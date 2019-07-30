Buy Aptevo Therapeutics Before Their Q2 Results

The main thing to watch from the company's upcoming results will be IXINITY revenue, which will determine if shares prove to be a never expiring option on the company's pipeline.

There has been a lot of insider buying, something rare for a biotech stock, and the technicals are also getting better.

Investors might want to pay attention to Aptevo Therapeutics over the next several weeks before the company's Q2 results.

While there is not much in terms of headline news for Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) as of late, there are many things happening "under the hood" that might warrant investor's attention. Because depending on how things proceed for the company, the profits to be had for investors might be extraordinary.

Αs per the previous quarter, revenue for the company's Hemophilia B drug IXINITY increased by 73% Y/Y to $7M. This is very important for 2 reasons.

First of all the market was modeling $6M in revenue, which means the adoption of the drug by the Hemophilia B community is accelerating.

The second is, depending on how IXINITY revenues do in the future, it could mean the difference between the company breaking even or not. And if the company breaks even as a result of IXINITY revenue, this will also mean investors will have a never expiring option on the company's pipeline that could be worth billions in the future.

Increasing IXINITY adoption

In order to increase IXINITY adoption the company launched a new larger 3000 IU vial size recently. This had been announced for a while, so it was no surprise. While I expect this bigger vial to increase IXINITY revenue, I do not expect by a lot. But any revenue increase puts the company closer to break-even.

The company has also announced it intends to commence a confirmatory Phase 4 study of IXINITY in pediatric patients, anticipated around Q3 2019.

Please note that pediatric patients under 12 represent 33% of the total addressable market for IXINITY. Today this revenue is not captured, thus revenue could potentially increase significantly in the future.

In addition to the above 2 initiatives, the company is also evaluating opportunities to license and partner distribution rights for IXINITY in ex-U.S. markets. The company has pre-existing relationships with various international distributors when it had its hyperimmune business which was divested in late 2017. In other words, the company has at least a foundation on which to build its international footprint for IXINITY.

So why is all this very important from an investment standpoint?

According to the company, the global Hemophilia B market in 2016 was estimated to be approximately $1.02 billion and projected to grow to $1.3 billion by 2026. Approximately 59% of the estimated Factor IX global market is concentrated outside the United States as measured by volume. So in other words, when the company begins marketing IXINITY internationally, revenue could potentially increase by a lot.

Like I said, IXINITY registered $7M in revenue the previous quarter and more than doubled revenue to $23.1 million from $10.9 million for 2018. And it's important because the company has guided cash burn to be in the range of $36-40 million for 2019.

So if IXINITY revenue momentum continues in the current quarter, and with the above initiatives for further adoption of IXINITY in play, there is a good chance that during the next 12-18 months or so the company might be able to break even from a cash burn perspective.

And if that happens, then investors will have a never expiring option on the autoimmune and hematology therapeutics portfolio of the company, which might potentially be worth billions in the far future.

In other words, if IXINITY revenue is enough to eliminate the need for additional dilution in the future, that will increase the value of APVO shares by leaps and bounds.

Two reasons to be optimistic

Insider purchases

One reason why I think we will get a lot of good news in the upcoming quarter are insider purchases.

Over the past 3 months insiders have bought about 340,000 shares. While in dollar terms we are not talking about all the money in the world, nevertheless, it is not often we see so many insiders purchasing shares in such a relative short amount of time.

So I am hoping for a lot of positive developments in the upcoming conference call, mostly pertaining to IXINITY.

Technical considerations

On a technical note (weekly chart above), the MACD indicator is still trying to climb from very depressed levels, however my proprietary volume strength indicator is positive for the first time in a very long time. So the long term picture is looking better.

In addition, consolidation is happening for months now. In theory at least, after such a long period of consolidation, the price action could potentially be very violent to the upside if we get some good news from the company.

On the daily chart, shares would have to break above $1 with good volume. However once that happens, I think the price action will move very fast to about $1.50 per share. The current price is not that far away from the $1 handle, so for those who are more technically oriented, this is what you want to look out for.

Finally thoughts

Aptevo is one of the few biotech companies I know that has a revenue producing asset and a pipeline that could potentially be worth billions in the far future. But since monetization of the company's core pipeline is still years away, like most biotech companies, Aptevo will need capital to carry on research which means dilution.

So depending on IXINITY revenue in the future, there is a chance the company will be able to finance its research without the need for further capital and shareholder dilution.

Please recall that total IXINITY revenue for 2018 was $23M, which was double the revenue for 2018. While I do not expect IXINITY revenue to increase at the same pace in 2019, I am hoping for double digit growth.

But over the next 12 months or so, I am also expecting even higher growth from the pediatric label expansion for IXINITY, and from international sales (mainly in Europe).

So in the upcoming conference call, investors need to pay close attention to IXINITY revenue for the quarter. If it is anything higher than $7M (and depending on what we hear from management), then over the next 12-18 months or so Aptevo's revenue might just be enough to balance out the company's cash burn.

I am modeling pediatric expansion for IXINITY at the most by Q1'20, that might add as much as 33% in revenue over the next 12-18 months. I also think company will begin selling in Europe in 2020, and perhaps several other markets around the world.

Remember, cash-burn is forecasted in the range between $36-40M. Assuming pediatric expansion and international sales happen fast enough, it might not take much for IXINITY revenue to $40M in revenue over the next 12-18 months.

And if that happens, investors will have a never expiring option on the company's pipeline. Please note that the value of such an option will increase dramatically over time, because as the company reports continued progress with its clinical trials (like it did last Friday, link here), shares will increase dramatically over time, because dilution will not be an issue.

The average analyst price target for APVO shares, depending where you look, is between $4.33 here on S.A, to $10 a share on other sites, with the latest price target at $12 per share from Roth Capital.

