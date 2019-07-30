Domo: A High Cash Burn SaaS

Domo, Inc. (DOMO) provides a unique cloud-based platform that allows the real-time collection of data which is then processed and shared with employees within an organization. Per the latest Domo annual report:

Because we leverage the power of the cloud, our platform can process extremely large volumes of quantitative and qualitative data while maintaining high performance levels. On a typical business day, our customers in the aggregate typically query several hundred trillion rows from uncached queries. Even with this volume of data, we maintain a subsecond average query response time. In aggregate, the data in Domo can be indexed anonymously.”

Domo had reasonably strong revenue growth of 30% for the last twelve months and in my estimation has an extremely undervalued stock price relative to its peers. However, there is a reason for the low valuation. The company is burning an unacceptably high level of cash with SG&A expenses 55% higher than the revenues taken in. The company also fails the Rule of 40 primarily due to -84% free cash flow margin. Also, the customer churn is 18%, too high for a high growth SaaS company. For these reasons, I suggest that investors avoid this company. I give Domo a neutral rating.

Relative Stock Valuation

It seems logical to me that high-growth companies should be valued more highly than slow-growth companies. To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value (EV)/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 78 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

The reason for using analysts' estimates is because SaaS stocks tend to make a lot of acquisitions which can muddy the results of the scatter plot. The analyst estimates account for these acquisitions, and the estimates are updated frequently. This makes for a cleaner chart. The sales estimates, unlike EPS estimates, are usually quite accurate for most SaaS companies, except that they tend to be a little on the conservative side.

I use an exponential best-fit trend line as it appears to be more appropriate than a linear trend line for this application. As sales growth goes up, the valuation goes up exponentially. The trend line was calculated using MS Excel. I consider the stocks sitting above the trend line to be overvalued, while stocks lying under the trend line are undervalued.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Domo is well below the trend line, suggesting that its EV/forward sales are much lower than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Domo is extremely undervalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin and cash burn.

The Rule Of 40

A rule of thumb often applied to software companies is the Rule of 40. This metric helps SaaS companies balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA, and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's revenue growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has balanced growth and cash flow resulting in financial health.

Revenue Growth

In mid-2018, Domo had trailing twelve months (TTM) revenue growth of more than 40%. Revenue growth has fallen since then and now sits at approximately 30% for the most recent twelve months. The slowdown in revenue growth is partially due to a reduction in sales and marketing expenses over the last year.

Free Cash Flow Margin

There isn’t any way of sugar-coating this next point. Domo has a free cash flow margin TTM of approximately -84%, the worst figure that I have ever seen for a public SaaS company.

Rule Of 40 Applied To Domo

Domo's YoY revenue growth was 30%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was -84%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 30% - 84% = -54%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out significantly lower than 40%, I conclude that Domo is not financially healthy.

SG&A Expense

As an investor, one wants to make sure that if a company doesn't score well on the Rule of 40, it is at least not burning cash. Unfortunately, Domo is, in fact, burning cash, a lot of it. One can tell by examining the SG&A expense relative to sales. In the case of Domo, the SG&A expense is 155% of the total revenues. The company is spending 55% more on SG&A than it is taking in with revenues.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

The high level of SG&A is alarming especially since Domo doesn't meet the Rule of 40. And, company management stated in the Q1 2020 earnings call that the company is increasing sales reps by 30% this year in an attempt to boost revenues. I have to believe that this is the wrong approach given the already high level of sales and marketing expenses. They are in fact not addressing the root cause of their problems, which is the customer churn rate.

Product Stickiness

The root cause of Domo’s financial problems is product stickiness, or customer churn rate if you prefer. In the year ending January 2019, the company lost 18% of subscription revenue from existing companies, down from 21% from the year before. This results in a gross revenue retention rate of 82%. This level of churn is huge!

The churn rate drags down the subscriber net retention rate. For those not familiar with this term, the net retention rate includes up-sells and down-sells. The subscriber net retention rate should be well above 100%.

The subscription net retention rate is approximately 105% for fiscal 2019. Compare this to Alterix (AYX), another company in the business of data analytics with annual revenue growth well over 50%.

Alterix's subscriber net retention rate is about 130% meaning that existing subscribers pay 30% more YoY, much higher than Domo's 5%.

In my opinion, Domo should be focusing on the customer high churn rate, not on sales and marketing. The high churn rate leads me to believe that Domo may not have the right product for the market. High-level managers may initially be attracted to the concept of sub-second real-time company data collection that is accessible by all employees, including the front-line employees. But this doesn’t sound very practical to me and I believe that some companies that sign up, do not renew due to lack of practicality. It may be a whizz-bang product, but do most organizations really need real-time data access for all employees, especially when the cost is 6 or 7 figures per year?

Summary

Domo provides a cloud-based platform where company-wide data is collected and processed in real-time. Revenue growth has been good, coming in at 30% over the last twelve months, although the decline in growth over the last two years is noticeable.

In my estimation, Domo is extremely undervalued relative to its SaaS peers but there is a reason for this. The company is bleeding money with SG&A expenses 55% more than total revenue taken in. Domo also fails on the Rule of 40 which implies that Domo is not financially healthy. I don’t believe that the company is addressing the root cause of its problems, which is the high customer churn rate. Instead of fixing the churn rate, they are compensating with high levels of sales and marketing expenses. For these reasons, I have to give Domo a neutral rating.

