PONAX: Keeping It Simple

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX) mutual fund as an investment option at its current market price. PONAX has been a solid performer so far this year, and I expect that to continue heading into 2020. While high-yield and leveraged CEFs have also been shooting higher, I am growing increasingly cautious about the sustainability of those returns, especially in the high-yield corporate debt sector.

Therefore, I am drawn to PONAX's relative stability, as it is filled mostly with strong performing mortgage debt and government bonds. Mortgage delinquencies remain at low levels and, with interest rates headed lower, I would expect delinquencies and defaults to remain subdued. Finally, PONAX offers a yield in excess of 5%, which makes it an attractive income play in a time where investors are running short on options for reasonably priced income streams.

Background

First, a little about PONAX. The fund seeks to "maximize current income, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation." Its benchmark is the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index, which covers the U.S. investment grade fixed rate bond market, with index components for government and corporate securities, mortgage pass-through securities, and asset-backed securities. Currently, the fund is trading at $12.12/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0515/share, representing an annual yield of 5.10%.

I have been bullish on PONAX for some time, and reiterated this position in early April when I last covered the fund. Since then, PONAX has returned about 2.75%, after accounting for distributions. Given this return, I wanted to do an updated review on the fund to see if it still makes sense to hold going forward. I believe it does, and I will explain why in detail below.

NAV Climbing And Interest Rates Declining

During my April review, I discussed how PONAX's underlying value had been increasing in 2019, reversing a downtrend that began late last year. This was primarily driven by a shift in the interest rate outlook. In late 2018, the Fed was hinting at a fourth rate hike in December, followed by one or two more in 2019. While the December hike did materialize, rates were held steady for the first half of this year, with the expectation now for cuts by year-end, not hikes. The impact of this has been an increase in demand for fixed-income products, and PONAX has not been an exception. On this backdrop, PONAX has continued to see its underlying value climb since April, and it is actually up 1% since that review, in addition to paying out an above-average distribution yield. The short-term trend is shown in the table below:

Date NAV 7/27/19 $12.12/share 4/1/19 $12.00/share 1/1/19 $11.81/share

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, PONAX has been well-positioned in our current environment. Furthermore, perhaps even more importantly, the outlook for rates is getting increasingly dovish. In fact, according to data compiled by CME Group, the market is now anticipating at least a .75 basis point drop by year-end from where we stand today. While the market expects one cut to come this upcoming week, the odds favor at least one or two more cuts by the December meeting, as shown below:

Source: CME Group

My takeaway here is this is favorable for fixed-income in general, and especially PONAX. As rates decline, the underlying holdings within the fund should perform well, and the income stream offered looks more attractive. Therefore, this dovish outlook remains a tailwind for PONAX going forward.

Mortgage Space Remains Strong

I now want to turn to the underlying holdings of PONAX, which means discussing the state of the U.S. housing market. This is of particular importance to PONAX because the fund holds a sector weighting of just under 64% in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and non-agency MBS, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, this is an important area for the fund, and PONAX has actually seen this weighting increase by about 2% since my April review, so it is getting more important as time has gone on.

With this in mind, I want to illustrate what I see as continued strength in the housing market, and why I feel this remains an attractive area for fixed-income exposure. To start, the size of the mortgage market has been growing, according to a recent report by consumer and business credit reporting company Experian. In fact, the report highlighted continued growth in outstanding mortgage balances, which have increased for the seventh straight quarter in Q1 this year. In fact, the amount of outstanding mortgage debt has hit a new high of $9.5 trillion. This is almost 12% higher than where it stood in Q1 2008, and is roughly 3.3% higher than the outstanding balance in Q1 2018.

Therefore, it is clear that mortgage debt is growing, which could raise some concerns for investors in the space. A risk would be outstanding balances are growing because homeowners are taking on larger balances and/or current homeowners are not paying down their mortgage appropriately. Both of these scenarios would raise the debt level and also the risk profile of the sector.

Fortunately, the situation on the ground is reflecting some positives reasons for the growth in this balance. While balances are indeed rising on new mortgages, the primary reason for the growth in the overall balance is because of new home sales. As we can see in the graph below, new home sales spiked in Q1 this year, sitting at a decade high:

Source: Experian

Furthermore, as you can see in the graph, the average 30-year interest rate on these newly originated mortgages has been declining. This is a positive because this means new sales are being driven by qualified buyers, who are also taking advantage of the decline in interest rates. With interest rates at low levels, the debt burden on homeowners overall should decline (all other things being equal), and that increases the likelihood of debt holders being paid back in full.

