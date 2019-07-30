Selling Of Grains Should Continue As Weather Will Not Hurt The Progress Of Crops

Weather is not a concern over the next couple of weeks with near average precipitation values and normal to below normal temperatures.

Corn and soybean crop progress improves from last week but still below average; wheat is in good shape.

Investment Thesis

Downside risk should continue to outweigh upside potential given non-threatening weather conditions to crop progress amongst other variables.

Wheat helps to push all grains higher on Monday

The U.S. September corn futures finished Monday's trading session up 0.51% to $4.1712, with the U.S. November soybean futures up 0.33% to $9.0400 and the U.S. September wheat futures finishing higher 1.26% to $5.0225. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up 0.49% ($0.08) to $16.38, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) finished up 0.84% ($0.13) to $15.52 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) also finished up 0.74% ($0.04) to $5.46. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

September Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 6.4 cents to $5.024, with September Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 3 cents to $4.350, resulting in a bearish 67-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) September contract was down $0.080 to $5.324. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

Soybeans bullish in latest export report as corn and wheat come in line with expectations; 600k of soybeans shipped to China

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending July 25 at 645k metric tonnes. This came in above last week's mark of 439k metric tonnes, and in line with traders' expectations of 381k-686k metric tonnes. Japan (252k) and Mexico (240k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 391k metric tonnes, less than last week's 447k metric tonnes but in line with traders' expectations of 327k-544k tonnes. Wheat inspections included 211k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 57k of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Mexico (79k), Columbia (65k), China (58k), and Yemen (58k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 1,031k metric tonnes, more than last week's 561k tonnes, and more than traders' range of 381k-789k tonnes. China (600k) was the main destination. Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending July 25, 2019.

Source: USDA

Corn and soybean still lagging in latest crop progress report; wheat overall in good shape with spring wheat showing stronger numbers from last week

On Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of July 28, 58% of this year's corn is silking. That's well behind both last year's 90% and the 5-year average pace of 83%. Corn dough is at 13%. That's also behind both last year's 35% and the 5-year average pace of 23%. Of the corn planted, 58% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 57% a week ago and 72% last year.

Spring wheat headed is at 97%. That's on track with last year's pace of 99% and the 5-year average of 98%. Of the spring wheat planted, 73% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 78% last year and 76% last week.

Of the soybeans emerged, 57% are blooming. That's well behind the 5-year average of 79% and last year's pace of 85%. Additionally, just 21% of soybeans are setting pods. That's also behind the 5-year average of 45% and last year's pace of 58%. Of the soybeans planted, 54% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 70% last year and 54% last week.

Meanwhile, 75% of the winter wheat crop has been harvested, compared to 84% last year and the 5-year average of 86%.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Oats - 21% harvested (up 9% from the prior week; 66% in good-to-excellent condition)

Peanuts - 84% pegging (up 6% from the prior week; 70% in good-to-excellent condition)

Rice - 42% headed (up 11% from the prior week; 68% in good-to-excellent condition)

Sorghum - 33% headed (up 6% the prior week; 71% in good-to-excellent condition)

Cotton - 86% squaring (up 8% from the prior week; 61% in good-to-excellent condition)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

Weather supportive for grains with mostly tranquil conditions and non-threatening temperature risk over the next couple of weeks

On the weather front, currently, a cold front is moving eastward across the east-central U.S. Showers and thunderstorms are forming along and ahead of this frontal boundary across the east-central and southern U.S. Behind the front, cooler and drier air is filtering in across the north-central U.S. Ahead of the front, across the East U.S., an area of high pressure sits just off coast. This will allow for hot and humid conditions to prevail through Tuesday night across the big cities along the eastern U.S. as southerly return wind flow will result in increased heat, maritime influence (increased humidity levels), and convection inhibition (little chance for precipitation) through Tuesday night across the East U.S. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Boston and New York City through Tuesday night where the combination of heat and humidity will result in heat indices in the mid 90s. The cold front (though in a weakening state) will finally come up over the eastern U.S. by mid-week with increased precipitation chances. Once the front passes, this will allow for temperatures to return closer to normal levels across the East U.S.

Once we get into mid to late week or around Days 3-4, the establishment of a stable upper level weather pattern looks to take shape that will result in an extended period of mostly tranquil and dry weather across the central and eastern U.S. A large and strong amplified mid-upper level ridge will set up shop over the interior West U.S. This will allow for downstream troughing to take place over the central and eastern U.S. This upper level trough will bring a northwest upper flow pattern and will be associated with an expansive dry surface high pressure system that will effectively block much of the eastern half of the country from convective activity (showers and thunderstorms) as moisture trajectories are cut off. This will also usher in comfortable humidity levels.

This pattern will persist through the 16-day period or into mid-August with the vort max centered over eastern Canada just south of the Hudson Bay.

From a temperature standpoint, anomalies will range closer to normal levels across the eastern U.S. and cooler than normal across the northern and central U.S. Meanwhile, temperatures will be hotter than normal across the West U.S.

Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 6-11 day (August 4-9) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 11-16 day (August 9-14) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

From a precipitation standpoint, outside of the monsoonal activity over the Southwest U.S., there are no real trouble areas of note. Precipitation values will range near normal levels across the grain belt (central U.S.) over the next 7 days. Most areas will range normal to drier than normal across the central and eastern U.S. over the next 7 days. Figure 8 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 9 is a map from the 06z GEFS depicting a mostly near normal precipitation pattern over much of the country in the 1-7 day time frame (July 29-August 5).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts

Monday's export data was bullish for soybeans with 600k going out to China. The weather pattern over the next couple of weeks does not look to be bothersome for crop progress. Internationally, Europe and China have some concerns with regards to the weather being hot and dry. Last week, the USDA released details regarding the farmers aid to ward off impacts from the U.S.-China trade deal with the first wave of payments expected to come in August. Trade talks mostly staying out of the headlines is positive for the market. Given all of this, I expect for downside risk to continue to outweigh upside potential in the grain markets.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.