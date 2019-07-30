Aeglea BioTherapeutics: Investment Potential Addressing Unmet Need

Today, we want to share our analysis of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) with you. Recently, the company’s stock price grew by over 15% following the recent purchases by CEO Anthony G. Quinn. Aeglea BioTherapeutics offers an attractive combination of a debt-free balance sheet with ~50% of its market cap in cash and a promising pipeline. So, let’s consider this promising biotech in-depth.

Company description

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in the Austin that concentrates on developing human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and went public in July 2016, selling 5M shares at $10 per share. Aeglea BioTherapeutics is led by Dr. Anthony G. Quinn who joined the company in 2017 from Synageva Biopharma Corp. Currently, the company has a market cap of ~ $200M and trades around $7 per share.

Pipeline

The company’s pipeline composed of seven clinical candidates which split into two areas: Rare Diseases and Oncology:

Source: Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea’s lead product candidate Pegzilarginase is focused on the treatment of an enhanced Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D). It is an autosomal recessive disorder of the urea cycle that causes toxic levels of arginine to accumulate in the blood. The drug has been granted both Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently being reviewed in two indications.

Data from its Phase I/II trial, which was published at Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders (SIMD) in April 2019, showed promising results: Pegzilarginase was highly effective inconsistently, substantially and sustainably lowering elevated plasma arginine, a key driver of ARG1-D disease manifestations and progression. As we can see below, Pegzilarginase was able to reduce plasma arginine levels in patients by over 200 µMol/L after eight weeks of dosing with p values less than 0.001, which guarantees that the effect of the drug was statistically significant and non-random.

Source: Aeglea BioTherapeutics

From the safety standpoint, Pegzilarginase was generally well-tolerated. Only 5 of 16 patients experienced serious adverse events (SAEs), of which three were hypersensitivity reactions which were managed with a infusion rate adjustment.

With these results as a basis, Pegzilarginase, is being observed in a Phase III PEACE trial that will enroll up to 30 patients to assess both the efficacy and the safety and will be a double-blind, randomized 2:1 (Pegzilarginase : Placebo), controlled trial comparing pegzilarginase to placebo with PAR (plasma arginine reduction) primary endpoint. Aeglea dosed its first patient in June 2019 with a data readout anticipated by 1Q2021. Moreover, the company plans to release Phase I/II 20-week repeat dose data in September 2019.

Aeglea is also conducting Phase I/II trial of Pegzilarginase in combination with Pembrolizumab in patients with small-cell lung cancer (SCLC). The trial will evaluate both the efficacy and the safety of Pegzilarginase in combination with pembrolizumab, immunotherapy for metastatic melanoma, and metastatic NSCLC marketed by Merck (MRK). The latest data which was published at SITC in November 2018 showed that the combination of Pegzilarginase and anti-PD-L1 antibody resulted in synergistically greater anti-tumor activity and an increase in complete responses. In other words: Aeglea is hoping that its trial will show that the depletion of plasma arginine caused by pegzilarginase can enhance the anti-tumor activity of Pembrolizumab. The company expects to release top-line data for the trial in the first half of 2020.

Aeglea also expanded its pipeline with an AEB4104 for the treatment of homocystinuria, AEB5100 for the treatment of cystinuria, and AEB3103 and AEB2109 for the treatment of cancer. Given that all assets are still in the preclinical stage, we will not go into further details at the moment.

Financials

Let’s take a look at Aeglea’s most recent Q1 figures:

Source: Company’s 10-Q filling (As of March 31, 2019)

As of March 31, Aeglea had cash and cash equivalents of about $85.6M and marketable securities (commercial paper and U.S. government securities) of $38M for a total of $123.6M, making up almost 96% of its balance sheet. What is more, Aeglea is currently free of any debt.

Typically for a clinical-stage biotechnology company, Aeglea is currently bringing in no revenues while spending significant amounts on R&D and G&A:

Source: Company’s 10-Q filling (As of March 31, 2019)

In the first three months of 2019, the Research and Development (R&D) expenses increased from $6.8M to $17.6M, thus representing a 258% increase. We normally view an R&D increase for the company with a late-stage clinical candidate on the pipeline, because the later stages of development require more funds. G&A expenses also increased during the three months ended March 31, 2019, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2018, due primarily to additional employee headcount and compensation to support company growth. In Q1, Aeglea spent around $15M in cash (net loss adjusted for non-cash items such as share-based compensation, D&A). In 2017 and 2018, cash burn for the full year stood at $24.6M and $32.2M, respectively and based on the first three months of 2019, we would estimate Aeglea’s cash burn for 2019 as a whole to be somewhere around $57M. Based on that, we would expect funds to be sufficient for at least 12 months. Management also expects that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund the company’s operations through the first quarter of 2021.

