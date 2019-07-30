Sports Direct Results, Primark Seeks Rent Reviews - British Retail Property Is A Sector To Avoid

Hammerson (LON:OTCPK:HMSO), Land Securities (LON:LAND) Intu (INTI:LN) are not going to come out well from this.

As I've pointed out before British retail commercial property is a sector to avoid at present, we've a structural change downwards going on.

The Basic Problem

Quite simply, technology has changed. Therefore we've too much of the old way of doing things as the market is eaten by the new. We also need to understand what a technology is here. In the economists' sense it's a method of doing things. So, Sam Walton at Walmart was using a new technology when he tied the barcodes going through the registers to the stock levels at the regional warehouses. Even building big stores in rural areas was a new technology. That is, we don't just mean computers, or a new method of making metal. Methods of organization are technologies too.

In this sense we clearly have a new technology in retailing. We've got sales over the Internet, home delivery, rather than everyone going to the store as a method of retailing. OK, this is obvious enough, we've also got near 20% of British retailing now taking place online and near 20% of the old retail stores empty. That's obviously not a coincidence.

Retail Commercial Property

As I've pointed out before this has obvious implications for the companies that own the retail property:

We would therefore expect to see a certain decline in the value of commercial retail property and also in the companies that own much of it. Thus HMSO (Hammerson) and LAND (Land Securities) perhaps. Except there's the one little unique point about British commercial property leases. They're on varied terms, 15 to 25 to longer years. There are rent reviews, obviously enough, no one caught by the inflation of the 1960s and 1970s is going to do without those. Such reviews might be at 3 or 5 or 7 years. None of that's very much of a surprise. The one thing that is perhaps a surprise is that such rent reviews are always upwards only. A general decline in market rents will *not* lead to a reduction in rent at that review time. This has significant implications for the accounting treatment of the capital value of a commercial property. As the rent is never going to go down - it might go to zero through being empty, but it'll not decline gently - we end up with those capital valuations rather being set in stone in the corporate accounts. And it is those valuations that are being used to give us the net asset value of these quoted companies. Those net asset values are based upon the idea that rents never do go down. And on continuing leases they don't.

We'll get to that don't go down at all in a moment. This being rather the thing that is changing.

So, we can see, it's just obvious, that the capital value of British retail property is falling. As are the rents that can be gained from new lettings. But, as above, it's usual that extant lettings can't gain lower rents. Thus the values are propped up for some time.

Sports Direct

The one time this changes is if there is a company voluntary arrangement (think Chapter 11 bankruptcy) or administration (closer to but not quite the same as Chapter 7) of a tenant. Then matters are up for grabs, lower rents can be negotiated. In fact, for a retailer, a major impetus for a CVA can be to force the landlords to the negotiating table.

Which is what I think Mike Ashley is doing with Sports Direct's investments into other retail chains:

Think on it. Rents are a massive portion of the costs of a retail operation. And if you can negotiate rents down then you can have a very nice and profitable operation. Even if the previous owners of the brand went bust selling exactly the same things you can still make that lovely profit if you've managed to slash one of your major costs. In fact, if you can end up occupying that portion of the High Street that has those newly lowered rents, while everyone else has to keep paying the old and higher ones you can do very well indeed. So, buy chains which are either bust, or are about to be, and then monster the landlords into offering you substantially reduced rents. It's worth the gamble at least. And that's why the Sports Direct statement talks about gaining the "support of...landlords". Support here meaning "cut my rents or else".

That's The Mike Ashley Strategy

The aim isn't to expand the retail presence. It's to be able to terrorize the landlords into lowering rents to Sports Direct. That's why the purchase of failing and failed brands. Because those are the operations where the tactic is likely to work. With some 15% of retail properties empty sensible landlords will - under that threat of a CVA - lower rents preferentially to Mike Ashley's operation. Which leaves him in the enviable position of picking up known brands with decent sales for some pittance. Then being able to slash the major cost those brands face. And, further, leaving him with a lower cost base than just about every other bricks and mortar retailer in the market.

In The Sports Direct Results There's This

Just to emphasize the point that Ashley is making he's also said this in the annual release:

We have done as much as we could realistically do to save as many jobs and stores as possible, and indeed we appreciate many landlords and local authorities have worked hand in hand with us as we tried to do this. However, there are still a number of stores which are currently paying zero rent and that are still unprofitable and unfortunately this is not sustainable. We are continuing to review the longer-term portfolio and would expect the number of retained stores to reduce in the next 12 months.

I regard this as a continuation of Ashley's strategy of monstering the landlords into lowering rents. I would also expect him to be arguing that all rents, not just those associated with HoF, should be lowered.

This is obviously not a bullish sign for those who own British commercial retail property.

Primark

We've also this news:

Primark is demanding 30% rent cuts on dozens of stores in an effort to close the gap with struggling rivals that have used insolvency procedures to slash liabilities. The budget fashion retailer is asking landlords for reductions on shops where the leases have several years to run, and in return is offering to extend the lease or invest in refurbishment. Most of Primark's 189 UK stores are held on leases.

Which brings us back to the fact that rents are reviewed upwards only except in the presence of a CVA or administration. Things have got so bad that this is no longer true. Extant leases are being negotiated downwards to lower rents. It's not just Primark doing this either:

Next secured average rent reductions of 29% when it renewed leases last year. The book retailer Waterstones is said to be achieving even greater savings. The fact that Primark is demanding cuts before leases expire underlines the pressure facing landlords. Ann Summers and Schuh are also said to be pressing for immediate reductions.

The Investor Takeaway

The pressure on the owners of British commercial retail property is only increasing. It is simply not going to be viable that they will be able to gain higher rents on new lettings. In fact, despite the supposed sanctity of current rent levels on extant leases those look like they're going to be falling.

I think this is only going to get worse - the pressures in the system are building, not diminishing. Landlords of British commercial property are investments to be out of. There is no safe level at which to try to catch the falling knife, not at present.

