Barnes & Noble Education: The Story Sounds Familiar, And That's The Problem

That story has been told so many times by so many companies, however; few, if any, have been right.

The story at Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) sounds awfully familiar to investors who have played in the value space over the past decade. The business is declining, which is the bad news. But there's hope. Valuation is cheap. Management is executing what it's terming a "digital pivot" (a phrase which, too, should be awfully familiar at this point) and has other plans to return the business to growth.

The problem is precisely how familiar that story sounds. It's played out elsewhere - and it's rarely, if ever, played out well. The pressure on the legacy physical bookstore business, like that on other brick-and-mortar retailers, seems secular in nature. Attempted "digital pivots" in retail, publishing, and other categories usually have faltered.

BNED insists that it's different: on the fiscal Q4 conference call last month, CEO Michael Huseby answered a question about FY20 (ending April) guidance by saying "we want to get away from comp store sales because we get thrown in the retail bucket." The company's board (of which Huseby is also chairman) has rejected multiple buyout offers from a shareholder - one of which, in February, was roughly twice the current trading price - arguing that they undervalued the company.

Clearly, the market disagrees. And that, too, is a problem: for businesses in the situation in which Barnes & Noble Education finds itself, it's usually the market, not the board, that's been correct. BNED might prove to be the exception that proves the rule, but for now, investors should remain cautious, if not outright skeptical.

A Broad Look At Barnes & Noble Education

After a reorganization in Q4 FY19, BNED reports in three segments. The Retail business includes the company's bookstores. At year-end, BNED had 1,448 locations, of which 772 are physical and 676 are 'virtual' (ie, online). For both categories, BNED shares a portion of its revenue with the institution in exchange for the right to be the 'official' bookstore and the exclusive retailer for course materials. Retail generated 68% of segment-level EBITDA in FY19, per figures from the 10-K.

The Wholesale segment (27% of EBITDA) is the result of the early 2017 acquisition of wholesaler MBS Textbook Exchange for early $174 million. (MBS also operated virtual outlets, which were folded into the new Retail segment.) MBS serves textbooks, used and new, to 3,500 physical bookstores (including BNED's locations). The business also offers a POS system, used by roughly 400 stores.

The Digital Student Solutions segment generates less than 5% of EBITDA - but management expects that to increase going forward. The company spent $58.5 million to acquire Student Brands in 2017, and added PaperRater for $10 million last year. In FY19, the company launched bartleby, a homework help and textbook solutions business that should allow BNED to compete with industry leader Chegg (CHGG). EBITDA is being pressured by near-term investments, actually declining year-over-year in FY19 despite a full-year contribution from Student Services.

The problem right now is that the business as a whole is in a similar trend. Adjusted EBITDA declined 4.2% in FY16. Excluding MBS (which contributed a loss in its 2 months under BNED ownership), profits did climb in FY17 in the mid-2% range, according to the Q4 2017 release. But organic profits, based on commentary in the Q4 2018 report, declined about 12% in fiscal 2018 - and EBITDA then declined 17%+ in fiscal 2019. BNED stock has followed a similar trajectory:

Data by YCharts

For the stock to rally, the bottom-line performance needs to improve. At least per BNED itself, that isn't happening in fiscal 2020. Guidance implies that Adjusted EBITDA will decline another 5% to 14% this year.

Whither Growth?

To be sure, management sees better days ahead, and has a plan to return to growth. In Retail, there are several potential growth levers. The company can pick up new stores: per the K, over 35% of college bookstores in the U.S. still are run by the institution itself. More of those schools likely will look to outsource those operations - and Barnes & Noble Education can benefit. In the filing, BNED wrote that it had signed up 68 new physical and virtual bookstores, with estimated first-year sales of $63 million.

To combat some of the pricing pressure in textbooks, which is coming from lower print prices, more used books, and the shift to digital, the company has launched First Day, an all-inclusive digital offering that includes lower-priced print versions as well. The program trades unit pricing for higher volumes: Huseby said on the Q3 call that sell-through was over 90%, against 35% under the traditional model.

In-store, the company is pushing more merchandise, a category where same-store sales have stayed positive. It's rolling out "concept stores" this summer in 70 of its locations. A partnership with Urban Outfitters (URBN) should add that retailer's products to some bookstores as well.

Meanwhile, as Searcher Investment Partners noted in an intriguing bullish Top Idea on this site last year, there's an argument that at least some of the pressure on the retail business is cyclical, not secular. College enrollments are counter-cyclical, as proven by the performance of for-profit college operators in the worst years of the financial crisis. (Obviously, government policies and aggressive enrollment activities helped as well.) With unemployment at historic lows, enrollments are facing pressure which presumably should reverse when the labor market cools down.

And so there's hope that BNED can at least stabilize the Retail business. Declines in the wholesale business seems likely to continue, given the pivot to digital. EBITDA in the MBS segment (which then included the virtual bookstores) in fiscal 2018 was ~flat to the FY16 level cited in the acquisition press release (albeit on a different calendar). But profits declined 14% in FY19 on a 13% drop in sales, and it seems likely that MBS will be managed for free cash flow going forward. That cash flow should be substantial: capex in the segment was less than $2 million last year.

