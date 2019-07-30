Centennial Resource Development: Future Maintenance Capex Requirements Likely To Be Substantially Lower

This is due to its rapid previous production growth though, and it may be able to maintain production with $500 million or less capex in the future.

It is expected to burn over $300 million during 2019 with slightly declining production (from Q4 2018 levels) and a $845 million capex budget.

Centennial's stock is at all-time lows now and it is being valued at around 4.2x 2019 EBITDAX.

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) appears to be fairly cheap now after concerns about the effect of low prices for natural gas and NGLs on its results and about its substantial cash burn during 2019 have weighed on the stock. Going forward, Centennial's base decline rate is likely to be substantially lower, so it may be able to reduce its capex budget by 40+% from 2019 levels without production declining.

Revised 2019 Outlook

At current 2019 strip prices, I estimate that Centennial would end up with approximately $894 million in oil and gas revenue. Continued weakness in prices for NGLs and natural gas is hampering Centennial's results a bit, although its production is expected to be around 59% oil in 2019.

Centennial only has oil basis hedges, which have negative value due to the narrowing of the WTI Midland to WTI Cushing differential to near zero.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 14,235,000 $52.00 $740 NGLs 4,631,850 $18.50 $107 Gas 31,338,900 $1.50 $47 Hedge Value -$16 Total $878

Centennial is expected to end up with around $1.183 billion in cash expenditures for 2019 now, which indicates cash burn of around $305 million for the year.

$ Million Lease Operating $112 Production Taxes $58 Cash G&A $60 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $66 Cash Interest $42 Capex $845 Total $1,183

This would leave Centennial with around $1 billion in net debt at the end of 2019, which results in leverage of approximately 1.7x its unhedged EBITDAX for 2019. This appears to be still within acceptable levels. While Centennial's bonds are trading at slightly under par now, their yield-to-maturity isn't particularly high yet at around 7%.

Valuation

At $5.48 per share, Centennial's enterprise value would be approximately $2.52 billion based on its projected year-end net debt. This is around 4.2x Centennial's projected 2019 EBITDAX, a level which appears to be quite cheap to me now.

Centennial is affected by weak prices for natural gas and NGLs, but that appears to be largely built into its price now. If Centennial could realise around $2 per Mcf for its natural gas and $23 per barrel for its NGLs (all else held equal), its current enterprise value would be just under 4.0x EBITDAX instead.

Moderating Decline Rate

The current situation looks poor for Centennial since its $845 million capex budget comes pretty close to its projected revenues for 2019, while its expected production in late 2019 may be slightly lower than its production in Q4 2018 or Q1 2019.

This is largely due to Centennial's rapid production growth before 2019 though, as that has resulted in a massive base decline rate for the company. I would like to hear more from Centennial about its maintenance capex requirements going forward (for 66,000 BOEPD in production), but I'd expect it to be able to maintain production with $500 million or less in capex as its base decline rate moderates.

Centennial can afford to live with lower production growth going forward in order to achieve neutral or positive cash flow. Its fixed costs (such as cash G&A and interest costs) going forward are at relatively reasonable levels at around $2.50 per BOE each with 66,000 BOEPD in production. Ideally they would be slightly lower, but those fixed costs aren't at a level where the company is forced to attempt to grow in order to bring its fixed costs per BOE down.

Conclusion

With Centennial's stock reaching all-time lows, it appears to be a decent speculative value now. Centennial does have some challenges with the low prices for NGLs and natural gas helping to contribute to substantial cash burn during 2019 while production declines slightly.

However, most of the cash burn can be attributed to Centennial's high base decline rate after years of significant production growth. Going forward, Centennial should be able to grow production at least slightly without cash burn at mid-$50s oil. I believe that its stock could rebound a bit once it is able to demonstrate that it isn't destined to burn cash incessantly without growing production. In any case, Centennial appears to have reached a reasonable level of scale (to keep its fixed costs per BOE acceptable) without becoming too highly leveraged.

