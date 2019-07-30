Medical Properties Trust: Another Strong Buy Pick Revealed

This provides evidence that this particular REIT could generate impressive returns over the next year or two.

Today I plan to take a closer look at Medical Properties Trust (MPW) in hopes of educating myself and others on the business model and concluding with my take on valuation. As the legendary investor, Benjamin Graham wrote in The Intelligent Investor, the value investor’s purpose is to capitalize upon “a favorable difference between price on the one hand and indicated or appraised value on the other.”

The "Critical Mission" Business Model

Medical Properties Trust is a healthcare REIT that invests exclusively in hospitals and the Alabama-based company has carved a unique niche in the largest and fastest-growing segment of the U.S. economy. The company focuses exclusively on hospitals leased under long-term net leases and this particular niche provides the company with powerful sources of revenue.

The company was founded in 2003 with a vision to provide capital to cash-strapped hospitals and rehab centers, and since that time it has grown to over $12.6 billion in assets (as of Q1-19).

During the last 90 days the company has closed and/or announced a string of deals that has boosted the total assets by around 43% since the end of 2018. These transactions include:

April 3, 2019 (closing date): $45 million acquisition of BMI Harbour Hospital in Poole, England, an affluent coastal city southwest of London. BMI Healthcare is the largest private hospital operator in the United Kingdom with 56 hospitals and 20 facilities in London.

May 27, 2019 (closing date): $282.5 million investment in Infracore SA, a Swiss healthcare real estate company with real estate holdings valued at approximately $900 million. The portfolio consists of 13 acute care campuses and two additional properties across Switzerland. The hospitals are operated by the Swiss Medical Network (Switzerland’s second largest private hospital operator). MPW acquired a 46% stake in Infracore SA.

June 6, 2019 (closing date): $906 million (includes stamp duties and fees) investment in 11 hospitals leased to Healthscope, the second largest private hospital operator in Australia with 18,000 employees and 5,100 beds. Healthscope operates 43 hospitals located around large metropolitan centers, including 30 acute hospitals, seven mental health hospitals and six rehabilitation hospitals. The transaction includes provisions for MPW to invest up to an additional $350 million for expansion and redevelopment projects in 2019 and future years.

July 15, 2019 (announced): $1.75 billion transaction that includes (A) 14 Acute care hospitals and two behavioral health facilities located in California, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, (B) seven community hospitals leased to St. Lukes in the Kansas City metropolitan area, and (C) one acute care hospital leased to Halsen Healthcare, LLC. in Orange County, Calif.

The largest deal (of these 3) is the 14 acute hospitals and two other facilities leased to Prospect. The $1.5 billion deal is considered “mission-critical” since they provide “integral healthcare infrastructure to the communities they serve”.

July 23, 2019 (announced): $434 million transaction for eight private hospitals in England (from Secure Income REIT) leased under in-place net leases with ~18-year remaining lease term and include annual fixed and periodic market-based escalations. The tenant, Ramsay Health Care (OTCPK:RMSYF), is the fifth-largest private hospital operator in the world and one of the leading operators in Western Europe, operates the hospitals and is the guarantor of the leases.

As you can see, Medical Properties Trust has been on a roll, capitalizing on its low cost of capital and scale. Of course, one obvious benefit with this growth is that it further reduces the company’s exposure with the largest tenant, Steward Healthcare, and will now certainly lower the exposure below 30% (was 39.5% as of Dec. 31, 2018).

In addition, the company’s largest property represents less than 3.0% of the total portfolio and further insulates the company. Also, the company continues to enhance its global footprint, which represents around 25% of the portfolio.

Once all transactions close, Medical Properties Trust will be the fourth-largest healthcare REIT, and the majority of the lease contracts are master leases, whichreduces risk by aggregation and greater financial flexibility (easier for MPW to obtain capital and obtain new capital for expansion and redevelopment). As you can see below, the company has an excellent lease maturity profile:

The Cost of Capital

Now that we have outlined MPW’s portfolio composition, let’s take a closer look at the capitalization. As you can see below, the total debt (as of Q1-19) is $4.059 million.

