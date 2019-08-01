This Is One 6% Yield You Want In Your Dividend Pipeline: Enterprise Products Partners

Source: Shutterstock

Energy stocks are known to have dramatic price movements due to volatile swings in oil prices. In many cases, the correlation of prices with commodity prices is warranted, but some company stocks get thrown out with the bath water, so to speak, even if their fortunes are less tied to changes in commodity prices. Energy companies are arguably more exposed to geopolitical uncertainties than other sectors, and particularly over short periods of time.

However, there is a class of energy company that is less affected by oil price volatility and are poised to benefit from the ongoing U.S. shale oil and gas boom. This segment is made up of the American midstream companies that primarily transport, process and store crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLS) and petroleum products. Most of these companies achieved record cash flow in 2018 and they are expected to deliver solid results in 2019 as well.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is one of the midstream companies that have achieved record volume growth and cash flow in the previous year. In 2018, the company set 12 operational records as well as 11 financial records and it continues to see volume ramp up due to recently completed projects.

The Houston-based EPD is a leading American midstream company whose energy asset network connects upstream exploration and production (E&P) companies from some of the largest supply basins in North America, with domestic consumers and international customers. The company is structured as a master limited partnership and its operations consist mostly of transportation and storage of NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products. EPD also owns and operates export and import terminals for transporting NGLs, crude oil and petrochemicals. In addition, the company also owns a marine transportation business to transport hydrocarbons along key inland and intracoastal U.S. waterways.

Currently, EPD’s transportation and storage assets include approximately 49,200 miles of pipelines and 260 million barrels of storage capacity for its oil and gas products. Additionally, the company possesses 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. Its operations are divided into four business segments: NGL Pipeline and Services, Crude Oil Pipeline and Services, Natural Gas Pipeline and Services and Petrochemical and Refined Products and Services. EPD operates in most of the major energy-producing regions with notable shale formations like the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Niobrara, Marcellus and Utica. 52.3% of EPD’s total gross operating margin is derived from its NGL transportation and processing services.

Business Strategy

EPD’s business strategy is to build a diversified portfolio of midstream energy assets and grow this asset base through capital projects and acquisitions. Since its IPO in 1998, EPD has invested over $60 billion in major organic growth projects and acquisitions to transform itself into a vertically integrated organization that capitalizes on demand growth for NGLs, crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. A majority of EPD’s cash flow is generated from the fees it charges E&P companies for its transportation and storage services. The company’s fee-based businesses play an important role in shielding it from the volatility in energy commodity prices. This is because the company’s long-term customer contracts charge fixed fees for the volume of hydrocarbons that are being processed. In addition, these contracts usually include minimum volume commitments and annual rate escalators to offset inflation.

Due to its "immunity" to oil and gas prices, EPD has remained relatively steady and the company has managed to pay uninterrupted distributions since its IPO. Over the last five years, EPD has been increasing its cash distribution and its Q1 2019 cash distribution represents the 59th consecutive quarterly distribution increase.

EPD enjoys a competitive advantage due to the high barriers to entry in its business. The midstream sector has high entry barriers and very few companies have the capability and capital to build and operate a large-scale infrastructure similar to the one owned by EPD. In addition, the sector is highly regulated which makes it even more difficult for new players to gain entry and compete with EPD. Moreover, EPD has already established long-term relationships with major oil, natural gas, petrochemical and global trading companies, which provides it with another competitive advantage.

EPD also gains strategic advantage from the self-funding model that it has adopted for its organic growth. As a part of its self-funding strategy, the company plans to increase its retained distributable cash flow (DCF) to provide the major portion of the financing it needs for its capital projects and acquisitions. By utilizing internally generated financing, EPD has decreased its reliance on debt and eliminated the need to issue equity through an at-the-market (ATM) program. The company’s self-funding strategy might result in moderate distribution growth in the short term but the lower leverage increases the potential to increase cash flow when new assets are brought into operation. Due to its business model, EPD has a track record of delivering consistent returns on invested capital throughout business cycles.

