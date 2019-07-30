Enova International Reports Solid Q2 2019 Results

This article is going to focus on the Enova International (ENVA) Q2 2019 earning results. For more background on Enova’s business please refer to my previous article found here.

Q2 2019 results

Enova once again delivered a solid set of results with Q2 2019 revenue growing 13%, adjusted EBITDA 15% and adjusted earnings per share growing 37% from the same period a year ago. Line of credit revenue grew 39% to USD111 million and installment loan and receivables purchase agreements (RPAs) grew 12% to USD138 million. The key elements driving this performance were cited as solid demand, stable credit, a 19% year-over-year increase in total loan and finance balances, cost discipline (in particular marketing spend) and a declining cost of funds. Profit guidance was raised and for Q3 2019 Enova is forecasting an adjusted EBITDA range of USD55 million to USD65 million and diluted income per share of USD0.62 to USD0.84. For the full year 2019, guidance is adjusted EBITDA of USD250 million to USD270 million with diluted income per share of USD3.13 to USD3.57.

Source: 2018 Annual report

In terms of revenue mix, short-term loans have fallen to 14% YTD 2019 vs 23% in 2017, line of credit accounts has grown the most as a percent of revenues from 31% in 2017 to 37% YTD 2019 and Installment loans and RPAs rising slightly from 45% in 2017 to 48% YTD 2019. Strong demand for line of credit and installment loan products drove the combined loan and finance receivables balance to USD1.1 billion. Looking at longer term growth trends as shown in the slide above, NetCredit near-prime installments loans have been a huge area of growth. The typical near-prime customer has an average gross income of USD58,000 and an average age of 45 years. Enova believes traditional credit scoring systems fail to recognize the ability and willingness of this segment to payback loans creating a market opportunity for Enova. There were year-over-year declines in net charge-off ratios for all three loan categories decreasing as a percentage of average combined loan and finance receivables to 12.2% from 12.9% for the year-ago quarter.

Though US domestic revenue growth remains strong, International revenue fell by 20.6% and gross profit margin declined from 51.4% to 46.3% versus the year-ago quarter. This decrease in gross profit margin was due to the growth of a new instalment product in the UK. Gross profit margin is expected to stabilize in the 45% to 55% range for 2019. International expansion has been a disappointment for Enova falling from 16% of revenues in FY 2009 to 12% in Q1 2019. Enova expands where it can do so profitability and to-date, outside of the US, it only has notable operations in the UK and Brazil with both subdued at present. In the UK, Enova and other lenders are seeking a resolution to the rise in customer complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service. Discussions are ongoing and Enova sounds ready to pull out if the economics do not make sense. Competitor Curo Holdings Group (CURO) shut down its UK operations in February 2019. In Brazil, gross accounts receivables have stagnated around USD17 million since Q4 2016. Q2 2019 originations declined 18% year-over-year which was due to Enova’s efforts to adapt its operations to deal with new debiting practices implemented by Brazilian banks. Enova continues to see a huge opportunity in Brazil with a large population, stable regulatory framework and emerging middle-class but has not been able to grow a meaningful business there yet.

A potential regulatory hurdle is a California bill to cap interest rates at around 38% on personal loans between USD2,500 and USD10,000. Enova currently offers three products in California and this bill only affects the subprime instalment product which comprised about 2.5% of originations last quarter. The bill does not affect Enova’s single-pay product and it can convert its near-prime product to a bank-partner program. This would allow it to charge similar rates but there may be a slight margin erosion. If passed the bill is not effective until 2020 and even if Enova winds down its Californian non-prime installment portfolio overall margins would improve as a result. Other side effects may be increased demand for Enova’s near-prime products and it could even be a long-term financial win if the legislation forces out weaker subprime lenders.

Valuation

For a business that has beaten consecutive quarterly estimates 14x in a row, is displaying strong growth and has great operating leverage, Enova trades at a very undemanding current P/E ratio of 7.5x. This is due to the perceived regulatory and credit risk of the non-prime lending sector even when Enova has demonstrated an ability to adapt profitability to changes in regulation. In fact, in many cases regulation favors the more established lenders who can spread compliance costs over a much larger base versus new entrants/smaller players. Tailwinds include a secular transition from physical to online e-commerce, the use of data to offer competitive rates and low penetration of its core markets. Enova estimates it accounts for less than 2% of originations in the US and Brazilian non-prime consumer loans market and less than 1% of originations in the US non-prime small business finance market. Even if Enova is not awarded a higher P/E multiple, EPS growth should drive its share price upwards over time.

Key takeaways

As Enova grows and demonstrates the long-term viability of its business model it is able to reduce its financing costs. For Q2 2019, its cost of funds fell to 8.7%, about a 150 basis point decline from the year-ago quarter or a USD3.3 million pre-tax saving. Enova has now moved into the second half of 2019 and margins may come under pressure as it seasonally onboards more new customers who need higher upfront loss provisioning. This is because on average new customers default at a higher rate than customers Enova knows and who have a track-record of successful repayment. Though the potential California bill will have an impact on Enova’s business if passed, it seems manageable. In addition, CEO Fisher commented that it works both ways. Over the last few years legislators have opened up credit access for consumers in some states whilst restricting access in other states. The advantage for Enova is that it can adapt to these changes a lot quicker and at a lower cost than many competitors particularly those with storefronts. Enova Decisions, its Analytics-as-a-Service offering, is growing but will probably be reviewed at the year end to gauge whether it has the potential to ever become a meaningful business segment in the context of the overall group. With an existing customer base whose repeat business helps drive profitability and credit quality supporting growth, Enova should be able to maintain strong performance through 2019. I remain bullish on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.