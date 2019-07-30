Snap: Bears Are Wrong Again

Bears need to see beyond DAU growth and explore the positive drivers of app engagement.

When you're ravaging and disrupting an industry, your tiny mistakes are invisible, and your big mistakes become tiny.

Anytime I review Snap's (SNAP) earnings report after a quarterly beat, I can't help but remember some of the lyrics to a popular song by American rapper Wale.

T.V. disrupted the radio, the internet disrupted T.V., and here we are with Instagram, Twitter (TWTR), and Snapchat. The T.V. industry makes its money from ads by grabbing people's attention for a prolonged time in which they are alternatively served entertaining content with ads interspersed.

Data from the measurement company, Zenith, is forecasting that users around the world will spend more time online than they do watching TV. Snap bears have given me a bad rap for sticking to a net bullish thesis. I ended my last article with a HOLD rating as data from eMarketer projects the digital marketing industry will continue taking market share from T.V. The stock is up 22% since I published the article. I understand the need to pay attention to the stagnating DAU growth narrative. However, that narrative bows to an ever-growing digital ad market. A lot of bulls have lost money as a result of this simple fact. It's not sufficient to short a stock if the overall industry is rapidly expanding.

A similar development is playing out in EV and video rentals. Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA) continue to defy the intense gravitational pull of short-sellers because people want to drive electric cars to work and return home to Netflix and Chill with their family. It's a cultural shift, and a mistake older investors keep making.

In the case of Snap, there is also the issue of growing competition. Regardless, Snap has been able to increase impressions and engagement, thereby creating more ad real estate and inventory to sell to advertisers. That's how you make money.

Source: Snap

I have to admit I was wrong on the positive impact of the incremental DAU growth and Android app redesign. My bullish thesis revolves around Snap games and a better ad engine. The 37% growth in ARPU means Snap was able to raise ad prices even in the face of the dilutive effect of DAU reacceleration and stiff competition. The fact that Snap was able to increase ARPU means user engagement has significantly improved.

I won't be too much in haste to bet big on Snap. The platform is still in the early innings of the engagement uncertainty phase that Twitter battled in 2016. DAU means nothing if users are only logging in once a month to check if anything has changed. My biggest bet is still on gaming though the younger generation of Snap users are proving to be increasingly content with just their filters and creative lenses.

Valuation

Investors should beware of the dangers inherent in underestimating Snap's ability to capture more market share. Remember, Snap isn't taking market share from Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), it's taking it from T.V. and radio, and advertisers see it as appropriate to allocate more marketing spend to online ads as users spend more time on their phone compared to T.V.

I'll be valuing Snap based on its projected ARPU acceleration and DAU growth. I'll present a DCF valuation later in the month.

Assumptions

I expect ARPU growth to accelerate to $2.38 exiting 2019 driven by more user engagement on Snap gaming, filters, and lens refresh. I’m estimating DAU to maintain a 4% QoQ growth exiting 2019 which will decelerate to 3% as more users reengage with the app. I expect the price-to-sale ratio to stay moderate assuming Snap exits 2019 with revenue of $1.693 billion.

Given the assumptions, Snap could see further market cap gain, which will see shares rising to $20 with a further acceleration to $26/share if the momentum is sustained in 1H’2020.

The table above provides a range of quarterly revenue run rate in 2019 at a varying P/S. Risk-averse investors would opt for a moderate to low quarterly revenue run rate, which would drive a low P/S ratio. In that scenario, Snap could touch $9/share. On the other hand, exiting 2019 at a quarterly revenue run rate of $700 million and a P/S multiple of 20 would result in a share price of $26 assuming shares outstanding of 1,405 million.

Assuming a 50/50 possibility of exiting 2019 at $10/share (which represents the lower bound/bearish case) and $20/share (which represents the upper bound/bullish case), the average payoff to be derived for investing in shares of Snap will be a -13% loss to the current trading price. This average payoff rises if we increase the upper bound above $20/share. With over 200 million DAU, Snap is more likely to trade above $20/share versus the sub $10/share bears are expecting.

I reiterate a HOLD rating with a price target of $20 as I see more prospects beyond 2020 with gaming and the improved ad platform set to outperform and drive more advertisers to Snap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.