(Editor's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as ALFVF and ALFVY. Alfa Laval's listing in Stockholm, ALFA.ST, offers stronger liquidity.)

In this article, we'll take a look at one of my favorite conservative potential portfolio holdings. Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) (OTCPK:ALFVY) is among the world-leading brands in several fields, and the company has been an excellent investment for decades - and I believe it will continue to be one.

Let me show you why.

Alfa Laval - a fundamentally appealing business

Alfa Laval was founded nearly 140 years ago, and from the beginning was in the business of developing and manufacturing seperators for solutions. In 1938, the company manufactured its first heat exchanger, and up until 1963, the company was named "AB Seperator", before changing its name to Alfa-Laval. The company was part of Tetra Pak between 1993 and 2000, and its return to a stand-alone company left the company's dairy farming equipment in the hands of Tetra Pak. Quick history lesson done, we'll look at what the company does today.

(Source: Wikipedia)

Alfa Laval is in the business of researching, developing and manufacturing machinery that's used to heat, separate and transport products such as oils, water, chemicals, beverages, food, starch and pharmaceutical products. As such, it's a very fundamentally-oriented business. Above we see an Alfa Laval centrifuge used in olive oil production to exemplify what the company (partially) does.

(Source: Annual Report 2018)

Its primary focus, however, is one of large-scale operations, such as the maritime industry, Energy and large-scale food production. It also has a segment that focuses on individual customer solutions to specific needs, and as such, has the ambition to meet any needs presented to the company.

(Source: Annual Report 2018)

The company's operations are large in terms of scope. Alfa Laval has:

39 large production/manufacturing plants across the globe

More than 110 service plants/units

Representation in 100+ nations

~17200 employees

More than 3500 patents

The Segments

The company is the largest company in terms of the market share when it comes to their products on a global scale, in the areas of heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling.

The company's current operations are divided into the following reportable segments.

Food & Water , targeting customers in the food, pharma, biotech, oils, breweries, dairy, and personal care product segments. The company also provides water treatment and wastewater treatment solutions in the public/industrial segments.

, targeting customers in the food, pharma, biotech, oils, breweries, dairy, and personal care product segments. The company also provides water treatment and wastewater treatment solutions in the public/industrial segments. Energy , targeting customers in the oil and gas business, including processing, transportation, refining, power generation, and the petrochemical business. It also works with heating, ventilation, and cooling, and offers solutions for the mining and metal industries.

, targeting customers in the oil and gas business, including processing, transportation, refining, power generation, and the petrochemical business. It also works with heating, ventilation, and cooling, and offers solutions for the mining and metal industries. Marine is another of the company's key businesses, which includes the manufacture of diesel and gas engines and products related to these engines and systems, as well as offshore extraction of oil and gas.

Share of intake and margins are impressive in each segment and spread evenly with little overexposure to any one segment. (Presented in the same order as above).

(Source: Annual Report 2018)

There's also the fourth division, but its operations are tied to each of the three. Operations handle production-related procurement, manufacturing, distribution, and logistics. It's a centralized unit not tied to one, but to the entire company.

Forward Growth Catalysts for the business

There's some value talking about each of these three divisions and how they see catalysts for forward structural growth, given their focus.

The growth drivers in Food & Water are easily identifiable. The company's operations are well-prepared to receive a larger number of middle-class entrants, the increased urbanization, and the larger proportion of gender equality in terms of the workforce. This contributes to an increased need for ready-made food and demands more efficient supply chains. Similarly, the company's waste management solutions come well in hand when we look at the amount of pollution and water reclamation/waste that needs to be addressed. According to research, by 2030, the world's water supplies will cover only 60% of the demand - less in emerging regions. As far as this segment goes, the catalysts for future growth can be said to be tied to the continued population expansion.

Similar drivers are evident in Energy, where Alfa Laval is taking advantage of both the demands with regards to efficiency as well as new technologies/alternative energy solutions. The company's products, such as heat exchangers, create an opportunity for significant energy savings on a global scale.

