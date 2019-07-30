Sizzling Cracker Barrel Is Poised To Cool Down

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) recently hit another round of near-term highs as it approached its 52-week high of $181.89 again in July. However, trading in the past week has shares trading -3.8 percent lower from near-term highs. Technically, the stock looks weak as it makes a bearish near-term cross over its 20-moving average and nears bearish crosses over the 50-moving average and 200-moving average. Analysts in the first half of 2019 are mixed with one downgrade (price target $190 to $170), one upgrade (price target $180 to $190), and one reiteration (price target $175 to $180). The question remains whether CBRL will remain at its high levels and that may lie in its fundamental position. Since the growth potential looks minimal, the stock is probably set to cool down a little with a good entry point around $160.

Source: Finviz

One of the main causes of CBRL’s return to all-time highs around $180 was a burst of bullish trading around earnings. In particular, when fiscal year 2019 Q3 results came out shares popped about 7 percent on higher than expected comparable results and a special dividend of $3.00 per share. While the EPS number came in slightly above Wall Street estimates beating by $0.01. However, while revenue growth has remained positive, it slowed from an impressive 9.1 percent growth seen in the fourth quarter of the 2018 fiscal year (last July). Investors should be watching this momentum closely as earnings comes up as it looks to have been a sensitive point for the company in the past in 2017.

CBRL’s signature characteristic is the connection of its retail store of unique consumer goods that serves as a fancy waiting area for restaurant visitors. As expected, the novel retail area is performing about as well as the rest of the retail industry. Revenue from that part of the company was down -2.6 percent in the quarter and flat for the nine months passed. The underperformance there is offset by a 1.3 percent comp growth from the restaurant. Though the growth there comes from a 3.1 percent larger check size which was diminished by traffic slower by 1.8 percent.

Is a downturn in retail performance just something that investors must live with? Since 2017 Q1, CBRL reported that its retail segment contracted in 6 out of 9 quarters (where quarterly data was available). The average contraction over that period was -1.4 percent. In particular, near-term performance has “underperformed” against management expectations as the typically successful women’s apparel segment was soft.

Source: 10-Qs since 2017-2019

Comparing those numbers with guest traffic data reveals a loose trend where traffic and retail contractions were paired together. With an R2 value of 0.17, a direct correlation is very loose and unreliable, but there is one noticeable characteristic about the data. Every strong contraction in retail performance came with a similar decrease in traffic, so while a direct correlation can’t be established, one might be able to argue that lower guest traffic will appear in tandem with lower retail revenue (one outlier stands out in 2019 Q1).

Regardless of retail’s performance trends, it will never be more important than CBRL seeing the restaurant segment growth as it accounts for about 80 percent of all revenues. This segment continues to perform better than retail since guest check size has grown on average 2.8 percent over the past five years and the effects of that inflation offsets the negative effects of lower volume.

Since that metric seems to be driving growth, management highlighted in the 2019 Q3 conference call the restaurant’s marketing push for its “signature friend chicken platform” during the summer. Larger offerings like a “family-sized” picnic basket and growth of the Easter Heat n’ Serve offering have been representative of a push to get guests who visit to spend more. The promotions have been successful with ticket growth up to 3.1 percent, a high not seen since 2016.

Since volume growth seems to be unlikely, CBRL should be looking to maintain earnings by keeping costs down and maintaining healthy margins. The latest earnings numbers suggest the restaurant is seeing most of its cost pressure from wage costs and promotion costs. In particular, management noted that wage inflation grew 3.3 percent pushing labor and related costs grew from 35.7 percent of revenue to 36.2 percent revenue while also mentioning costs related to the “fried chicken initiative” which was related to their menu promotions. This is just something to monitor though as operating income was still flat due to a decrease in the cost of goods sold as food commodity trading was a headwind for margins.

Of course, any company with a retail operation has to worry about the impact of tariffs on China, and CBRL is no exception. In an answer to an analyst question, management noted that there were “some impacts” from tariffs in furniture and décor in the store, but most of those effects were already baked into guidance or accounted for in pricing. It seems that the price increases from tariffs shouldn’t weigh too much on CBRL in the short run especially if negotiations develop positively. Wage and promotion costs are likely to be more significant as mentioned above.

While CBRL’s growth is not as robust, the company has provided a novelty dining experience that seems to resonate with customers. With about 40 percent of visits coming from travelers, CBRL taps into a market of consumers that are typically looking to unwind which leads to looser purse strings and could help explain a consistently rising check size. In the short term, the retail operation looks like it’s struggling with softer volume, but its weakness is offset by a solid cash-generating restaurant business. Investors should always watch costs, especially promotional spending and wages, as margin compression would restrict earnings growth since robust top-line growth is unlikely to propel the stock forward. The stock probably has some room to drop in the meantime after hitting resistance twice. A good entry point might be around $160 if it holds the upward trend set by bottoms in April and late May.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.