Bank OZK: A Fast-Growing Construction Lender Priced For An Earnings Collapse That Probably Won't Happen

At current levels, the stock offers potential total returns of 27% per year. But I give my target entry price, which offers an additional margin of safety.

That said, the bank's loan portfolio is now positioned very differently than it was leading up to previous recessions.

Bank OZK has grown at a rapid rate by going where other lenders feared to go, and it has paid off handsomely.

Peter Robison penned an excellent piece for Bloomberg a year ago on Bank OZK's (OZK) enterprising, contrarian leader of the last four decades, George Gleason. Gleason purchased the small-town bank in the late 1980s with $10,000 of his own cash plus a huge loan. Since then, Gleason says, he hasn't strived so much to be bigger but rather to be better. Growth is not the goal but rather a side effect of the goal, which is excellence.

The Company

OZK went public in 1997, pursuing growth largely by poaching depositors' cash from other banks. Then, in 2003, it started the Real Estate Specialties Group (RESG) to begin a new era of real estate lending for the bank. Mainly, it focused on the South and Southeast regions, requiring developers to put up significant capital upfront and keeping favorable terms. When other lenders were relaxing standards, OZK held firm. This is how the RESG segment - and OZK more broadly - mostly avoided the pitfalls of the Great Recession.

“There was not one day in the downturn that we weren’t making every type of loan and truly doing business as usual,” Gleason said in a 2018 interview with Arkansas Money & Politics. “Many, many competitors were totally out of the game of making new loans because they had so many problems.”

In the wake of the Great Recession, OZK was a buyer, acquiring seven failed banks that the FDIC had closed down. Earnings roughly tripled from 2009 to 2011. During this time, after many lenders lost their shirts in real estate construction across the nation, OZK stepped in to take market share in this hated area that others wouldn't touch. Today, it amounts to around 60% of the bank's non-purchased loans.

Since the Great Recession, OZK has become the premier high-end construction lender in America. From the tallest residential buildings in Nashville and Brooklyn to a 450-unit apartment high rise near Amazon's campus in Seattle to a $700 million office in Long Island City, Gleason's OZK has striven to capture as much market share as possible. According to Robison, OZK is the largest construction lender in Los Angeles and Miami, and one of the largest in Chicago, Denver, and Seattle. And its presence in New York City, the highest-priced real estate market in America, makes up a third of the bank's construction loan assets.

Gleason believes that strategically picking projects and thorough underwriting can allow OZK to avoid the swings of the business cycle. The bank's standards, Gleason insists, don't change depending on the shifting winds of the economy. He says, “You should never, as a banker, be willing to take credit risk that you’re not fully comfortable with, that don’t meet your standards.” Rather, he invests based on fundamentals like demographics, job growth, area affluence, etc.

Consultant Jack McCabe in Miami, who warned of a bubble in Florida as early as 2006, cautioned last year of some worrisome signs that history may be about to repeat. "We're getting back to what we saw 12 years ago. Any lender making condominium loans for near-future construction is in a world of trouble."

Some of the admittedly significant risks of the high-end construction loan portfolio are mitigated by the nature of the loans. OZK's loans are overwhelmingly secured by a lien on the property, thus giving optionality in the case of default. And the bank typically only puts up about half of the total construction expenses. Developers, likewise, are required to put up capital.

Of course, some of this capital is from mezzanine loans, which diminishes the actual amount put up by the developer. If the developer doesn't have much to lose, it is more likely to walk away from the project, which could leave the lender (i.e., OZK) with an unfinished, revenue-less building. In this case, OZK would be forced into a fire sale scenario that would come with big losses.

Gleason, however, is confident that the formula by which he has scaled up OZK over the last few decades won't fail him in the next downturn. When you look at his record, it's hard to argue.

The Big Picture

The substantial earnings miss in Q3 2018, the Christmas selloff, and fears of an economic slowdown in 2019 have not been kind to OZK. The P/E ratio has plummeted to less than 10x, which has only ever occurred during recessions.

The analyst consensus is for annual earnings to contract 3.3% from 2019 to 2020, which would bring EPS back to the amount achieved in 2018: $3.24. In other words, analysts expect earnings to remain flat from 2018 to 2020. Of the three analysts who give estimates for 2021, the consensus is for OZK to return to growth that year with around $3.60 EPS, driven by an expected 11.8% rise in revenue.

Net income fell 1.1% from 2017 to 2018, and prior to that, it fell 24% from 2011 to 2012 (although that was after a 58% jump from 2010 to 2011).

The yields on loans generated in-house (not purchased) have increased during the rising rate environment of the last several years, from 5.12% in Q3 2016 to 6.44% in Q1 2019. As most of OZK's loans are generated in-house, this strongly affects its aggregate asset yield of 6.43%.

This has contributed to a very high net interest margin compared to both its mid-sized bank peers and banks in general, though that margin has been compressing in recent years.

