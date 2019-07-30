Transocean: Back To Positive Operating Cash Flow, But Balance Sheet Remains In Trouble

Transocean (RIG) has just reported its second quarter results, providing a chance to look at the company’s financial performance at times when the company’s shares are trading near lows. While the recent fleet status report was rather disappointing, financial news look better.

Transocean reported GAAP revenue of $758 million and net loss of $206 million, or $0.34 per share. In the first quarter, the company reported revenue of $754 million and net loss of $171 million or $0.28 per share. The difference on the cost side between the two quarters was mainly caused by an increase in income tax expense. Transocean stated that it was able to increase collections from customers which led to positive operating cash flow of $153 million.

The company commented:

“Despite some continued uncertainty around oil prices, offshore project economics remain compelling, driving increases in floater contracting and increasing dayrates in both the harsh environment and ultra-deepwater markets. Our industry-leading floater fleet, consistently strong operating performance, solid liquidity position, and enviable backlog, position us well as the market continues to recover.”

The market clearly has a different opinion regarding what’s going on with Transocean. While the stock market may (and often is) irrational, the huge difference between the company’s comments and the stock price action has become the norm during this downturn.

Let’s look at the balance sheet. Cash increased from $1.9 billion in the first quarter to $2.2 billion in the second quarter, but long-term debt increased as well and is standing at almost $9.4 billion compared to $9.1 billion in the first quarter. As I discussed in the article devoted to Q1 2019 results, Transocean is about to enter a period of high capex spending on newbuilds so its liquidity position does not look strong at all.

As I showed in my recent article on the fleet status report, 8 drillships in Transocean’s fleet are looking problematic, and three are sure scrap. The company’s backlog, which stood at $11.4 billion at the time when the fleet status report was released (a few days ago), is indeed a positive factor, but the backlog alone is not sufficient enough to improve the company’s financials and provide upside for the beaten shares – dayrates for ultra-deepwater rigs should increase, and Transocean must find a way to reactivate at least some of its stacked rigs in the longer term.

Source: Transocean Q2 2019 report

The average daily revenue for ultra-deepwater floaters continues to decrease as newly established contracts are no match for the high-era ones, and the dayrate progress for this segment is slow. One more observation from this table: midwater floater average daily revenue suddenly jumped to $163,700. Currently, Transocean has only one midwater floater, Transocean 712, working for ConocoPhillips (COP) at an undisclosed dayrate. In the second quarter, another rig, Actinia, worked for one month before going to the scrapyard at a dayrate of $101,000. Thus, the dayrate for Transocean 712, while undisclosed, should be about $185,000 (unless there were some unreported factors impacting the average daily revenue).

In my opinion, Transocean reported “normal” results. There were no negative surprises. The problem for the stock (and the company) is that this “normal” state is below water, and the clock that counts months before Transocean reaches the debt wall of 2023–2025 is ticking. I believe that the market panic seen in offshore drilling shares is excessive in the near term, but longer-term concerns about Transocean are valid. The company put itself into a difficult position with the acquisition of Ocean Rig and now needs a timely recovery in the ultra-deepwater segment – something that has so far failed to emerge.

I don’t think that the report itself will be able to put additional pressure on Transocean shares as no additional negative information was shared. In fact, a short-term upside trade may emerge in case Transocean stock does not slip below current summer lows. However, it’s important to keep in mind that Transocean shares will stay very volatile for the time being and adjust your trading/investment strategies and risk management accordingly – this is hardly a buy and hold vehicle even if you are optimistic on oil prices and the speed of offshore drilling recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.