Positive Outlook

In the long run, EPD is poised to benefit from two key market trends, the emergence of the U.S. as an energy exporter and an increasing demand for NGLs in Asian countries. The U.S. has been increasing its oil and gas production for years and it has now emerged as a world leader in terms of oil and gas output. Adoption of techniques like hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling are enabling energy companies to explore and utilize untapped shale oil and gas reserves within the U.S.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), natural gas and NGLs have experienced the highest production growth in the U.S. amongst all fossil fuels. In addition, NGLs will be accounting for one-third of cumulative U.S. liquid fuels production by 2050. As per EIA, the percentage of dry natural gas production from oil formations increased to 17% in 2018 and this percentage will remain constant till 2050. Further, it is estimated that the country’s NGLs production will reach 6 million barrels per day by 2030 and its dry natural gas production will reach 43.4 trillion cubic feet by 2050. The EIA also estimates that U.S. crude oil production will continue to set annual records through mid-2020s and it will remain greater than 14 million barrels per day until 2040.

By 2020, the U.S. will become a net energy exporter due to increased production of crude oil, natural gas and NGL combined with the slowing energy consumption in the domestic market. The extraordinary growth projections for the U.S. energy market will prove advantageous for midstream companies like EPD as there will be growing demand to increase the takeaway capacity from key U.S. shale plays.

It has been projected that the continuous development of tight oil and shale gas resources will be mainly coming from the country’s East and Southwest regions and that these regions will account for more than 50% of total U.S. NGL production by 2050. More specifically, it is the Permian basin in the southwestern region that will prove to be the most productive shale oil and gas field in the U.S.

Besides the Permian basin, there are other shale plays like the Eagle Ford and Haynesville plays that are also contributing to natural gas production near the Gulf Coast. According to Baker Hughes, 58% of rigs as well as approximately 68% of drilled uncompleted wells in the U.S. are located in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford and Haynesville regions.

From a demand perspective, Asia remains the largest regional destination for U.S. crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exports. Asia imports about half of the global LPG production and approximately 40% of LPG is imported from the U.S. Within Asia, India has emerged as a key market for LPG as the demand in the country is fueled by government subsidies for residential customers. The residential LPG demand growth within China and India will be further driven by government policies to promote the use of cleaner fuels. In addition, it has been reported that 52% of all NGL that was exported from the U.S. Gulf Coast in 2018 was transported to India and other Asian markets.There also exists a strong global demand for petrochemicals and nearly one-half of the growth in global oil demand will be attributed to petrochemicals by 2050. Being a direct beneficiary of the rapid growth in U.S. energy exports, EPD is not only preparing to leverage its massive infrastructure but also planning for additional assets which will cater to growing demand for energy products.

Growth Projects

EPD’s capital projects are centered on the growing global demand for U.S. NGLs and crude oil. While keeping its focus on the NGL segment, EPD continues to increase the supply from the Permian basin where the NGL volumes are projected to nearly double in the next three years. In Q1 2019, the company placed the initial phase of Shin Oak NGL pipeline in service from Orla in Texas to its NGL fractionation and storage complex at the Mont Belvieu hub in Texas. EPD already runs two natural gas processing plants, Orla 1 and Orla 2, and the company is in the process of completing its third natural gas processing plant at Orla in Q2 2019. The pipeline has an initial capacity of 250,000 barrels a day and it provides the much-needed capacity to carry away NGLs from multiple basins, including the Permian. The next phase of extending the NGL pipeline to Waha natural gas processing plant in Pecos County, Texas, will be completed in Q2 2019. The Shin Oak Project will be supporting long-term customer demand and the capacity of the pipeline will be ultimately expanded up to 550,000 barrels per day in Q4 2019.

To meet the increasing demand for LPG, EPD is currently constructing two new fractionators at Mont Belvieu. Further, the company is developing its second propane dehydrogenation (PDH) unit in Mont Belvieu. PDH units convert propane to propylene and the second PDH unit is being constructed due to a growing demand for propylene in the industry. Moreover, EPD plans to complete an isobutane dehydrogenation (IBDH) plant at Mont Belvieuin Q4 2019 and the plant will help to extend the company’s butane value chain. In another development, EPD has scheduled to complete the expansion of the LPG export terminal at Houston in the second half of 2019. After expansion, the export terminal’s capacity will be increased by 30% and the terminal will then have LPG export capacity of 700 million barrels per day. EPD also plans to build a new ethylene export dock along the U.S. Gulf Coast. It is expected that the facility will begin to provide limited service in Q4 2019 and after full completion it will have a capacity to export approximately 1 million tons of ethylene per year.

