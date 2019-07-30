Revisiting Global Blood Therapeutics

The stock is down more than 10% since a recent secondary offering, but the company could see the approval of its Sickle Cell Disease drug candidate in 2020.

Today, we revisit a mid-cap developmental company with a late-stage asset advancing in its pipeline that could carve out a significant niche if it approved as expected in 2020. We have not looked at this name in quite some time but recent events make it worthy of looking once again at. A quick analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a San Francisco-based developmental biotech concern that is focused on developing treatments for underserved patient communities. The company came public three and half years ago and now has a market capitalization of $3.4 billion and trades right just over $57.00 a share. The stock is down over 10% from recent highs and recently did a $200 million secondary offering.

Upcoming Catalysts:

It looks like the company's primary drug candidate voxelotor is likely to be approved for sickle cell disease (SCD). Recent late-stage results met their primary endpoints. This compound has received Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations through the FDA for this indication.

Voxelotor has the only Breakthrough Therapy designation for this disease that affects tens of thousands in the U.S. and also has a large target audience in Europe. Voxelotor is an oral, once-daily therapy for patients with SCD. Voxelotor works by increasing hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen by blocking polymerization and the resultant 'sickling' of red blood cells.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited form of anemia - a condition in which there aren't enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen throughout the body. Normally, red blood cells are flexible and round, moving easily through the body's blood vessels. In sickle cell disease, the red blood cells become rigid and sticky and are shaped like sickles or crescent moons. These irregularly shaped cells can get stuck in small blood vessels, which can slow or block blood flow and oxygen to parts of the body. There's no current cure for most people with sickle cell anemia. But there are some current treatments that can relieve pain and help prevent problems associated with the disease.

An article earlier this year on Seeking Alpha laid out the case on how Voxelotor could eventually capture $3 billion in peak sales which is just over the current market cap of the company. The company should file a NDA under accelerated approval criteria before the end of 2019.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

The company ended the first quarter with approximately $575 million in cash and marketable securities on hand. It posted a loss of just under $50 million over the quarter. With the additional $200 million from the secondary raise, the company seems well-funded for the foreseeable future.

Since June 14th, eight analyst firms have either reiterated or assigned new Buy or Outperform ratings on GBT. Price targets proffered have ranged from $75 to $150 a share. Here is the commentary from Piper Jaffray which reiterated their Overweight rating and $80 price target on June 14th. Global Blood's new drug application submission remains on track for the second half of 2019, the analyst still expects accelerated approval of Voxelotor by the first half of 2020 with no FDA advisory panel meeting'.

Verdict:

Global Blood Therapeutics does not have the 'shots on goal' needed to be a large core holding. That said, the risk/reward profile seems favorable after the recent pullback. Voxelotor seems very likely to be approved next year, is aimed at a lucrative market, and the company has more than enough cash on hand for a robust roll out marketing campaign. Given the recent uptick in M&A activity across the sector, one can't count out a larger player making a bid for GBT upon FDA approval of voxelotor.

Given this, the stock seems to warrant a small 'watch item' holding and might be appropriate for those wishing to play a possible run-up into voxelotor approval.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own GBT via a buy-write also known as a covered call option position