Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of July 2019

Vanadium market news: Weakened demand, failure to enforce new rebar standards in China, and economic uncertainty have all weighed on the price of the specialty battery metal.

Welcome to Vanadium miners news. July saw vanadium prices only slightly lower and a quiet month of news from the vanadium miners.

Vanadium uses

Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel. New Chinese rebar standards are requiring more vanadium. Also Vanadium Flow Batteries (VRFBs) are becoming increasingly popular especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China. Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] is used in VRFBs and Ferrovanadium [FeV] is used in the steel industry.

Vanadium spot price history

China Vanadium Pentoxide (V2O5) Flake 98% Price = USD 8.30/lb

China Ferrovanadium (FeV) 80% Price = USD 37.40/kg

Source: Vanadiumprice.com

Vanadium demand versus supply

On July 9 2019 Consumer Reports Review reported (from Adroit Market Research):

The global vanadium market size is projected to exceed 100 kilo tons by the end of 2025. Increasing intensity of vanadium in steels, ferrous alloys, and non-ferrous alloys is expected to amplify its consumption in core end-user industries such as automotive, aerospace, and building & construction. Its consumption as a catalyst in the manufacturing of bulk and industrial chemicals and polymers is small yet a growth impacting application, which is likely to boost the global vanadium market value at a CAGR of 5% by 2025. Energy storage is considered to fuel the vanadium market value at a fast pace, as a consequence of rising utilization vanadium as a battery metal in flow battery technologies.

The charts below show energy storage to be a new source of vanadium demand, and overall demand looks likely to grow very strongly to 2025.

Vanadium total demand forecast to outstrip supply 2020-2025

Source: Technology Metals Australia investor presentation & TTP Squared

Roskill estimates that vanadium demand "for VRFB markets" could rise to 31,000 tons by 2025, amounting to a rise of 3,100% in a decade.

Source: Australian Vanadium presentation

Vanadium market news

In 2017 Robert Friedland stated:

We think there’s a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries,” he says. "You’ll have to get into the mining business and produce ultra-pure vanadium electrolyte for those batteries on a massive scale. We’re very deeply interested in how you store electrical energy in the grid. The beauty of the vanadium redox battery is that you can charge and discharge it at the same time, something that can’t be done with a lithium battery. With a vanadium redox flow battery, you can put solar power and wind power into the battery, and you can put excess grid power into the battery at night, and at the same time you can have a stable output into the grid.

On July 15 Investing News reported:

Vanadium market update: H1 2019 in review. After experiencing one of its best years to date in 2018, prices of both vanadium pentoxide (V205) and ferro vanadium have fallen dramatically. Weakened demand, failure to enforce new rebar standards in China and economic uncertainty have all weighed on the price of the specialty battery metal. The future of vanadium appears to be bright despite prices continually sliding since January. The optimism is mostly related to the vast potential that lies from the VRFB energy storage sector, which will offer home owners and business owners the power to store clean renewable energy, and lots of it......The most significant price catalyst would be China enforcing its own rebar standards more rigorously, according to Roskill.

Vanadium miner news

Vanadium producers

Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTC:OTCPK:GLCNF)

Glencore is a large vanadium producer, but vanadium production represents only a small portion of their revenue.

On July 24, Glencore announced: "2019 half-year production report. Glencore plc will release its 2019 Half-Year Production Report on Wednesday, 31 July 2019."

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

AMG Vanadium is a leading provider of products and services for the metals, manufacturing, refinery and petrochemical industries. AMG Vanadium produces ferrovanadium and related ferroalloys from spent refinery catalysts using a proprietary pyrometallurgical process.

On June 27, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announced:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. successfully prices $307.2 million of tax-exempt bonds, generating $325 million in proceeds......Financial closing is scheduled for July 11, 2019. The bonds are guaranteed by AMG. ....The bonds will fund a new greenfield resid spent catalyst recycling facility near Zanesville, Ohio approximately 25 miles from AMG-V’s current spent catalyst recycling facility in Cambridge, Ohio.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTC:BSHVF)

Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Largo Resources [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (OTCQX:LGORF)

Largo Resources is a pure-play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil.

On June 27, Largo Resources announced:

Largo Resources announces corporate update on capital return plans and vanadium sales and trading business......The Company has adopted the conservative strategy of not returning capital to shareholders at this time.

On July 8, Largo Resources announced:

Largo Resources announces debt-free status following redemption of all its outstanding 9.25% senior secured notes.

On July 10, Largo Resources announced: "Largo Resources reports strong second quarter 2019 production results." Highlights include:

"Q2 2019 V 2 O 5 production of 2,515 tonnes, an increase of 20% over Q1 2019 and 2% over Q2 2018.

O production of 2,515 tonnes, an increase of 20% over Q1 2019 and 2% over Q2 2018. Record monthly V 2 O 5 production of 926 tonnes achieved in June.

