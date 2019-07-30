Brandywine: Profit For The Long Term

Investors who are willing to look at the long-term prospects and be patient stand to gain the most.

Looking at the big picture, BDN will be the dominant office landlord in Philadelphia and in Austin.

Beneath the surface, BDN has been working hard, preparing their balance sheet for an investment spree that could last up to 20 years.

BDN has been a pretty boring company, not a lot of development, a few sales but nothing really changing on the surface.

We live in a world that revolves around instant gratification. Just this morning, I sent a complaint to Amazon (AMZN) because my order didn't arrive in the 1-day that was promised, instead, I had to wait for a whole 36 hours. If that doesn't rank up there as a "first world problem," I don't know what does.

The modern world has created an environment where we get impatient waiting for more than a couple of seconds for a webpage to load, we want SMS messages and e-mails to be sent nearly instantaneously.

Our smartphones provide us instant access to information, our bank accounts, and more services than we can imagine. It has led to a level of impatience even though almost everything is done in a fraction of the time it was 10, 15, 30 years ago.

This frantic speed has spread to the market as well. Show of hands, who remembers opening up the morning paper and turning to the stock market page to look up the tickers you were invested in and see how they did yesterday? Now, most of us can check our accounts anytime, day or night, and instantaneously have a precise measurement of their current value. We can get alerts when an investment is up or down more than a few percent, notifications of any news events that some computer somewhere decided was somewhat relevant to our investments.

Is it healthy? Who knows. It is just the new reality we live in and despite our best intentions to just relax, many (most?) of us can't resist the temptation to sneak a peek at our investment accounts at least a few times a day.

Sometimes, it is important for us to slow down a bit, and recognize that not everything occurs within 24 hours. With instant access to information, many investors have perhaps become overly fixated on each quarter.

This is especially true in real estate, where a quarter is not really enough time to do anything. When a REIT announces an acquisition or a disposition, they are usually announcing a deal that they actually came to terms on much earlier. On top of that, they frequently announce deals that won't close for another 3-6 months. It is not unusual for real estate deals to take over a year from the time that the buyer first expresses interest to close.

In the case of developing new properties, a whole slew of other time-consuming issues come into play. From finding anchor tenants, drawing up plans, getting approval from local governments, obtaining the zoning and building permits and adapting to changes requested by any of the parties involved, there is a lot of paperwork, a lot of legal agreements and a lot of red tape that all have to be handled before the first shovel of dirt is moved. There is only so much that can be done to rush the process, and the more complex the building, the more tedious the process can become.

When we are investing in Real Estate Investment Trusts, it is important to remember to keep our eye on the long term. While the quarter to quarter might have an impact on share price, long-term growth is developed through careful planning and REITs often thrive or fail based on decisions made several years ago.

Brandywine

Source: Google Maps The future site of 405 Colorado

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is an investment I made a little over two years ago. In my first article, I concluded:

Brandywine is on my watchlist, and I expect to look for an entry point towards the end of the first quarter/early second quarter for a small position. My expectation is that this will be a long-term bet on the 2020s, with modest growth in the interim.

As it turned out, the market gave me my wish and a pullback in March of 2017 provided an attractive entry point. Since then, the price has been up and it has been down. The dividend has increased by 18.7% providing my account with a little extra cash flow.

I have used the dips as an opportunity to increase my position adding as recently as last week. The reason is simple, my original thesis relies on BDN positioning themselves to benefit from long-term projects. This isn't a 1-year, 3-year or even a 5-year plan.

The parking lot pictured above might not look like much, but 4 years ago, BDN started down the path of converting that parking lot into this:

Source: 405 Colorado

BDN properties already dominate the skyline in Philadelphia and now they are seeking to do the same in Austin. BDN's focus is on building unique, visually appealing and highly modernized trophy office buildings. While these buildings can usually charge higher rents than vanilla office buildings, they take time to develop.

In Q1 2019, BDN finally started development and anticipates completing construction in Q4 of 2020. It is currently 35% leased, and we can expect that number will grow throughout the construction process. BDN will spend approximately $114 million, and it will not be until Q1 of 2021 that rent starts coming in.

Once completed, 405 Colorado will likely be worth far more than their construction cost - with an anticipated cash yield of 8.5%, the property should bring in approximately $9.69 million in NOI per year.

Source

The average cap rate for Austin office buildings has been 6.6%. At that cap rate, 405 Colorado would be valued in excess of $146 million immediately upon stabilization. Clearly, the building is going to be much better than "average," and would likely fetch a significantly lower cap rate.

While the process takes time, at completion BDN will have spent $114 million to own an asset that will likely be worth well in excess of $150 million. At that point, they have the option to sell and take profits, or to collect rent at a yield to capital that is substantially superior to what they could expect compared to buying a similar quality building.