Perhaps most reassuring to me, however, is OZK's history of conservative underwriting and asset management. Hence, we find a net charge-off ratio below that of its peers every year of its existence as a public company:

Looking a little closer under the hood, we find that both loans generated in-house (where most of the risk is concentrated) and assets in general have maintained very low nonperforming ratios:

Besides, despite the bank being known for a growing construction lending business, that segment (RESG) has actually been shrinking as a percentage of the total loan book:

The last few years, consumer loans in the RV and boat space have grown rapidly as a percentage of the portfolio, lowering dependence on RESG for growth. This diversifies risk but it doesn't necessarily lessen it, as these forms of consumer loans carry their own unique risks.

Valuation and Buy Price

Tangible book value is a nice way to illustrate OZK's phenomenal growth, more than quadrupling from mid-single digits ten years ago to $24.74 today.

The stock currently trades at around a 24% premium to tangible book value, but this is substantially lower than many of its similar-sized peers such as Community Bank System (CBU) or Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR).

In early Spring of 2018, insiders sold millions of dollars' worth of stock when it was trading around $50-52 per share, or 16x price-to-earnings. Today, the stock trades just above $30 per share at around 9.5x P/E. Considering that the average P/E ratio over the past 22 years has been in the mid-teens, a current P/E under 10x indicates that the market thinks there will be an earnings collapse soon.

We haven't seen any collapse as of yet, but we have seen a ~7% drop in EPS from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019. This has driven up the dividend yield to around 3%, only ever experienced during recessions.

One thing that is different as we come to an end of this business cycle, as opposed to past cycles, is that OZK is heavily exposed to high-end construction lending.

In the next recession, when high-end real estate slows down, I can see the stock price being punished more than in previous recessions. I find it likely that the stock will fall to the point where the TTM dividend yield is pushed up to 4%. At the current TTM dividend, if the economy turned down today, a stock price of $22.50 would offer investors a 4% yield. This, incidentally, is just a little above the level to which the stock price fell during the Christmas Eve selloff last year.

Let's calculate the likely returns based on two different entry points: (1) $30 per share, just below where it is now, and (2) $22.50 per share.

1.) Assuming $1.02 per share in dividends over the following year, purchasing at $30 would give investors a 3.4% starting yield. And assuming 12% per year dividend growth over the next ten years (lower than the ~20% annual growth experienced over the preceding ten years), buying at $30 would render investors a 10-year yield on cost of 10.6%.

But let's be more conservative and assume that dividend growth will be much slower over the next ten years. Let's say the trend of one penny per quarter raises persists for the next ten years. That would render a quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share ($2.56 annually) ten years from now, or an 8.5% yield on cost if purchased at $30. Still pretty decent for a bank.

Analysts estimate 12% annual EPS growth over the next five years. Add to that the 3.4% starting yield and the 11.6% per year of multiple expansion to get the stock back to a 15x P/E ratio. Putting all three together, we arrive at an astounding expected annual total return of 27% per year. If that sounds unbelievable, consider that OZK has given investors who have held the stock over the past ten years around 47% annual total returns.

2.) If purchased at $22.50, or a 4% starting yield, annual dividend growth of 12% would render a 10-year yield on cost of 12.4%. Or, if the dividend is only raised a penny per quarter for the next ten years, it would render an 11.3% yield on cost.

At $22.50 per share, the stock would trade at around a 7x P/E multiple. To get back to a 15x multiple in five years would require multiple expansion to provide 22.8% annually to the stock price. Add to that the 4% yield and 12% EPS growth, and you arrive at an absolutely mind-blowing expected annual total return of 38.8% per year.

This, in my opinion, is the essence of a high-risk / high-reward play in the stock market. But the potential rewards, in my humble estimation, far outweigh the potential risks.

If we had another real estate crash like we did in 2008-2009, OZK would be in trouble. And indeed, I think it will struggle in the next few years. When a recession eventually arrives in the United States, we will find out just how strong Gleason's bet on high-end construction is over a full cycle. A 20-40% pullback in commercial real estate prices would surely harm OZK, but it wouldn't be devastating, as its projects are marquee properties in prime locations that are unlikely to be abandoned. Considering what has been reported recently about the continued housing shortage in many cities, OZK's construction loan projects involving housing (multi-family apartments, condos, and mixed-use centers) should hold up fairly well over a long time period.

What is evident now, though, is that it pays off mightily during a bull market. After the next recession, there will be another bull market. That's the way the economy and markets work. Therefore, all an investor who believes in Gleason's strategy must decide is whether to invest now or wait for a potentially better price during the next recession.

Since I don't currently own any OZK stock and want to ensure myself as much margin of safety as possible, I will wait for an entry point around $22.50. But ten years from now, I think there's a good chance that it won't matter much whether one purchased at $22.50 or $30 per share. Both will have done well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.