Perhaps the largest immediate business opportunities can be found in the Maritime Division, where demands from 2020 and forward forbid the use of heavy fuel oil producing SOx and particulates during combustion. The company markets its Alfa Laval PureSOx, designed to remove 98% of the SOx exhaust and over 80% of particulates from heavy oil fuel engines. In terms of economy, the company markets this solution over the alternatives of low-sulfur fuel (where the retrofit costs less but impacts the long-term competitive power of the ship/s) and LNG (which they see as suitable for newer vessels, due to the extensive complications of retrofitting a ship. It is likely that many shipowners will see this in a similar way, and choose to use the companies scrubbers, which will allow them to keep using heavy fuel oil.

Finances

So, now that we know what the company does, and what catalysts they see for forward growth potential - just how are things running?

(Source: Annual Report 2018)

The company has done pretty well, honestly, given the global climate, we have at this time. The company has, during 2018, achieved among other things:

An order intake increase of ~9B SEK for the year on a YoY comparison. This represents an increase of 23%.

An invoicing increase of 15%, to 40.7B for the year.

An EBITDA margin/operating margin increase of 60 bps, up to 16.5% for the company.

RoC increase of 4.7% compared to 2017.

A debt level reduction to below (0.93X) 1X times EBITDA (from 1.31X)

In short, the company delivered organic growth according to its plans and delivered all-time high results. Compared to 2016, this represents an order intake increase of nearly 40 (36%) percent. The company is heavily invested and involved in China, which also accounted for parts of the positive key indices here. in addition to Asia, a strong global economy has contributed to results for nearly two years, especially with what the company considers a partial recovery in shipbuilding.

For 2019, the company expects itself to be well-prepared, according to its latest annual report, and new innovations and product lines will be released. In addition, the company's large CapEx is paying off, and the large supply-chain investment program will start to bear fruit.

Below are parts of the company's financial goals, and the associated outcome.

(Source: Annual Report 2018)

As you can see, as of 2018, all of these goals are once again being fulfilled, compared to the previous years where CapEx and other factors offset results somewhat.

As mentioned quickly during results, debt for this company is now a non-issue. Back in 2014, the company did have a ~2.5X Net debt/EBITDA ratio, which was above its goal of below 2.0X, but as of 2018, we're looking at a sub-1X ratio. This is also reflected in the company's S&P rating history. Previously (prior to 2013), the company had an A-rating, which in accordance with debt sank to a BBB, and has now recovered to a BBB+, which was affirmed as 'stable' back in 2018. (Source: Alfa Laval)

The company's dividend policy consists of a generous 40-50% of adjusted earnings per share to be paid out over a business cycle, and Alfa laval traditionally skirts the lower end here (with the exception of weak years, such as 2015 and 2016), with a "common" yield on share price between 2.2-2.6%, typically.

(Source: Annual Report 2018)

The dividend was increased in 2018 and consisted of 5.00 SEK per share, constituting an increase of 17.65%. This was however, the first time in 3 years that the dividend was adjusted (given the relative softness of the company's results).

In short, while the company's finances may have been more stressed the past few years, the company's current balance sheet displays rock-solidness and seems well-prepared for the downturn I do believe will be coming.

Recent results

We also have a quarterly report to look at, namely 2Q19. As we know, 2019 has come in weaker for many cyclicals than they expected, and Alfa Laval is no exception. On the surface, results may look positive:

(Source: 2Q19 Report)

It is important to note that the company underperformed in terms of market and analyst expectations, leading to this reaction on the Stockholm stock market.

(Source: Google Finance)

While the stock has started its recovery, the company expects 3Q19 results to be barely above 2Q19, further dampening investor sentiment. According to the CEO of Alfa Laval, Tom Erixon, the poor performance was due to low demand in pump systems related to the maritime industry as well as the filters and scrubbers for SOx not selling as well as of yet, due to fuel price uncertainty and in anticipation of new maritime laws as of 2020.

