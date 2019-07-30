Sentiment Speaks: You Better Behave Yourself In This Market

I think the market is at an inflection point, so we will need to be mindful of investor "behavior" over the coming week.

As I often do, when I go on vacation, I will take at least one book suggested to me by one of my members. And, on my recent pilgrimage to the House Of Mouse, I brought along the book “The Behavioral Investor,” written by Daniel Crosby.

While I do not necessarily agree with everything I read in the book, I think it has value for those who are still confounded by how our financial markets work.

You see, it is not about the latest news event or fundamental perspective which drives our market. As Bernard Baruch noted many years ago:

“All economic movements, by their very nature, are motivated by crowd psychology. Without due recognition of crowd-thinking ... our theories of economics leave much to be desired. ... It has always seemed to me that the periodic madness which afflicts mankind must reflect some deeply rooted trait in human nature — a trait akin to the force that motivates the migration of birds or the rush of lemmings to the sea ... It is a force wholly impalpable ... yet, knowledge of it is necessary to right judgments on passing events.”

And, the author clearly supports this perspective when he notes early on in the book that “[t]here is no understanding markets without understanding people.”

What I find valuable about the book, and the main reason I would suggest it to those willing to expand their horizons about how our financial markets work, is that he explains why we are led astray by our confirmation bias and our willingness to buy into “stories” which develop false investment perspectives that ultimately hurt our investment accounts.

While I will likely leave those specific matters for my next article wherein I intend to discuss them relative to the larger degree trend of our current market, there is one further point I would like to address in this article, which I think the author outlined rather well.

The author highlights how following the advice and expectations of both management and analysts alike can certainly lead you astray:

“[C]ontrarian investor David Dreman found that most (59%) of Wall Street consensus forecasts miss their targets by gaps so large as to make the results unusable – either undershooting or overshooting the actual number by more than 15%. Further analysis by Dreman found that from 1973-1993, the nearly 80,000 estimates he looked at had a mere 1 in 170 chance of being within 5% of the actual number. James Montier sheds some light on the difficulty of forecasting in his “Little Book of Behavioral Investing.” In 2000, the average target price of stocks was 37% above market price and they ended up 16%. In 2008, the average forecast was a 28% increase and the market fell 40%. Between 2000 and 2008, analysts failed to even get the direction right in four out of the nine years. Finally, Michael Sandretto of Harvard and Sudhir Milkrishnamurthi of MIT looked at the one-year forecasts of 1000 companies covered most widely by analysts. They found that analysts were consistently inconsistent, missing the market by an annual rate of 31.3% on average.”

Those are some amazing findings by the researchers noted above. But, have you ever considered why analysts are often so wrong about their expectations? I personally have always understood it to be based upon the linear extrapolation which is the basis of most analysis. Yet, anyone who has been involved in financial markets knows all too well that markets are not linear.

Back in 1996, Robert Olson published a study in the Financial Analysts Journal which provides some insight into the research results the author cited in his book. Mr. Olson studied the effects of herding upon “expert” fundamental analysts’ predictions of corporate earnings, and after studying 4000 corporate earnings estimates, he arrived at the following conclusion:

“Experts’ earnings predictions exhibit positive bias and disappointing accuracy. These shortcomings are usually attributed to some combination of incomplete knowledge, incompetence, and/or misrepresentation.”

Mr. Olson further suggested that “the human desire for consensus leads to herding behavior among earnings forecasters,” with the herd always looking for the current trend to continue unabated and indefinitely. Yes, indeed. Linear analysts at its “best.”

And, as the author noted, management is not immune from such results:

“In examining the Duke CFO optimism survey data, Graham and Harvey found that almost 90% of tech CFO’s thought their stock was undervalued near the peak of the tech bubble. . . . As a result of this overconfidence, you can be sure that management is misleading you even if they are not aware that they are!”

So, as we are now at what I think is a major inflection point in the market, with the Fed likely acting as the impending catalyst, I would suggest you watch how market participants “behave” after the Fed announcement – as well as the ensuing day or two thereafter – for our next bigger market directional cue, rather than the substance of the event as analyzed by all the “analysts.”

While I still think this bull market has several years to run and I think we can still attain our 3800-4100SPX target by 2022/23 (yes, that is still 800-1100 points higher), I also still think we see a much larger drop than many may now expect. A breakdown below 3000, with follow through below 2950SPX is what I am looking for to confirm a major top may have finally been struck. But, as always, I will maintain an open mind, and will act based upon what the market tells me over the coming month or two.

In my next article on the market, I will address the authors perspective as to why we are led astray by our confirmation bias and our willingness to buy into “stories” as it relates to my own larger degree perspective on the US equity markets.

Housekeeping Matter

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please hit the button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Thank you.

THE MARKET PINBALL WIZARD

After spending the better part of the last 8 years guiding well over 4500 subscribers and 500 money managers towards a new and clearer understanding of how financial markets work, I think these recent comments from our subscribers sum up our work quite well: "Pinball is accurate and provides key pivots points to establish positions or reduce positions. The accuracy is uncanny." "Avi's insights are unparalleled and he is very available in the chat room." “Provides no b.s. analysis of the markets that is impressively accurate.” CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.