The Big Project

405 Colorado is a neat project, but it is actually really small when we consider BDN's long-term plan.

The project that is likely to have the most impact on BDN is Schuylkill Yard. This ambitious 6-phase development will take an estimated 20 years. They will redevelop 14 acres and an estimated 5.1 million square feet of GLA in the University City section of Philadelphia.

Source: Schuylkill Yards

This is the project that first got me interested in investing with BDN. Schuylkill Yards is located immediately adjacent to Cira Centre, an area that BDN has recently completed developing. It is also between Drexel University and the main Philadelphia train station - the 3rd busiest rail station in the country.

This project is immense in scope and will ultimately involve BDN bringing on partners. BDN stands to benefit as they have the flexibility to either collect rent or sell buildings as they are completed depending on their capital needs. This is a case where success can beget success. If the early buildings attract high-quality tenants, that will make the area more attractive for other future tenants, allowing BDN to charge higher rents and increasing the value of all of the surrounding buildings.

The result is that BDN has put a lot of resources - time, money and focus - on laying the groundwork for this project for a return that will come at some point in the future.

Schuylkill Yards has the ability to provide BDN with a pipeline of projects that they can start at their convenience. All of which will be far more valuable upon completion than the construction costs to build them.

While BDN has been working on the project, they have yet to start realizing any cash flow from it. That does not mean they haven't been making progress. Drexel Square has opened to the public. This is a 1.3-acre park that will serve as a centerpiece of the project.

In Q2 of 2019, zoning approval was received from the city. BDN is in the planning phases for two towers, the west tower will contain 200,000 SF of office, 326 apartment units, ground floor retail, and a parking structure. Development could start as early as the end of 2019 or first half of 2020. The east tower will consist of 500,000 SF of office, 275,000 SF of life science tenants and retail space. These buildings will be the first phase of the project, with several new towers to follow. These projects will be added on at 8%+ yields, much higher than can be obtained by buying buildings.

The Plan

Source: BDN Supplement

One thing I love about BDN is that they provide both an annual business plan and a multi-year plan, allowing you to track the progress that they have been making. This plan, developed in 2017, was designed primarily to put BDN into a position to manage their major developments, including Schuylkill Yards and the redevelopment of IBM's (IBM) Broadmoor Campus - another ambitious development effort that would seem huge if not compared to Schuylkill.

BDN has been systematically deleveraging, reducing their leverage from 6.9x in 2015 and will end around 6.0-6.3x in 2019. Last year, Moody's updated their credit rating outlook from neutral to positive, providing BDN with the possibility of getting an increase in their credit rating.

While they are currently considered investment grade at Baa3, getting an increase could reduce the cost of debt at the very time when BDN will need it. In their note, Moody's stated:

Moody's stated that an upgrade would likely reflect Net Debt/EBITDA below 6x, fixed charge coverage above 3.5x, and secured debt less than 15% of gross assets.

By the end of 2019, BDN will exceed or be very close to exceeding all of these targets. The potential combination of declining interest rates, with an improvement of at least one notch in their credit rating, would have a significant impact on the long-term outlook for BDN. It would allow them to issue fixed interest debt late in 2020 or early 2021 at very attractive prices. While not crucial to their success, some savings in interest expense will provide more cash flow for equity holders.

Now that BDN is breaking ground of their major developments, we should start getting more details of the near-term timeline of when rent will start coming in. Once the projects are running at full steam, BDN will be able to obtain better results through incremental investment as much of the infrastructure will be shared.

Conclusion

The market is always looking for instant gratification, and in the case of real estate development, it takes a lot of time, money and resources upfront that do not have any immediate return. It is important to look at the long-term picture, not where BDN is at this quarter, or next quarter, but what will BDN look like in 2, 3 or 5 years?

BDN has gone through a painful process of deleveraging and refocussing their company on two core areas, Philadelphia and Austin. In both markets, BDN is positioned to be the clear leader in office space. Their position of master developer for Schuylkill Yards in Philadelphia and Broadmoor in Austin will cement that position as both developments will be fundamentally changing a large portion of the respective cities.

With development finally underway, BDN will start getting a trickle of returns from the efforts they have put in for over 5 years. The trickle is going to turn into a flood of cash, as they will be able to make incremental investments with 8-9% yields, building properties that should be valued at cap rates in the 5-6% range. The return potential for BDN is immense, and so far Mr. Market has not paid attention. This has created an opportunity for long-term minded investors to build a position before the market realizes the value of what BDN is doing.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees

Summer Sale Is On! Get Access To Our Six Contributors At One Ridiculously Low Price! First 50 members get a chance to join HDO for 20% off or just $407 annually! Next 50 members get a chance to join HDO for 15% off or only $433 annually! Last 100 members get a chance to join HDO for 10% off or only $458 annually! Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Beyond Saving is long BDN. HDO does not have a position.