And this is exactly what has been happening over the past few months, with delinquencies continuing a multi-year trend of declining. During my April review, I highlighted how the delinquency rate on single family homes had fallen to 2.83% in Q4 2018, as shown below:

Source: St. Louis Fed

While this was indeed a strong figure, it has continued to improve from there in the short-term. As of Q1 this year, the delinquency rate has fallen further to 2.67%, as shown below:

Source: St. Louis Fed

My takeaway here is to remain bullish on this sector. The trending decline of delinquency rates is helping support the underlying value of PONAX, as well as helping maintain the income stream. The sector continues to improve and PONAX has increased its exposure to this area, which I view positively. Unless we see a dramatic reversal in the U.S. housing market, PONAX should remain a safe investment.

Mortgage Balances Are Rising, But Remain Manageable

Despite this optimistic outlook, I do want to discuss the potential risk brewing in the housing market, which is rising prices. On the one hand, rising values are a positive for holders of existing debt. This is because homeowners who are seeing their equity increase (due to rising prices) are more likely to continue making payments to be able to cash in on the equity in the future. However, the downside of the rising prices is that it makes it more difficult for new homeowners to purchase a property and they are also likely to take out a bigger mortgage. And this is exactly what has been happening, with the average mortgage loan debt consistently rising over the past five years, shown in the table below (figures are for Q1 data):

Source: Experian

Of course, this is not "bad." When we have a growing economy, as we do now, we would expect home prices to rise. Furthermore, workers have been seeing increases in wages, which means they should theoretically be able to afford a more expensive house/mortgage. But it does present a risk. If the economy sours and/or wages cease to increase, homeowners could have a more difficult time paying off their mortgages that are now at higher levels.

With this in mind, my takeaway is still positive. While it is true prices are rising, for now they seem to be increasing at a sustainable pace, about $4,000 each year. There has not been a dramatic spike in prices that would suggest homeowners are getting in over their heads. Furthermore, with interest rates set to move lower, those homeowners holding variable mortgages should not see their obligations spike any time soon. These factors give me confidence the dropping delinquency could very well continue to drop.

Yield Is Similar To Below-Investment Grade Corporates

My final point on PONAX has to do with the fund's distribution, specifically, how it compares to other fixed-income alternatives. As investors are likely aware, fixed-income as a whole has performed very well in 2019, so the fact that PONAX has registered a positive return this year is not anything to really brag about. However, my outlook for fixed-income going forward is a bit mixed, and I am advocating taking very selective positions now. This includes PONAX, as well as other investment grade options, preferred shares, and municipal debt. One of the areas I am now avoiding is high-yield corporate bonds, even though that is an area that has seen increased interest recently.

There are a couple of reasons for my reluctance to recommend that sector. One, corporate debt continues to rise, and that is making the sector look more risky year after year. Two, economic growth is forecasted to slow, which could pressure corporate profits and, by extension, debt repayment. Three, the actual income offered by high-yield funds is not that much higher than alternatives. Because of the renewed interest in the sector, asset prices have been bid up, depressing the yield. To illustrate this point, consider the current yields on a variety of products, including PONAX, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), shown below:

Fund Yield PONAX 5.10% AGG 2.72% LQD 3.43% HYG 5.28%

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, HYG, which focuses on below-investment grade corporate debt, is certainly yielding the most. However, its spread over PONAX is minimal, and does not offer much extra, especially when the risk profile is considered. While PONAX does hold some junk debt, its predominately mortgage-based, along with government treasuries. With that make-up, and a similar yield, I don't see the rationale for moving down the credit rating ladder to capture an extra .18% yield. While the demand for high-yield corporates could offer more capital appreciation than PONAX, I simply don't see the risk-reward opportunity as very favorable right now.

Bottom Line

PONAX continues to deliver in 2019, and I see that trend continuing going forward. The fund's NAV is on the upswing and its income stream above 5% should continue to draw investors in, especially with interest rates set to decline. Furthermore, the mortgage holdings in the fund are performing well, with delinquency rates declining to record low levels, even as outstanding balances increase. This illustrates strength in PONAX's top sector. With other options yielding similar amounts, or less, PONAX remains a great way to capture fixed-income exposure. Therefore, I reiterate my positive outlook on PONAX, and would encourage investors to give it consideration at this time.