Assessing the opportunity

In the following table, we have summarized the data in regards to the patient population, pricing, and revenue expectations per year:

Source: Personal research

To calculate our Risk-Adjusted expected revenue (Please note: it does not include revenue outside the U.S), we assume the following:

Patient population: With a prevalence of 1:1000000, the current patient population in the U.S is about 329, with approximately 6 new cases per year.

With a prevalence of 1:1000000, the current patient population in the U.S is about 329, with approximately 6 new cases per year. Market Share: Given the nature of the disease, which has unmet medical needs, we assumed that Aeglea’s pegzilarginase would be used in every new case of the disease. We also assumed that 47% of the U.S patient population would receive the treatment.

Given the nature of the disease, which has unmet medical needs, we assumed that Aeglea’s pegzilarginase would be used in every new case of the disease. We also assumed that 47% of the U.S patient population would receive the treatment. Pricing: Price is hard to evaluate as there are no FDA-approved drugs used for ARG1-D. Prices for gene-therapy highly depend on the size of the patient population but could be compared with Glybera’s price of more than $1M with a patient population of about 3-6 cases per year. In our case, we prefer to be conservative, which is why we assume a price tag of “only” $600K per year.

Price is hard to evaluate as there are no FDA-approved drugs used for ARG1-D. Prices for gene-therapy highly depend on the size of the patient population but could be compared with Glybera’s price of more than $1M with a patient population of about 3-6 cases per year. In our case, we prefer to be conservative, which is why we assume a price tag of “only” $600K per year. Let’s assume that pegzilarginase has a 70% chance to get FDA approval.

Under these assumptions, we estimate Risk-Adjusted “peak” revenue to stand at ~$67M, with potential upside through larger market penetration of Pegzilarginase.

Technical analysis

Looking at the daily chart, we can see what is going on with AGLE. The technical chart is pointing the stock rise in the near term. Currently, the stock is consolidating around a technical resistance of $7.50, which remains the key area to watch. If the stock can hold above $7.5 and rise towards the 200-day moving average, there is a high probability that the shares will climb back to around $9.00. Also, the chart shows that the money flow index value (58.13) is below its relative strength index (63.04), indicating further conviction to the possible rally.

Source: Think or Swim platform

Options analysis

Looking at the October 18, 2019 options, we see a bid/ask for the $7.50 CALL option of $1.95/$2.30, and a bid/ask for the $7.50 PUT option of $1.00/$1.50. Keep in mind that the options strike closest to the previous AGLE closing price of $7.15. We can calculate the expected price move using the mid prices of these options:

1.25 (7.50 Put) + 2.125 (7.50 Call) = 3.375/7.15 = 47.2%

As seen above, the options imply that the stock could rise or fall by ~50% by the October expirations from the $7.50 strike price using the long straddle strategy. It would place the stock in a trading range of $3.77 to $10.52 by the expiration date.

Risks

Investing in a clinical-stage biotechnology firm is associated with many risks, including a significant amount of cash required for R&D in the absence of revenues, risks around drug development, and competition from other firms in the biotechnology industry. We think the main risk for Aeglea BioTherapeutics arises from the prospects of Pegzilarginase: The value of the company as a whole highly depends on the success of its drug. As outlined above in our assumptions, we assigned a 30% probability of failure for Pegzilarginase. If its lead medicine fails to realize its growth prospects, Aeglea's stock might fall substantially. However, regarding the downside, the company has ~$123M in cash on the balance sheet, equivalent to $4.28 per share with a burn rate of approximately $0.52 per share, per quarter. We would not find it unlikely for the stock to decline below these levels.

Additionally, several companies like Polaris Group, Erytech Pharma, and Horizon Pharma plc are developing competing therapies. Also, there are inherent multiple risks as Biotech stocks move in favor in the market. In our case, AGLE has tracked the SPRD Biotech ETF (XBI) considerably over the last year at a correlation coefficient of 0.464. Investors should also consider that even with positive trial results, the stock might not see the upside movement. Finally, the company is well-funded for now. But in the absence of revenues, Aeglea would likely be dependent on a funding raise to maintain its operations, which may cause a further dilution of shareholders’ equity.

Recommendation

The earliest catalyst for the company is Pegzilarginase Phase I/II 20-week repeat dose data this September. The data we analyzed in this article caused us to suppose that the company will post positive outcomes. For now, we believe that careful position sizing to be favorable at these levels. However, investors should be cautious when entering into the stock at current levels and use limit orders to avoid negative surprises in a stock like Aeglea with a large bid-ask spread.