O production of 926 tonnes achieved in June. Successful start to expansion project ramp-up; Commissioning and ramp-up expected to conclude in Q3 2019.

Global V 2 O 5 recovery rate of 79.1% in Q2 2019; Second quarter of strong global recoveries in 2019.

O recovery rate of 79.1% in Q2 2019; Second quarter of strong global recoveries in 2019. Q2 2019 financial results conference call: Wednesday, August 14th, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. EDT."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)

Energy Fuels state they are "the No. 1 uranium producer in the U.S. with a market-leading portfolio", as well as being a recent vanadium producer.

No vanadium related news for the month.

Ferro Alloy Resources [LON:FAR]

On July 17 Ferro Alloy Resources announced: "Operations update: Record production achieved." Highlights include:

"55% year-on-year increase in total production at the existing operation; production of vanadium pentoxide for H1 2019 totalled 71.5 tonnes.

Incremental improvements to Existing Operation already stepping up production; record monthly production of vanadium pentoxide achieved in June 2019 of 17.6 tonnes.

Building expansion and installation of new equipment to be completed Q3 2019 resulting in an anticipated significant increase of production during Q4 2019.

Continuing development of the large Balasausqandiq Vanadium Project; with a reserve of 70 million tonnes and NPV of $2 billion at a long-term forecast vanadium pentoxide price of $7.50/lb."

Vanadium developers

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX:WSTRF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. own the Sunday Mine Complex which is an advanced stage mine property consisting of five interconnected underground mines in Colorado.

On July 24, Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. announced:

Western Uranium & Vanadium Sunday mine complex vanadium project update. Four of the five Mines at the Sunday Mine Complex have been opened to primarily assess the vanadium resources that were not mined in the past... Sampling from the face of the mine workings showed V2O5 grades ranging from 3% to 14%... After additional sampling, a drill program will be developed to delineate the first areas to be mined when production commences.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RDRUY) (OTCPK:RRSSF)

Neometals 100% own the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or "An Update On Neometals", or my recent article - "Neometals Managing Director Chris Reed Gives A Brief Update With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTC:ATVVF)

Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on their Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia.

On July 18, Australian Vanadium announced: "Vanadium drilling results support DFS." Highlights include:

"Best intersections include; 18m at 1.17% V2O5 and 73.4% Fe2O3 from 109m in 19MTDT004. 11.67m at 1.20% V2O5 and 75.5% Fe2O3 from 129.65m in 19MTDT011. 15m at 1.23% V2O5 and 61.2% Fe2O3 from 101m in 19MTDT015. 17m at 1.17% V2O5 and 61.3% Fe2O3 from 20.2m in 19MTDT016.

Results will be included in a resource upgrade planned for the 4th quarter.

Program focused on development area in northern 2km of total 11.5km of AVL held deposit strike.

Pilot scale metallurgical test program underway to confirm details of processing circuit for final DFS design.

Hydrology drilling, DFS engineering and environmental approval support work ongoing."

Catalysts include:

December 2019 - DFS due

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or read "Australian Vanadium Managing Director Vincent Algar Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT]

The company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km south east of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

On July 18, Technology Metals Australia announced: "Quarterly activities report & appendix 5b for the quarter ending 30 June 2019." Highlights include:

Completion of pilot plant scale test work program.

Pilot plant scale salt roast/kiln testwork conducted by kiln expert FLSmidth delivered very high vanadium solubility/recovery of 84.9% to 90.7%, confirming 85% recovery.

High quality DFS on the Gabanintha Vanadium Project...is in the final stages of verification and documentation.

MOU establishing the framework for a binding V2O5 offtake agreement entered in to with CNMC Ningxia Orient Group Company Ltd, a controlled subsidiary of China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co Ltd."

Catalysts include:

Mid 2019 - DFS due

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or read "Technology Metals Australia Execetive Director Ian Prentice Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

TNG Ltd [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (TNGZF)

TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. TNG Ltd is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product.

On June 27, TNG Ltd announced:

TNG signs binding heads of agreement with Genesee & Wyoming for rail haulage services for the Mount Peake project.

On July 22, TNG Ltd announced:

June 2019 quarterly activities report. Mount Peake progressing on multiple fronts. Titanium Pigment Off-take Agreement executed, NPI Contractor engaged. Rail Agreement executed. EIS & MMP nearing completion. FEED process advancing Project Development Team expanded. Funding package structure underway."

You can view the latest investor video presentations here.

