Bank Mandiri: Asset Quality Continues To Be The Focus With Tailwinds From Rate Cut

The cut in the benchmark interest rate is positive for Bank Mandiri, given the time gap with respect to re-pricing deposits and loans.

Bank Mandiri's asset quality has improved substantially in the past two to three years, but there are renewed concerns due to specific loans.

Elevator Pitch

I like Indonesia-listed PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCPK:PPERY) (OTCPK:PPERF) [BMRI:IJ], because of its improved asset quality in recent years and its status as a beneficiary of the recent benchmark interest rate cut.

There are renewed concerns over the bank's asset quality and the possibility of increased provisioning, with recent developments associated with loans extended to Krakatau and Duniatex. But the fact that Bank Mandiri has chosen to maintain its full year FY2019 cost of credit and gross NPL ratio guidance suggests the company's confidence in Krakatau Steel's debt restructuring plans and the level of provisioning for Duniatex.

Given uncertainties possibility of increased provisioning at Duniatex and the fact that Bank Mandiri's current ROE remains below historical averages (which warrants a discount), I suggest an entry price of IDR6,500 based on a 1.7 times P/B multiple pegged to a 15% discount to its historical 10-year average P/B of 2.0 times.

Company Description

Bank Mandiri is one of Indonesia's four major banks alongside PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCPK:BKRKY) (OTCPK:BKRKF) [BBRI:IJ], PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCPK:PBCRF) (OTCPK:PBCRY) [BBCA:IJ] and PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCPK:PTBRY) (OTC:PBNNF) [BBNI:IJ]. Formed from the amalgamation of four failed banks, Bank Bumi Daya, Bank Dagang Negara, Bank Exim and Bapindo in 1999, Bank Mandiri is a state-owned lender focused on the corporate and commercial segments, which accounted for approximately 57% of its loan portfolio mix as of 1H2019.

Asset Quality Has Improved Over Time Leading To Lower Credit Costs

Being the market leader in the Indonesian corporate segment, Bank Mandiri has the highest degree of economic cyclicality, as corporate borrowers tend to have higher default rates compared to retail borrowers during times of economic stress. Among Indonesia's Big Four banks outlined in the "Corporate Description" section of the article, Bank Mandiri has the highest non-performing loan or NPL ratio among the four, largely due to its relatively higher exposure in the corporate segment of Indonesia's banking market.

The past few years since 2016 has been a story of gradual asset quality improvement for Bank Mandiri. Bank Mandiri's consolidated gross NPL ratio has declined from 4.0% and 3.5% in FY2016 and FY2017 respectively, to 2.8% in FY2018 and 2.6% in 1H2019. Although write-offs decreased from IDR8,162 billion in 1H2018 to IDR5,244 billion in 1H2019, gross NPL ratio still dropped by 54 basis points YoY. Bank Mandiri's NPL coverage ratio has increased from 124.0% in FY2016 to 143.0% and 146.8% for FY2018 and 1H2019 respectively. Loans-at-risk as a percentage of total loans decreased from 11.0% and 10.9% in FY2016 and FY2017 respectively to 10.1% in 1H2019.

Improved asset quality led to lower credit cost and high earnings for Bank Mandiri. Cost of credit has been on a downwards trend, decreasing from 4.0% in FY2016 to 2.3% in FY2017, and further dropping to 1.9% in FY2018. Bank Mandiri's cost of credit was 1.5% for 1H2019. The company's net profit after tax recovered from a 6-year (2011-2016) low of IDR13.8 trillion in FY2016, to record vastly improved earnings of IDR20.6 trillion and IDR25.0 trillion in FY2017 and FY2018 respectively. For 1H2019, Bank Mandiri grew earnings after tax by 11% YoY to IDR13.5 trillion, versus IDR12.2 trillion for 1H2018.

Bank Mandiri's better asset quality in recent years can be primarily attributable to its shift in portfolio mix with a heavier retail focus and its improvements in risk management.

Between FY2016 and 1H2019, retail banking clients (including both micro-loans and consumer loans segments) grew from 20.5% of total loans to 23.7%. Over the same period, corporate banking clients (including the corporate, commercial and small-and-medium-sized enterprises/SMEs loans segments) declined from 79.5% to 76.3% of total loans. Specifically, riskier SMEs loans dropped from 9.2% to 6.7% of Bank Mandiri's total loans, while safer micro loans (loans either backed by salaries as collateral or government guarantees) grew from 10.3% to 13.2% of the banks' total loans. Lower default risk, resulting from an increased proportion of safer micro loans and a lower proportion of riskier SMEs loans, led to better asset quality.