I personally believe the reaction to be excessive, in part confirmed by the quick recovery we're seeing here. I was poised to purchase a small starter position at just around 180, but unfortunately, my broker system failed me, and I'll simply have to wait at this juncture.

Despite failing to meet the market's expectations, it is thus important to note that the company's 2Q19 was a record-high result in terms of EBITDA and sales. The market simply expected better from this company.

Risks

In terms of risks, Alfa Laval is a cyclical. Its focus on recession-resistant customer segments does not mean that the company itself is recession-resistant, as can be seen from the stock price volatility during shaky times. However, I wouldn't consider the business/cycle itself to be one of the company's major risks - I believe the company has this well in hand, not only through new orders but through service to existing customers which goes on regardless of the global economic climate (provided customers want their machines to work).

No, instead I believe we have to look at the competition. I've previously analyzed one of Alfa Laval's competitors in certain segments, the GEA group (OTCPK:GEAGY). And I believe competition poses one of the major risks the company continually needs to keep an eye on. Beyond GEA, we have, Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MHVYF), Pieralisi, SPX FLOW (FLOW), Andritz (OTCPK:ADRZF), Wärtsilä (OTCPK:WRTBF), SWEP (No symbol), Danfoss A/S (No symbol) and Osaka (OTC:OSKXF). In short, it's not exactly a short list, and it's a global market.

Beyond the risk from the competition, we find FX risks related to a company of this character, as well as the geopolitical risks inherent to any business on most every continent in the world.

Because of its overall robust structure, the company's solid balance sheet, and results that were decent although below market expectations, I see limited meaningful risk with Alfa Laval.

Valuation

There are several indications that now would be at the very least an acceptable, if not even an excellent time to invest n the company. Key metrics are appealing, such as P/E at 15.5x, with the company usually trading around 17x-22x times forward earnings. In addition, the price/sales ratio for the company is approaching historically lower levels of below 2.0X, with similar trends being seen in terms of sales. (~3X, as opposed to >3.5). Outside of the drop in 2016 when the stock price fell due to forward uncertainty (and even S&P lowered their rating, citing similar concerns), this company very rarely yields above 2.5% annually - and it does so currently, at ~2.8%.

(Source: Börsdata)

Basic valuation and fundamental results suggest there is some opportunity to be had at this time by investing in Alfa Laval. The stock has already begun its recovery, and I expect it to climb back above 200 SEK/share fairly quickly, at least unless something fundamental changes.

This is an excellent valuation for this company, and that's why I've initiated a small position as of yesterday. I believe today presents an excellent opportunity to do so.

Let's summarize the thesis and conclusion.

Thesis & Conclusion

In my opinion, this is a good time to purchase the stock, because, from a fundamental valuation perspective, Alfa Laval seems like a good deal. It's a good company with a solid balance sheet, somewhat low yield, and more stable than your typical cyclical due to its areas of operations. This is a good conservative holding; and way to "park" your money at a nice, 2-3% annual yield. There are, in my view, few better opportunities than Alfa Laval for a long-term investment

Risks Considerations

With that said, I believe the global economy is on the precipice of a downturn - perhaps in the next year or so. As a result:

I am not, and I believe no investor should ever be in a hurry to invest.

I am willing to wait for good investment opportunities, at least when it comes to larger investments.

While Alfa Laval presents an appealing entry point at this time, it could also be a great company to put on your watch list. When things do turn sourer and Alfa Laval can be scooped up at below 12-13x times forward earnings and historical high yields of 3%+.

As such, I believe the investment decision here should be based on how much capital you've left unallocated, and whether you want to be exposed to Alfa Laval, a cyclical, to any degree at this time.

For me, that answer at this time is "Yes".

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

At this valuation of ~15 P/E, I rate Alfa Laval a "BUY". The recommendation comes with a note of caution, however, as we may experience downturns in the near future which may give us better entry/investment points.