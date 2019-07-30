DISH Pulls Tiny Rabbit Out Of T-Mobile US Deal Hat

Acquiring $5 billion of assets to allow Sprint to merge with its rival buys him more time. But Ergen still faces legal challenges and a tough wireless market.

Charlie Ergen has pulled a tiny rabbit out of T-Mobile US's (NASDAQ:TMUS) deal hat. His $19 billion satellite firm, DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), has bet the farm on spectrum but faces a tight deadline for using it. Acquiring $5 billion of assets to allow Sprint (NYSE:S) to merge with its rival buys him more time. But Ergen still faces legal challenges and a tough wireless market.

Over the past decade, Ergen's firm bought nearly as much U.S. spectrum as industry giant Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) has, and it's mostly the desirable mid-band sort that can penetrate buildings and transmit lots of data. Demand is rising steadily, which could make these holdings worth some $26 billion to a buyer, MoffettNathanson estimated last year.

Ergen has two problems, though. DISH's satellite pay-TV business is melting as customers increasingly stream video over the internet. Analysts estimate revenue will fall 9% this year and profit will tumble 20%, according to data from Refinitiv. The government also doesn't want spectrum lying fallow. The Federal Communications Commission requires DISH to offer service on much of its spectrum in less than a year or lose the licenses.

Friday's agreement resets the clock. DISH is buying additional spectrum and 9.3 million prepaid customers from the merging T-Mobile and Sprint for $5 billion, and gaining access to T-Mobile's network for seven years. The price was right because the two carriers were forced sellers. Normally the customers alone would fetch over $1 billion above what DISH paid, Cowen estimates. Moreover, the FCC wants a fourth nationwide wireless provider. In exchange for setting itself up as one, DISH is requesting a reprieve until mid-2023 to build out most of its 5G network, or it would have to pay $2.2 billion to the U.S. Treasury.

That request should be approved, but Ergen still needs some more rabbits. Small wireless carriers struggle to build cutting-edge nationwide networks and attract enough customers to earn decent returns. Indeed, Sprint's history of cash burn is what forced it into T-Mobile's arms. It's unclear why DISH would fare better, especially given that the deal may add to a debt load standing at 5.7 times operating EBITDA at the end of last quarter, according to Fitch.

Ergen has won more time, but he still needs a partner or buyer to make his growing spectrum bet pay off.

