due to the quality of the business; however, it's hard to justify paying 27x TTM earnings or 26.5x current year estimates or 25.6x next year's estimates. Especially when the business is expected to have pretty meager growth. That's a high price to pay for quality and as such I'm going to wait to add shares of Clorox to my portfolio.

I would begin to get interested in purchasing shares of Clorox should the share price drop to around the $110 level. That would be a ~33% decline and as such I don't expect to add shares anytime soon barring a major market meltdown.

