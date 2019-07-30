Architectural Billings Index Flashes Negative For The Second Time This Year

The Architectural Billings Index ("ABI") is a diffusion index that tracks growth in billings for design work at architectural firms from month to month across the United States. It is computed from survey responses from thousands of architectural firms throughout the United States who are asked to report if billings went up or down compared to the prior month. A value above 50 shows growth in billings, while any value beneath 50 indicates shrinkage. Any growth or contraction in billings will naturally lead to corresponding construction spending or lack thereof, as the buildings designed by architects will eventually result in the hiring of contractors, breaking ground, and buying materials. All that economic activity in the construction sector has natural implications for the economy in general, and the ABI reliably predicted the last two recessions with approximately eleven months of lead time. The survey also measures the growth in value of design contracts (which precedes billing) and inquiries into new work (which precedes design contracts), both of which are less sure than billings but are nonetheless indicative of the overall economic climate. For more detail on the design and inputs of the index, along with a thorough explanation of it's strengths, limitations, and predictive power, please read this article where I introduced the ABI to the SeekingAlpha community. Feel free to visit my page to read the updates I have written as well. Today I am going to give updates on what the ABI revealed this last month.

June 2019

The scorecard for this month showed billings dip back into negative territory after slightly positive readings in April and May. But the descent, down to 49.1, wasn't as severe as the previous negative reading this year from March where is was 47.8:

*Image from ABI Infographic June 2019

Like May, the interesting thing about June was that all three indicators moved downward in tandem. In fact, design inquiries fell to the lowest score in a decade. As I have said before, the two things I am looking for in anticipating a recession is both a sustained and severe downturn in the index. There must be duration and depth, as the index behaved prior to the 2000 and 2008 recessions. Since this is the second negative reading in four months, the duration aspect is mildly materializing. But the severity isn't there yet. The following chart adds a lot of context:

*Image from AAON investor presentation

Things REALLY have to dip, down near 45, when a recession is impending. It is also vital to note that the index touches 48 and 49 rather routinely with no recession later. So while duration is coming into play, severity isn't.

Regional data follows:

Yet again, the South was strong. And yet again, the northeast was particularly weak. With the exception of the south, the entire country has been at or below 50 since February. This has particular implications for regional based business.

Moving on to sectors:

Commerical/Industrial maintained their multi-month uptrend, while institutional and residential continued their multi-month slide.

Special Practice Question

Each months survey features a unique question. This months was about the effect that architectural firms were feeling from the tariffs currently in place. Of those that reported an effect, the sources thereof were cited as follows:

The risk of it all is that rising construction costs could cause firms to delay or forego projects, which could push the economy towards a recession. Quoting from the report:

This month’s special practice questions asked responding architecture firms for an update on the potential impact of tariffs, threatened tariffs, and possible trade-related retaliation on the economy, their business, and their clients. On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being not at all concerned, 3 being somewhat concerned, and 5 being very concerned, 35 percent of responding firms rated their degree of concern about tariffs on the economy and their business in the coming quarters as a 4 or 5, with an additional 37 percent rating it as a 3.

From the horses mouth...

Perhaps my favorite part of each ABI report is the inclusion of quotes from firm leaders around the country. This report from people who have boots on the ground perhaps adds more color than any chart:

“Business is clearly slowing. Projects moving forward last year have gone on hold while owners grapple with rising construction costs, increased estimates, etc.” —21-person firm in the Northeast, institutional specialization “It still seems as if projects are taking a long time for clients to decide to move forward, and getting approvals from permitting authorities is also taking a long time.” —19-person firm in the West, commercial/industrial specialization “We are still dealing with a shortage of available construction trade workers, as well as the tariffs.” — 21-person firm in the South, residential specialization “Remain strong, but new activity seems to be leveling out rather than getting stronger.” — 92-person firm in the Midwest, institutional specialization

These words make it seem like everyone is hesitating because they are afraid the economy is going to slow down, not because any outside force is slowing it down, apart from tariffs. But it is this hesitancy that could cause the economy to slow down. In other words, we talk ourselves into a recession.

Conclusion

While this months report has indications of forward looking weakness, the news wasn't all bad:

… firms are still reporting strong backlogs of work in the pipeline, six and a half months on average, which continues to be the most robust that backlogs have been since we began collecting this data on a quarterly basis in 2010.

The ABI is always worth keeping an eye on, especially now that it has shown the first signs of weakness in long time. But none of the news is worth panicking about, but I have nonetheless taken steps to de-risk my portfolio. I believe that the ABI is one of the better tools for taking the economies temperature, and is unique in that it is forward looking rather than backward looking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.