Bank Mandiri also shared insights about the bank's improved risk management process at the 1H2019 results briefing on July 17, 2019:

As we have shared with you in the last few quarters, we've been doing a lot of transformation on the fundamental of risk management from front end to back end through better policies, analytics, business processes, internal control and tight supervision. We'd like to highlight that the credit risk analytics portion has been paying a crucial role in our journey, mainly through more effective portfolio management guideline and disciplined monitoring. Our wholesale portfolio management guideline defines which industry sectors we want to be overweight or underweight within our portfolio. The guideline is being regularly updated at least twice a year by incorporating various input from sector experts, including our economist team as well as the analysts at our Mandiri Securities Company. For the retail segment, we leverage on advanced statistical analysis to dynamically adjust our risk acceptance criteria in order to optimize our booking portfolio quality. Just as important as the underwriting itself, the disciplined monitoring process is essential to achieving better asset quality. We've created a quite effective early warning system, especially for our wholesale business, by doing very rigorous monthly monitoring processes as well as quarterly threat testing, enable us to actually identify potential higher-risk accounts or formidable accounts where we can actually can do early actions. From all these aforementioned processes and improvement, we've continued to deliver strategic improvement on -- in '19, where NPL and credit cost has gradually declined and as we've made significant progress in the areas of this transformation.

Bank Mandiri's mid-term cost of credit target is 1.2%, versus 1.5% for 1H2019, which should be a key driver of earnings growth in the next two to three years. Looking ahead, Bank Mandiri has guided for a gross NPL ratio of 2.5%-2.7% and credit cost of 1.6%-1.8% for full year FY2019.

Renewed Concerns Over Asset Quality Due To Specific Loans

Notwithstanding lower NPL ratio and cost of credit for 1H2019, there were renewed concerns over Bank Mandiri's asset quality due to specific loans.

There have been new developments for loans extended to textile manufacturer Duniatex and loss-making state-owned steel producer Krakatau Steel.

Bank Mandiri has a IDR7.9 trillion loan extended to Krakatau Steel, of which it already has allocated IDR1.8 trillion in provisions for the loan as of 1H2019, and plans to increase the provision for the Krakatau Steel loan further to IDR2.5 trillion by end-FY2019.

Bank Mandiri disclosed at its 1H2019 results briefing that the Indonesian banks, including Bank Mandiri, have already signed the Master Restructuring Agreement with Krakatau Steel on July 12, 2019, with the other foreign lenders expected to sign on the Master Restructuring Agreement soon once they obtain their respective internal approvals from their parent companies. With the restructuring plan, involving the divestment of non-core businesses and new revolving working capital facilities, for Krakatau Steel in place, Bank Mandiri's Krakatau Steel is not likely to be classified as NPL, unless the restructuring falls through.

Duniatex's cross-default is a bigger headache for Bank Mandiri. Bank Mandiri has a IDR2.2 trillion exposure (approximately 0.3% of the bank's loan book) to Duniatex, whose subsidiary defaulted on its bonds and triggered the cross-default for Bank Mandiri's loan. The positive factor is that current fixed asset collateral coverage is almost 160%, so Bank Mandiri is fully covered for its debt exposure to Duniatex.

However, Bank Mandiri definitely needs to increase provisions for Duniatex, with only 1% of the total IDR2.2 trillion exposure provisioned for thus far. The swing factor for Bank Mandiri is the amount of additional provisions it needs for Duniatex, which will affect cost of credit. The actual level of provisions for Duniatex will be determined following discussions with Otoritas Jasa Keuangan, the Financial Services Authority of Indonesia. Bank Mandiri also needs to consider the provisioning approaches taken by the other lenders with exposure to Duniatex, negotiations between Duniatex and other lenders and the review of the fixed asset collateral associated with Bank Mandiri's debt. In other words, there are uncertainties associated with the provisioning for the Duniatex debt, which could in turn affect the bank's cost of credit target for FY2019.

