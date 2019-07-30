Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Is Starting To Look Worth It

At the end of July, the management team at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) is due to report financial results for the second quarter of the company's 2019 fiscal year. Over the past year or so, the business has not done well in the eyes of investors, hit by fear that the firm's best days are well behind it. For the most part, financial indicators for the company have been mixed, and investors would be wise to remain wary of the company, but the fact of the matter is that a good, cash flow producing company can only see its share price decline so much before it becomes a reasonable prospect. Now may finally be that point, but to have a better idea as to whether or not this is the case, investors would be smart to keep an eye out on some important financial figures when the business reports.

A history of growth

The last time I wrote about Tanger was in an article published in January of 2018. In that piece, I detailed some dangers related to the entity, and since then, my fears have come to bear fruit. At the time of that article's publication, shares of the retailer stood at $26.04 apiece. Today, they are at $16.16, representing a decline of 37.9%. Had management reinvested their distributions into the company, this drop would have been mitigated some, with a decline of only 31.8%.

*Created by Author

For many investors, this decline in market cap may have been unfathomable. After all, three of four very important financial metrics for the company had shown strong results over the past several years. In the graph above, for instance, you can see that revenue has consistently grown, rising from $418.56 million in 2014 to $494.68 million last year. AFFO (Adjusted Funds From Operations), meanwhile, has grown similarly (but not grown every year), rising from $194.94 million in 2014 to $243.35 million in 2018, and as the graph illustrates, operating cash flow has seen a similar trajectory. While these results have been quite robust, net income has suffered. After rising from $78.15 million in 2014 to $222.17 million in 2015, it has been in a constant state of decline, falling from 2015's high to just $45.56 million last year.

Following the decline in market cap, shares of Tanger do look to be trading at attractive levels as a value play. You see, according to management, FFO (Funds From Operations) this year should be, at the mid-point, about $2.25 per share. This implies a trading multiple on the firm's market cap of 7.2. This is favorable to the multiple of 10 the firm was trading for as of the time I wrote my article on it back in 2018, but price alone isn't an indication of whether a company is attractive or not. There are a few additional items investors and prospective investors should keep an eye out for to see if business has stabilized, if it's improving, or if it's getting worse.

What investors need to watch for

The way I see it, there are really three metrics that determine the long-term success and health of a company like Tanger. The first of these is the occupancy rate of the firm. As you can see in the image below, the occupancy rate has largely been quite high for the business, even by REIT standards, ranging between 97% and 99% in most years. The only year in which it closed out lower than this was at 96% back in 2009. Now, however, things have changed. As of the end of the first quarter this year, its occupancy rate had fallen to 95.4%, down from the 95.9% seen in the first quarter of 2018.

*Taken from Tanger

To help manage its properties, Tanger will sell off non-core assets from time to time. On April 1st, for instance, the firm divested of 4 non-core outlet centers for $131 million in gross proceeds, bringing total gross proceeds from 13 assets sold off since December of 2014 to $402 million. That said, to see occupancy rates fall even as management is active in selling off assets is disconcerting.

*Taken from Tanger

The second important metric investors should watch out for relates to new tenant and existing tenant renewal rates. As an example, which is shown in the image above, both the rates charged that are expiring for the firm's existing tenants have been on the rise from 2016 through 2018, and the new rates charged to those tenants have declined modestly over the same period of time. Perhaps, the scariest change, though, was the fact that, in 2016, Tanger's new tenants locked in rates of $42.84 per square foot, and by 2018, this figure had declined to $32.40 per square foot. Thankfully, the image below illustrates that in the trailing twelve months ending with the first quarter of this year vs. the same time last year, there has been some improvement in Tanger's pricing. This suggests that its situation could be getting better, but it could also be a one-time thing as well. That is why pricing will be extremely important for investors to keep an eye out for.

*Taken from Tanger

The final metric is actually an aggregation of two different metrics that, combined, I would call 'tenant health'. These two metrics are the sales per square foot and the tenant occupancy cost. The first of these, shown in the image below, shows that, in the few years ending in 2017, the sales per square foot generated by a tenant of Tanger's was in a general state of decline, falling from $395 per square foot to $380 by 2017. This saw an update last year, and as the image illustrates, that trend continues, which is a positive sign for the company, especially if it can persist. The second image shown below compares Tanger's tenant occupancy costs relative to its peers. While it is true that the company's 10% rate is lower than the peers it selected, if you compare it to the firm's own historical numbers (illustrated in my prior aforementioned article linked earlier in this piece), it's at the highest seen for the firm since at least 2006. If we see continued increases here and decreases or stagnation when it comes to tenant sales per square foot, this will translate to more pain for Tanger's clients and, likely, lower future occupancy rates.

*Taken from Tanger

*Taken from Tanger

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it looks like some of the concerns I have had regarding Tanger have eased over the past year and a half, while other problems persist. Since the publication of my article on it then, shares have tanked, and if the company's performance does not improve, it's likely to fall further, but between the low trading multiple investors can pick it up for and the small improvements seen for some of its metrics, now might not be a bad time to dabble in the business, knowing that it's not a wholly risk-free prospect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.