Aura Energy [ASX:AEE] [GR:VU1] (OTC:AUEEF)

Aura Energy is an Australian-based minerals company that 100% owns polymetallic and uranium projects with large resources in Sweden (Häggån Project) and Mauritania (Tiris project). Aura’s focus is on the Häggån Project, located in Sweden’s Alum Shale Province, one of the largest depositories of vanadium in the world.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Prophecy Development Corp. [TSX:PCY] (OTCQX:PRPCF) (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Prophecy Development Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Prophecy's objective is to advance the Gibellini Black Shale primary vanadium project in the Battle Mountain region in northeastern Nevada to production. Gibellini aims to be the first active primary vanadium mine in North America.

On June 8, Prophecy Development Corp. announced:

Prophecy submits enhanced plan of operations for its Gibellini Vanadium Project on schedule.

On June 19, Prophecy Development Corp. announced:

Prophecy to submit key state permit applications by end of Q3 2019 for its Gibellini Vanadium Project.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Tando Resources [ASX:TNO]

Tando Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Tando signed a HoA to acquire 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the SPD Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

King River Resources [ASX:KRR] (formerly King River Copper)

King River holds 785 square kilometers of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company state on their website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However their deposits also contain vanadium.

On June 27 King River Copper announced: "Speewah Project update." Highlights include:

"Additional drilling on existing Mining Lease.

Sulphuric acid plant.

Tailings storage facility [TSF].

Further Resource amendment.

Market Study. A global marketing study of the suite of products KRR is targeting, including the high purity products, is being undertaken as part of the PFS." The PFS is due at the end of 2019.

On July 19, King River Copper announced: "Quarterly activities report, 30 June 2019."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB][GR:NWN] (OTCPK:APAFF)

VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. 100% owns the Lac Dore Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project in Quebec Canada. The company also has another smaller project known as the Iron-T Vanadium Project also in Quebec, and royalties on the Raglan Nickel-PGM mine. The company is looking to take a vertically integrated approach and is also developing leading process technologies ‘VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology’ and "Electrochem globally patented Electrowinning" technology.

On June 26, VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. announced:

Ultra Power Systems Pty Ltd. completes final payment to purchase the exclusive license for Australia for Vanadiumcorp-Electrochem processing Technology (“VEPT”).

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

First Vanadium Corp. [TSXV:FVAN] (FVANF) (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.)

Cornerstone’s Carlin Vanadium project hosts one of North America’s largest richest primary vanadium deposits, located in Nevada. Its West Jerome project targets a large scale high grade copper and zinc deposit in Arizona. Carlin has a historic Inferred Resource 28Mt at 0.525% V2O5 (2010 SRK).

No significant news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Graphite miners with potential vanadium projects

Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR] (OTC:OTCPK:SYAAF) (OTC:SRHYY)

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON] [GR:1TG]

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT]

NextSource Materials [TSX:NEXT]

DNI Metals [TSXV:DNI] [GR:DG7N](OTCPK:DMNKF)

Other vanadium juniors

Cellcube Energy Storage [TSXV:CUBE] (STNUF)

Golden Deeps [ASX:GED]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

Trigon Metals Inc. [TSXV:TM] (OTC:PNTZF)

Venus Metals [ASX:VMC]

Intermin Resources [ASX:IRC]

Vanadium One Energy Corp. [TSXV:VONE] [GR:9VR1] (OTC:VDMRF)

New Energy Minerals [ASX: NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources)

Maxtech Ventures [CSE:MVT]

Pursuit Minerals [ASX:PUR]

Victory Metals [TSXV:VMX]

BlackRock Metals (Private)

VRFB Companies

Protean Energy [ASX:POW] [GR:SHE1]

Cellcube Energy Storage [TSXV:CUBE] (STNUF)

Conclusion

Vanadium spot prices were very slightly lower in July.

Highlights for the month include:

Weakened demand, failure to enforce new rebar standards in China and economic uncertainty have all weighed on the price of the specialty battery metal vanadium.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. raises $325 million to fund a new greenfield resid spent catalyst recycling facility.

Largo Resources announces debt-free status following redemption of all its outstanding 9.25% senior secured notes. Record monthly V 2 O 5 production of 926 tonnes achieved in June. Expansion ramp-up expected to conclude in Q3 2019.

Record monthly V O production of 926 tonnes achieved in June. Expansion ramp-up expected to conclude in Q3 2019. Ferro Alloy Resources - 55% year-on-year increase in total production.

Western Uranium & Vanadium - Sampling from the face of the mine workings showed V2O5 grades ranging from 3% to 14%.

Technology Metals Australia confirms 85%+ vanadium recovery. MOU establishing the framework for a binding V2O5 offtake agreement entered in to with CNMC Ningxia Orient Group Company Ltd.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLENCORE [LSX:GLEN], AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV [AMS:AMG], LARGO RESOURCES [TSX:LGO], NEOMETALS [ASX:NMT], AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM [ASX:AVL],TECHNOLOGY METALS AUSTRALIA [ASX:TMT], SYRAH RESOURCES [ASX:SYR], TRITON MINERALS [ASX:TON]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.