Areas of future potential loan default risk includes the crude palm oil plantation sector, which Bank Mandiri has the highest 14% exposure (as a percentage of total loans). Bank Mandiri sought to allay concerns on potential defaults from borrowers in this sector at the 1H2019 results briefing:

We do have long experience, long track record performance in this industry sector because of our expertise. And the majority of the portfolio or accounts that we have in this portfolio are probably in the top-notch companies. We are very selective in adding new exposure in those CPOs (crude palm oil). In fact, the limit for exposure to CPO sector is being reviewed and approved by the Board every quarter because this is the single-biggest exposure and the Board wants to make sure that we do have the best-quality accounts in our book. And we have a quarterly stress test exercise on account level to understand that if the CPO price goes to a certain level, which account would have issues? And then we go back and meet with the owner of these companies and show the calculation and make sure they agree with the numbers. If they don't agree, then we have a discussion. If they agree, then we ask them, so this is what will happen, what will be your, I guess, way out or do you have other sources of fund to actually continue to service the loan. So we have been able to get assurance from all of these on a few accounts that might be an issue if the CPO price continue to go down. But we are quite confident on the quality of the CPO sector.

Bank Mandiri has chosen to maintain its full year FY2019 cost of credit guidance of 1.6%-1.8% and gross NPL ratio guidance of 2.5%-2.7%, which suggests that it has confidence in the Krakatau Steel debt restructuring going through and the level of provisioning for Duniatex.

Cut In Benchmark Interest Rate Is Positive

Bank Indonesia, the Indonesian central bank, cut the benchmark interest by 25 basis points to 5.75% on July 18, 2019. This is particularly significant, as this is the first rate cut following six consecutive increases (cumulative increase of 175 basis points) in the benchmark interest rate in 2018.

Bank Mandiri should be one of the beneficiaries due to the fact that approximately 36% of its funding base is derived from time deposits in 1H2019.

When there are changes in the benchmark interest rate, deposits are usually repriced almost immediately, compared with a time lag for loans, which boosts net interest margins, or NIMs, for banks in the short run due to lower cost of funds. Bank Mandiri is guiding for FY2019 NIMs of 5.6%-5.8% versus 5.6% NIM for 1H2019. Bank Mandiri explained how a cut in the benchmark interest rate could lead to a lower funding cost at its 1H2019 results briefing:

When the Bank Indonesia really cut 25 basis points, then this is very good impact for Bank Mandiri because several of the special return deposit portfolio will be repricing down because it is now tied to the reference rate. So when it's cut by 25 basis point, at least, the portfolio of the special on the time deposit also will be lowering. I mean the cost of funds will be lowering, especially for the rupiah time deposit special rate portfolio. It is now around 6%. So if it is cut by 25%, then I think it will be lowering down the cost of funding on the deposit -- term deposit total. I mean the total cost of fund of rupiah term deposit.

The global economic slowdown, a dovish Fed and expectations of low inflation prompted the rate cut, and there are expectations of further interest rate cuts. Bank Mandiri correctly predicted this 25 basis points rate cut at its 1H2019 results briefing, and it conservatively expects another 25 basis points reduction in the benchmark interest rate in 2020 to reach 5.50%. Market consensus expects the Indonesian benchmark interest rate to be even lower at 5.25% by end-March 2020. Morgan Stanley (MS) research is more aggressive with its forecasts, expecting a significantly lower benchmark interest rate of 5.00% by end-2019.

Valuation

Bank Mandiri currently trades at 1.91 times P/B based on its share price of IDR7,750 as of July 26, 2019, which is at a slight discount to its historical 10-year average P/B of 2.0 times.

In contrast, peers Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Bank Central Asia and Bank Negara Indonesia are trading at a premium to their historical P/B averages. Bank Central Asia trades at 4.2 times P/B, at a significant premium to the bank's historical 10-year average P/B of 3.5 times. Bank Rakyat Indonesia is valued by the market at 2.5 times P/B, representing a premium to its historical 10-year average P/B of 2.3 times. Bank Negara Indonesia is also trading at 1.5 times P/B, implying a slight premium to its historical 10-year average P/B of 1.4 times.

Bank Mandiri is the only one among the Big Four banks trading at a discount to historical P/B averages, which is justified to some extent considering that its current 14.2% ROE for 1H2019 is still below its 10-year historical average ROE of 18.7%.

I suggest an entry price of IDR6,500 based on a 1.7 times P/B multiple pegged to a 15% discount to its historical 10-year average P/B of 2.0 times.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Bank Mandiri include the debt restructuring deal for Krakatau Steel failing to be concluded, higher-than-expected provisions for Duniatex, and a general increase in NPLs if the Indonesian economy weakens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.