On the crude oil front, EPD is witnessing an increasing demand from producers who want another long haul crude pipeline from the Permian basin to Houston in Texas. The company already operates the Midland-to-Echocrude pipeline which transports crude oil from its Midland terminal in west Texas to its Echo terminal (Enterprise Crude Houston storage terminal). EPD is now in the process of increasing the capacity of the pipeline to 620,000 barrels per day. To improve its takeaway capacity, EPD partially converted its Seminole NGL pipeline to crude oil pipeline and renamed it as Midland-to-Echo 2. The line began full service in Q2 2019 and it is moving more than 200,000 barrels per day. Given the location of the pipeline and its interconnections, EPD has the flexibility of converting the pipeline back to NGL service depending on the future demand for crude oil and NGLs. To further increase the takeaway capacity, EPD has also filed permits to build another crude pipeline from Midland and the pipeline will be called Midland-to-Echo 3 after construction. In addition to focusing on its crude oil pipeline projects, EPD is also planning the construction of its Texas deep water crude oil port that will have 2 million barrel per day export capacity.

Financials

For Q1 2019, EPD’s net income attributable to limited partners was $1.3 billion or $0.57 per unit on a fully diluted basis. The income included $96 million or $0.04 per unit in non-cash mark-to-market gains. As compared to Q1 2018, the net income represents an 11% increase in earnings per unit after adjusting the effects of mark-to-market amounts. In Q1 2019, EPD delivered a record adjusted EBITDA of $2 billion and its distributable cash flow (DCF) excluding non-recurring items increased by 18% to a record $1.6 billion.

EPD’s cash flow from operations was $1.2 billion for Q1 2019 and the amount was reduced by $560 million for working capital purposes. For Q1 2019, 82% of adjusted EBITDA represents the distributable cash flow due to the benefits the company enjoys for having lower leverage and lower interest rates. For the trailing 12 months that ended on March 31, 2019, EPD’s free cash flow was $1.9 billion which is 89% higher than the trailing months that ended on March 31, 2018. The changes in working capital have caused free cash flow to be $97 million lower than the free cash flow reported for the trailing 12-month period for December 31, 2018.

Until April 2019, EPD has invested $1.9 billion in growth capital projects that have been brought into service. These completed projects include building the initial capacity on the Shin Oak NGL pipeline and the repurposing of the Seminole LNG pipeline to crude oil service. The company has another $5 billion of major growth assets under construction and $3.5 billion of these projects will be completed and brought into service by the end of 2019. For Q1 2019, EPD has made capital investments of $1.2 billion and these investments include $62 million of sustaining capex. For 2019, the company expects growth capital investment to be in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.8 billion. In addition, the company expects to spend another $350 million in 2019 for sustaining capex. For FY 2019, EPD expects to receive approximately $625 million of cash contributions from business partners in projects that are jointly owned.

As of March 31, 2019, EPD’s total debt principal outstanding was $27.1 billion. The average life of EPD’s debt portfolio was 14.1 years based on the first call date of its hybrid securities and average life of the debt portfolio was 19 years based on the final maturity date of its hybrids.

For the trailing 12-month period that ended on March 31, 2019, EPD’s adjusted EBITDA was $7.5 billion and its consolidated net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.4 times. The company’s consolidated liquidity was approximately $4.7 billion at the end of Q1 2019. The liquidity includes available borrowing capacity under the company’s credit facility and unrestricted cash.

As EPD continues to moves towards self-funding, it is raising funds by relying on a distribution reinvestment program and open market purchases instead of issuing new equity. During Q1 2019, EPD received approximately $43 million in net proceeds from its distribution reinvestment program and the employee unit purchase program. In addition, EPD repurchased 1.9 million units for $51.6 million which has offset the 1.5 million units issued through dividend reinvestment plan and the employee unit purchase plan in February 2019.

My Take

It's unfortunate that MLPs and Enterprise Products Partners roll up into the energy sector, which is so sensitive to oil and gas prices. It's unfortunate because many investors prefer stable or less volatile stock price movements and despite the smoothness of the MLP business model, stock prices still move in tandem with oil and gas prices. It makes the stocks volatile and for some conservative investors, too volatile.

However, the flip side of that is that the higher volatility provides a greater number of entry points for investors looking to invest, or current investors looking to add to their positions.

There is no arguing about the relationship between the price of EPD and WTI Crude, as the chart below indicates.

But there doesn't seem to be any relationship between the price of oil and the company's ability to increase its dividend. It currently has a dividend yield of just under 6%, which I believe is on solid ground.

We originally added this stock to our Dividend Growth portfolio but the dividend, while financially sound, might take a pause over the next 18 to 24 months, so we have moved the name to our Income Safety Portfolio.

