Gilead Earnings Preview

Source: Barron's

Gilead (GILD) reports Q2 earnings July 30th. Analysts expect revenue of $5.51 billion and EPS of $1.72. The revenue estimate implies 4% growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

HCV Could Show Signs Of Life

Gilead has experienced a steady decline in revenue. A sequential increase in its top line could energize bulls. The question remains, can the company maintain its momentum? Last quarter Gilead generated product sales of $5.2 billion, down 8% sequentially.

HCV had been in free fall in previous quarters. In Q1, its revenue actually bounced 7% due to the timing of a Department of Corrections order and wholesale inventory stocking of new generics. This could be an interesting quarter for HCV sales. I previously intimated new generics products could cut into AbbVie's (ABBV) HCV market share. AbbVie reported a 19% Y/Y decline in HCV revenue in Q2 2019. It may have lost market share to Gilead. That said, Gilead's HCV segment could show new life this quarter.

Total HIV sales of $3.8 billion fell 6% Q/Q due to seasonality and a change in payer mix that moved more toward public payers. The seasonality could correct itself, which could explain why total revenue is expected to grow this quarter. Sales from Truvada and Genvoya both fell by double digits Q/Q. Biktarvy was the stalwart again, growing over 35%. About 80% of Biktarvy's U.S. prescriptions come from switches, with about 25% coming from Genvoya and 25% from dolutegravir-based regimens. At $793 million in sales, Biktarvy is now Gilead's second-largest product behind Genvoya's $1.0 billion.

Gilead Has Levers To Pull

The company's gross margin and operating income margin had also been in decline as the company lost scale. This created a double-negative impact on Gilead's bottom line.

Gross margin was as high as 85% in Q4 2016. Gross margin fell as high margin HCV revenue ran off. It fell to as low as 73% in Q4 2018 before rebounding to 82% last quarter. If gross margin remains at 80% or higher then that could be a win for Gilead.

That said, the company appears to have levers to pull. Combined costs for R&D and SG&A were $2.1 billion, down over 30% Q/Q. Total R&D and SG&A costs as a percentage of revenue fell to 40% from 54% in Q4 2018. As a result, Gilead's operating income margin improved to 42% from 20% in Q4 2018. On a dollar basis, Q1 2019 operating income nearly doubled Q/Q. Future cost cuts could potentially provide a buffer for operating income.

Gilead Goes Shopping

Earlier this month, Gilead made a $1.1 billion equity investment in Galapagos (GLPG), (OTC:GLPGF) and a $3.95 billion upfront payment to access Galapagos's current and future drug pipeline:

Galapagos will receive a $3.95 billion upfront payment and a $1.1 billion equity investment from Gilead. Galapagos will use the proceeds to expand and accelerate its research and development programs. Gilead will receive an exclusive product license and option rights to develop and commercialize all current and future programs in all countries outside Europe. In addition, Gilead and Galapagos have agreed to amend certain terms in the agreement governing filgotinib, the candidate being advanced for rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases to provide a broader commercialization role for Galapagos in Europe.

The companies recently completed a Phase 3 FINCH program in rheumatoid arthritis and plan to seek regulatory approval for the medicine sometime this year. Gilead has a core competency in investing in late stage drugs, developing them and marketing them after they receive FDA approval. This is a sharp departure from recent blockbuster M&A deals in the pharmaceutical space. I like the fact that Gilead has stayed away from acquisitions in what I would consider a frothy market.

That said, the rheumatoid arthritis market was estimated at around $22.6 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow over 4% per year from 2019 to 2025. This is a large, growing market that could potentially spur the company's top line. Per Cantor Fitgerald analyst Alethia Young, many of Galapagos's "programs beyond filgotinib remain early with proof of concept in relatively small numbers.” Nonetheless, the partnership sounds encouraging.

Conclusion

GILD is down over 10% Y/Y, despite the melt-up in broader markets. Until the company can generate consistent top line growth I rate the stock a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.