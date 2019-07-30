Buy Activision Blizzard Before Earnings

Technically, the company's share price has almost halved since its peak in 2018, and a breakout to the upside looks imminent.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is a way to gain exposure to the burgeoning e-sports gaming industry, which is expected to generate at least $1 billion in revenues in 2019, according to Statista. E-sports represents a transformation in the gaming industry, where gamers no longer play in isolation. Due to the emergence in community-sharing and live-streaming platforms such as YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and Twitch (AMZN), professional gamers and teams are now competing in front of massive audiences - either in the flesh at stadiums (yes, actual stadiums), or online. People are willing to pay big money to watch professional gamers ply their trade.

eSports market revenue worldwide from 2012 to 2022 (in million U.S. dollars)

Source: Statista

Just take a look at the expected growth in the e-sports market. From 2012 to 2022, the revenue generated by the e-sports market is expected to grow by a CAGR of c. 45%. In 2022, this market is expected to be raking in $1.7 billion worth of revenues. Is this realistic? In my opinion, yes. Technological advances will only bring the online community closer as physical boundaries such as time and distance are transcended. A person from Tokyo can now watch another person conducting a live-stream on his YouTube channel in his bedroom in Texas.

To give a sense of how lucrative the e-sports market is, Team Liquid, a professional e-sports team, raked in $28 million in earnings in 2018. Riot Games, which is owned by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), has multiple arenas around the world to host its hugely popular League of Legends e-sports matches. As many as 100 million people worldwide watched online in last winter's League of Legends championships in South Korea.

Source: esportsearnings.com

As such, while Activision Blizzard owns fantastic game titles such as World of Warcraft, Diablo and mobile favorite Candy Crush (from its acquisition of King), the company's true catalyst of growth will likely be its early ventures into the e-sports segment. ATVI launched its Overwatch League in 2018, which is a professional e-sports league for the video game Overwatch, produced by ATVI as well.

Source: Overwatch League

The Overwatch League features teams that hail from different locales around the world that compete with each other to be champion in a knock-out competition. Activision Blizzard's strategy was to get huge investors to buy each of the teams. The teams come from different cities and regions, which are able to pull in huge local fan bases and followers. One of the huge early investors was Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, who bought into Overwatch team Boston Uprising. Activision Blizzard sold the first 12 teams for c. $20 million each. The company is looking to expand to 28 teams, with the next 16 teams costing between $30 to $60 million each.

Aside from the one-time revenue that sales of teams were bringing in for ATVI, the company is expected to benefit from recurring revenue generated from advertising and sponsorships from the Overwatch League. In 2018, ATVI reported that broadcast and sponsorship sales topped $100 million. Sponsors included Intel (INTC), T-Mobile (TMUS) and HP (HPQ). ATVI also reported that it plans to expand its e-sports presence into Call of Duty, another of its popular game titles. ATVI's early move into the e-sports segment gives it an advantage over close rival Electronic Arts (EA), which is in the process of building up its e-sports presence.

Ahead of ATVI's earnings expected on 8 August, the company's technicals and fundamentals look healthy. ATVI trumps EA on two key metrics - Price/Sales and EV/EBITDA multiples. A Price/Sales multiple of about 5x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 14x are very undemanding for a gaming / technology company, that boasts of an EBITDA margin of 33%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Activision Blizzard - Weekly Chart (1 candlestick = 1 week)

ATVI is trading a whopping 43% from its peak, and is trading close to a confluence of extremely strong supports. Confluence is key, as it raises the probability of a rebound / breakout.

The stock has been on a multi-year uptrend, with uptrend supports demarcated in orange. Note that price has found a footing and has been consolidating near these major uptrend supports. There is strong horizontal supports between $45-$50 (purple). The company is expected to announce earnings on 8 August, which could be a catalyst for share price to surge higher.

Activision Blizzard - Daily Chart (1 candlestick = 1 day)

On the daily chart, price has been largely contained in a triangle pattern in a range of $42-$49, where a breakout higher from this pattern is likely to cause prices to surge much higher. My target is $63, where prices previously gapped down from. This should pose some resistance.

In conclusion, ATVI's share price has almost halved from its peak in 2018, which do not justify the company's key catalyst moving forward - its very profitable and strong forays into the flourishing e-sports segment. The e-sports segment is expected to bring massive viewership numbers and recurring revenues, and the segment is expected to see strong growth with the emergence of real-time streaming technologies. Gaming is no longer done in isolation, and is starting to resemble a competitive sport. Technically, a strong breakout to the upside looks imminent on the charts, and I would suggest buying the stock prior to ATVI's earnings on 8 August.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.