The company has investment-grade ratings from Moody’s (Ba1) and S&P (BBB-). Due to the continued reduction of exposure in Stewart Healthcare, MPW has made great progress, hence the reason that S&P removed the negative watch and the rating is BBB-.

Recently MPW raised $750 million in debt (notes due 2029) to match-fund the above-referenced acquisition of a portfolio of 14 acute care hospitals and two behavioral health facilities from Prospect Medical Holdings, and one acute care hospital from Halsen Healthcare. MPW then upsized the debt offering to $900 million, achieving its lowest coupon rate of 4.625% (lowest ever was 5% before this transaction).

One of the benefits for the company’s international focus is that the company can generate wider spreads using foreign currency (similar to Realty Income’s recently announced expansion in the UK). As referenced above, MPW closed on the Healthscope deal (in Australia) on June 6 and took out a five-year unsecured loan at 2.45%, fixed rate.

Around a month ago, I wrote a cost of capital article on healthcare REITs, and here is how I modeled MPW:

At the time I used a debt constant of 4.5% for MPW, but recognizing that the company generates around 25% of revenue outside of the U.S., I decided to use a revised model (as illustrated below):

Source: iREIT

So, when you add the equity cost of 4.1% with the debt cost of 2.0% (blended for US and International) you achieve a WACC of 6.1%. Year to date, MPW has generated an average cap rate of 8.2% on new deals (excludes the $434 million deal) which means the profit margins are approximately 210 basis points wide.

Excluding the latest deal ($434 million), MPW has broadened the FFO per share run rate from $1.54-$1.56 to $1.54-$1.58. The company no longer provides calendar year acquisition guidance (because it’s hard to predict timing on the larger deals).

Keep in mind, MPW guided acquisitions at $2 billion first, and then guided to $2.5 billion, and now the company has either announced and/or closed on over $3.5 billion in new deals.

I decided to use the lower end of MPW’s FFO guidance (of $1.55) to construct the earnings model. Since 2010, MPW has generated annualized FFO per share growth of ~10% and using $1.55/sh, the company is expected to grow earnings (or FFO/sh) by ~13% in 2019.

Source: iREIT

MPW paid its quarterly dividend of $.25 per share on July 11 and this marks the sixth quarter that the company has paid the same dividend. Here’s a snapshot of the dividend history:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, the company did not raise the dividend from 2010 to 2012 and it slowly has begun to grow the dividend since that time (has grown the dividend by around 3.6% per year since 2010). However, it’s important to recognize that the company has become more disciplined by lowering its payout ratio (as illustrated below):

Source: iREIT

Valuation Matters

As viewed below, MPW is generating impressive numbers, especially the outsize growth in 2019:

However, MPW has one of the lowest in the peer group, suggesting that the company should be trading at a higher multiple (in line with National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI), LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC), and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)):

As you can see below, MPW yields 5.6%, and is one of the fastest growing healthcare REITs in the peer group. This provides evidence that this particular REIT could generate impressive returns over the next few quarters.

Using my FFO/sh year-end target, MPW has one of the lowest payout ratios in the sector, suggesting to me that the company could boost its dividend considerably in 2020.

Year to date, MPW Has underperformed the peers, yet based upon the growth potential (and latest round of announcements) the shares have more room to run.

Stifel recently upgraded MPW from a Hold to a Buy citing a "long runway for above-average growth" and a $19.00 price target. In early July SunTrust also upgraded MPW to a Buy with a $20.00 price target.

Given the latest news, and enhanced clarity for earnings and dividend growth, I am upgrading MPW to a Strong Buy, citing similar growth prospects and likely supersized dividend growth. My year-end price target is $21.00 per share and I would not be surprised to see the company raised guidance (for FFO) and announce a dividend boost.

Keep in mind, hospitals are recession-proof and the buildings are core critical-mission assets. The rent checks that hospitals pay their landlords represents around 5% of their total revenue and I would not be surprised to see MOW hit $25.00 (16x P/FFO) by the end of 2020. And by the way, MPW is getting closer and closer to the SWAN list.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

