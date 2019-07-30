Endeavour Silver: Quality Mid-Tier Producer

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Risk Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (7/27/2019) Endeavour Silver EXK Silver Moderate $2.40 140M $336M

There are not very many silver miners left. For this reason, I think all of the quality silver producers have to be owned. Endeavour Silver fits into this category. They do currently have high cash costs around $10 per oz., but they are working on lowering their costs. They lost money last quarter and likely will lose money this quarter, but they have $20 million in cash and no debt. That's not a lot of cash, but I'm not worried about them for the long term.

What I like about them is they have quality properties, with an average AGEQ (silver equivalent including gold) grade around 200 gpt. They get 55% of their revenue from silver and 45% from gold. They will likely increase to 65% silver as the GSR (gold-silver ratio) shrinks. Plus, management is cash focused, holding very little debt on their balance sheet. They plan to grow organically and not through debt. This is the epitome of being shareholder focused.

Also, they have an excellent reputation and are an investor favorite. If silver prices take off, so will their share price. You can almost guarantee that they will track with the silver price. If silver prices rocket to $50 or higher, the premium for their share price could rise to 20x cash flow. I think an estimate of 10x cash flow is conservative. Thus, they have high upside potential.

Company Overview

Endeavour Silver is a mid-tier silver producer in Mexico. They have 4 high-grade silver/gold producing mines, with expected production of 8 million oz. (silver equivalent including gold) in 2019. They are expanding production and reserves, projecting 10 million oz. (silver equivalent including gold) by 2020. They have high cash costs ($10 per oz.) and high all-in costs (free cash flow) around $18 per oz. But their next two mines have lower cash costs and should reduce their all-in costs.

They have $21 million in cash and no debt. I'm somewhat surprised that their share price has held up with their high costs. They lost money last quarter and are burning cash. But investors like their growth potential and they are one of the few pure silver/gold miners with no base metals.

Strong silver producers like Endeavour could really fly if we have a mania in mining stocks because there are so few pure silver/gold producers. Look for Endeavour to use their cash flow and exploration to grow production. The only thing that could fatally hurt them is sub $15 silver prices for an extended period. However, they do not have any debt, so they can raise money both from an equity financing or using debt.

I'm not that concerned about them surviving for the long term. This is a company that should thrive with silver prices over $20. They plan to grow organically and are cash focused, thus they are shareholder focused. Their management team and properties are solid.

Project Information

Producing Countries: Mexico

Silver Production

Guanacevi: 2.5 million oz.

Bolanitos: 2.5 million oz.

El Cubo: 1 million oz.

El Compass: 700,000 oz.

Terronera is their next mine (PEA released)

$70 million capex

$4 cash costs

2 million oz. of production for 10 years

Fast-tracking for production in 2020

Management

They have a strong management team. The Chairman is Bradford Cooke, who has done a good job. He is cash focused, keeping debt off their balance sheet. The first slide on their company presentation says that they plan to grow organically. That is code for shareholders come first. Plus, I have followed them for 10+ years and they have never diluted shares significantly.

Balance Sheet

Their balance sheet is okay with $21 million in cash and less than $1 million debt. This isn't a great balance sheet and the reason why is because they have been losing money. But I expect the balance sheet to improve once gold and silver prices rise.

Concerns/Red Flags

As with all silver mining stocks, I am concerned with the high risk associated from the list of unknowns. This list includes lower silver prices, lower grades, mine production problems, higher taxes and royalties, and political/legal issues.

For Endeavour, my main concern is with the silver price. This stock should be fine as long as the silver price doesn’t crash. However, they do have high cash costs and will likely lose money this quarter. They might have to dilute shares if their cash balance drops.

Future Valuation

Estimated future free cash flow (silver equivalent): 8 million oz. x $50 = $400 million

Estimated future market cap: $400 million x 10 = $4 billion

Comparing the current market cap ($336 million) to the future market cap ($4 billion), you get a potential 1,000% increase.

This return is on the optimistic side. They may not reach this level of free cash flow and investors may not give them a 10x valuation.

This valuation assumes that Endeavour Silver will maintain 8 million oz. of annual silver production, and reach $400 million in free cash flow. This high cash flow is based on the assumption that silver prices will reach $100 per oz. This is a best-case scenario for the long term.

Conclusion

Since there are so few silver miners left, Endeavour is on my must-own list. If silver prices go to $100 like I expect, I want to own all of the quality silver producers. Currently, they have high cash costs, but I consider that an investment opportunity. Ideally, I would want to get a lower entry price around $1.50 for Endeavour, but we might not see that again. Anything around $2 seems like a steal to me considering how high it could go.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at Endeavour Silver's website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.