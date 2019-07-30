Investing Safely And For Income, With Dividend Sensei (Podcast)

Cyclical sectors such as finance and energy are compelling from a valuation standpoint, and opportunities can be found in consumer staples.

By Nathaniel E. Baker

Adam Galas of Dividend Sensei joins the Marketplace Roundtable Podcast to discuss his investing strategy and current opportunities in the market. Galas cut his teeth as an investor during the dot-com bubble, where he learned the hard way "what doesn't work." That experience taught him to focus on risk management, which has improved his returns.

Galas, who is part of The Dividend Kings service on the Marketplace, has built a watchlist of about 200 companies he deems worth owning. On top of that he has a proprietary 11-point quality score matrix based on dividend safety, business model and management in terms of dividend friendliness. The matrix, which is updated annually, forms the basis of his valuation method and buy recommendations.

Pharmaceutical companies have "the most complex risk profile of pretty much any industry" due to headline risk, regulatory changes, and other factors. For this reason Galas recommends investing only in the largest blue chip stocks in the sector. As such, recent news around Johnson & Johnson may be seen as a buying opportunity. "The long-term growth will not be affected, even in a worst-case scenario," he says of JNJ.

The market is preoccupied with interest rates, with the bond market pricing in four rate cuts by April. This can cause short-term rallies, but investors need to focus on the fundamentals, specifically "earnings, cash flow and dividends."

Right now many investors are likely overweight equities. It may be a good time to rebalance "to ride out the inevitable downturns." While bonds will not provide much in terms of yield, if and when there is a recession it will likely lead to the Federal Reserve purchasing these securities again. This makes a trio of fixed-income ETFs a good choice: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINT), Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) and the SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL).

Galas's research indicates a recession is at least 18 months away. This does leave opportunities to pick stocks, especially cyclicals. "If you look at energy and finance, they are absolutely killing it in fundamentals, and yet recessionary fears and trade war fears have caused them to trade at some of their lowest valuation in decades."

Consumer staples such as British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) also present an opportunity, but other defensive sectors, specifically utilities, are not as enticing at present. Click play above to listen.

(Note: There are a couple patches of bad audio in the first half of the podcast, but it gets better after that. Sorry for the issue).

Topics covered:

3:00 minute mark - Dividend Sensei's background and how he came to his approach

8:30 - How the last year has shown the importance of preparing for the worst and hoping for the best, and what that means going forward in this market

12:00 - Concerns for today's market and how to handle the risks in the market

16:30 - Ways to monitor the market and ways Dividend Sensei is positioning

21:00 - Opening up some ideas - Abbvie (ABBV), CVS (CVS), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), and British American Tobacco (BTI)

25:30 - Stress-testing the tobacco thesis

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Nathaniel Baker is long JNJ and T. Adam Galas is long ABBV, BMS, BTI, and CVS. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.