And the opportunity, as management sees it, is in digital. bartleby gained more than 50,000 subscribers in the spring rush period, per the Q3 call. The company pushed the product through its retail business, which shows the potential for the integrated model here. Huseby on the Q4 call floated the idea of bundling the digital services with First Day, offering a single product for which institutions would be the direct customer.

It's in digital where the company appears to see the largest opportunity. And like a lot of companies making the "digital pivot", the idea is that the legacy business can serve as a base both in terms of intangible assets and existing customers that can drive that pivot. If BNED can stabilize the retail business, manage MBS for cash flow, and grow in digital, the stock certainly is cheap enough for this to work.

The Risks To A Turnaround

At the midpoint of FY20 guidance, BNED trades at just 3x EBITDA. Guidance for free cash flow of $25-$40 million suggests a 4.2-6.7x multiple. From at least a multiple standpoint, BNED indeed has been placed in the "retail bucket".

Whether or not that's precisely fair, it makes some sense. Retail comparable-store sales are falling at a higher rate than even many brick-and-mortar stores, falling 8% in fiscal 2019 and 5.9% the year before. And I'm skeptical that's an enrollment issue, even with Searcher pointing out a higher concentration of community colleges under the BNED umbrella. (Those two-year institutions presumably have greater sensitivity to labor markets.)

There are real, secular pressures on print textbook sales and pricing. General merchandise sales aren't going to offset that: the category generates something like 30% of segment revenue. Publisher Wiley (JW.A) (JW.B) is struggling with lower prices and the digital shift. Pearson (PSO) now is shifting all of its titles to a "digital-first model", according to its Q2 conference call. Cengage, which merged with McGraw-Hill this year, has launched Cengage Unlimited, which is similar to BNED's First Day. Huseby said on the Q3 call that his company "share[s] in the margin" in reselling Unlimited, but it's likely that margin is lower than BNED used to receive from single-textbook sales.

As for door growth, BNED seems to be struggling on that front. Figures from 10-K filings show a notable step-down in wins and projected first-year sales:

BNED Wins and Projected First-Year Sales

Fiscal Year Wins Projected First Year Sales 2017 38 $118M 2018 33 $66M 2019 68 $63M

source: author from data in BNED 10-K filings

Huseby did project $35 million in net annualized revenue this year - which is an improvement over FY19, when the company lost almost $30 million in revenue, net. But the market appears to have shrunk as well. The FY19 10-K said "over 35%" of schools still operated their own bookstores; the figure the year before was "over 50%". It's not clear whether BNED is losing share to Follett, its main rival in the space, or if the prior data was faulty. But the argument that there's a huge greenfield opportunity out there seems potentially aggressive.

In digital, meanwhile, there's a lot of work to do. Revenue in 2019 was just $21 million. Chegg is on pace to do ~$400 million this year. bartleby's subscriber growth in the spring - the 50,000 figure cited - sounds impressive, but most of those subscribers were under promotional periods. Management demurred on updating that figure, and so it seems likely bartleby's penetration remains rather low.

Is it possible that bartleby and other BNED digital offerings take share? Perhaps. But second-place (at place) digital operators generally don't take market share in digital. As Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig has put it, digital businesses tend to be "winner take most". His company now has 3.1 million subscribers. I'm highly skeptical BNED, even with its ability to market through MBS and its retail operations, is going to displace the current winner.

How Does Value Get Realized?

In the meantime, BNED is going to spend heavily to try and do so. And that creates another problem: even if there is paper value, how does it get realized? The board believes, apparently, that ~$7 isn't a high enough buyout offer. The company is unlikely to pull back on digital efforts any time soon.

3x EBITDA is cheap. But it won't be if BNED is trading at 5-6x EBITDA two years from now, with pressure on the retail business continuing and the digital shift a flop. And, again, the broad story here sounds familiar. It's played out repeatedly in retail, in newspapers, even in TV (though that's a bit more of a stretch). The story very rarely plays out the way management hopes. It is difficult to transition to a new model. And BNED is late to that effort - and not alone, with Pearson trying to adapt as well.

It's perhaps too glib to dismiss the case entirely - and there are differences in the story here relative to brick-and-mortar retailers or print media. But there's also exceedingly little evidence so far that the plan can work. BNED missed initial guidance for fiscal 2019. The impact of declines in MBS is material: that business, under the recast presentation, generated $35 million in EBITDA last year, which is roughly in line with the midpoint of free cash flow guidance for FY20. Retail could get some cyclical help at some point - but secular factors seem real.

The bull case here, even at the lows, requires either digital growth or a board and management team focused on cash flow and shareholder value. Barnes & Noble Education doesn't seem to have either now - and it's difficult to turn bullish until that changes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.