Copart: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

(Source)

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of highly cyclical stocks. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical," they are still usually subject to the short-term debt cycle (or business cycle) and to changes in sentiment (which can sometimes also have a cyclical quality about it). Recently, I have been adapting some of the techniques I've used with "classic cyclicals" and applying them to less-cyclical stocks. And today's stock is one of those.

One of the major assumptions I make for both approaches is that history is the most reliable guide to the future. My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two unless there is a disruption to its core business. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that aren't supported by their existence during past cycles. That doesn't mean that "this time is different" isn't true sometimes. It just means that my analysis isn't counting on this time being much different. That said, if I think a stock is currently a "buy" based on my 10-year, full-cycle analysis, before I invest I will examine the forward-looking trends and narratives more carefully to make sure there aren't major changes in the works that could affect the business.

The main difference you'll find between my analysis and others' is that: 1) I focus on a clear 10-year time frame and the compound annual growth rate (aka CAGR) one might expect over that period of time; 2) I assume we will experience a recession during that time period, and I build that into the expected returns; 3) I try to calculate the expected returns based on a full business cycle; 4) I share both a basic shareholder return estimate and a more conservative shareholder return estimate where I lower expected returns for companies with higher debt levels and raise them for companies with higher cash levels; and 5) I usually provide an "opportunity risk/reward analysis" if a stock is "Sell" so that we can get an idea of how likely it is the stock will trade low enough to become a "Buy" again over the next 4-5 years if we were to have a recession.

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the three main drivers of future total returns: 1) Market Sentiment Returns, 2) Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns, and 3) Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns. Then, I combine all three of those CAGR estimates together to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. Currently, I consider an expected CAGR > 15% a "Buy," 12-15% an "Outperform," 8-12% a "Market Perform," 4-8% an "Underperform" and < 4% a "Sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I like to examine. Let's take a look at Copart's (CPRT) historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate," and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns but not much further than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And last but not least are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical." For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into.

Copart experienced earnings declines of -2% in 2003, -4% in 2009 and flat earnings in 2013. For all the other years in this 20-year period, earnings growth was positive. This puts Copart in the "low" category in terms of its earnings cyclicality, and on a scale of 1-8, I would rate it a "2."

For stocks with earnings of this type, it is best to use a 10-year, full-cycle analysis. Now let's move on and examine the three main return drivers over the next 10 years using that style of analysis.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. In order to estimate that, I'm going to shorten the time frame of the F.A.S.T. Graph so it starts about 2007, a little before the last cyclical peak.

Copart's current blended P/E is 35.89, while its normal P/E this cycle as been 22.17. If, over the course of the next 10 years, the P/E were to revert to 22.17 and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -4.68%. This suggests that price-wise the stock is highly priced at today's levels.

Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns

If we begin our measurement around the same point we were at last cycle, which I estimate to be about 2007, and we adjust the annually compounded EPS growth for the amount of stock that was repurchased over this time period, we can estimate how much CAGR from organic earnings growth we can expect over the next 10 years if the next cycle is similar to the previous one.

Data by YCharts

Copart has bought back about 1/3rd of the company over the course of this cycle. I'll back these buybacks out of my future EPS estimates and also assume we will have a recession at some point over the course of the next decades.

When I do the math on that, I get a 10-year, full-cycle, organic earnings growth CAGR estimate of +10.74%. That's a very good growth rate, even if we take out the buybacks. One can see why the stock tends to trade at a high price.

Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns

These return estimates are more complicated than the first two, but the idea behind this is to figure out how much the company is making in cash and/or earnings per share, while taking into account debt and cash levels, how much of a dividend yield it is paying to shareholders, what percentage of shares it is buying back annually, and how much cash the company is keeping for itself, all on a per share basis. Once that is complete, I assume any money the business keeps for itself will accrue over a 10-year time period, but I don't assume that it will compound (since I estimated the earnings growth in the last section).

For buybacks, if the company is buying back shares when sentiment is below average, I will assume the value of the buybacks will compound over time. If they are buying back when sentiment is higher than average, I will assume the buybacks accrue but do not compound value over the 10-year time period. (This is just a way to weight the value of buybacks over time for the estimate, it isn't intended to be mathematically precise - which is fine for me, because we never know exactly what price the buybacks will be made over time anyway, so there's no sense in pretending we do.) I will assume that dividends paid to shareholders compound their value over time, because shareholders can immediately reinvest the dividends in the best investment available.

As I noted, this process is intended to estimate how much money the business is likely to make and how much of that money will likely be returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. I limit the expectation of shareholder returns by how much cash is currently being generated and the company's apparent intention of investing that cash itself or returning it to shareholders. If buybacks and dividends are consistently greater than cash flows and earnings, I will assume they are unsustainable through a full cycle that includes a recession, and I limit the shareholder return expectations to actual cash flows and/or earnings estimates that I think are reasonable.

First, let's revisit those buybacks and see what sort of returns we might expect from them in the future. I'll look at both 1-year and 3-year time frames.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

While over the long term and short term Copart has bought back shares of the company, over the medium term that hasn't really been the case. This is actually good to see, because on a P/E basis the stock has been overvalued over the medium term but sold off considerably last December. During that sell-off, shares were bought back. I like that there seems to be some discretion here on the part of management when it comes to paying too much for its stock. All too often, I see businesses blindly buying back shares without regard to the price.

That said, it makes it hard to gauge what sort of return we can expect from buybacks in the future. I'm going to estimate them at about 2% per year, since that's close to the near-term and longer-term rate. Copart does not pay a dividend, so the buybacks are the only shareholder yield, and the rest of their earnings I will assume the company will reinvest in the business.

Data by YCharts

Copart's forward earnings yield is more than enough to cover that buyback yield even at current prices. If I assume the earnings accrue but don't compound, that results in 10-year expected shareholder/business CAGR of +2.49%.

Personally, I like to use a more conservative estimate for long-term shareholder/business returns that raises expected returns for companies with higher cash and lower debt levels and lowers expectations for companies with higher debt levels and lower cash levels. For this, I use a free cash flow-to-equity/enterprise value yield.

Data by YCharts

Using FCFE/EV yield, we get an expected 10-year CAGR of +1.50%, so I'll use that as my conservative expectation.

Future Return Expectations

Putting all three - market sentiment returns (-4.68%), earnings growth returns (+10.74%), and business/shareholder returns (+1.50% to +2.49%) - together, I estimate a full-cycle 10-year CAGR return of +7.56% to +8.55%. This range puts Copart, at its current price, right on the edge of "Underperform" and "Market Perform."

Conclusion

I like this business a lot. One thing I would make sure to investigate before buying is how big the company's addressable market is. If I'm going to rely on an expected 10% earnings growth rate over the next ten years, I want to make sure the company can theoretically grow its business in a similar way as it has over the past ten years. As long as that looked good, I would be looking to buy around that 22.17 P/E rate the stock has averaged this cycle (approximately $50 per share right now). The P/E got down to about 24 during the December correction, so I think it's reasonable to believe that during a future correction it might be available at that price. If it looks like a certainty that we are going into a recession at some point in the future and I haven't already purchased this stock, I might aim for a lower P/E in the upper teens somewhere and try to get the stock while it's on sale during a downturn.

For current owners of the stock, even with the very high P/E in the mid-30s, this stock still looks like a "Hold" to me for now. But it's unlikely to outperform the market from current levels, and if the price gets too much higher, say +25% within the next year, I would be a seller.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.