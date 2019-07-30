Market participants will need to decide if this is a cyclical phenomenon or a secular trend that has seen the historic alpha in small cap value exploited.

In a recent series of articles, I updated my work on "7 Ways to Beat the Market". This series covered factor tilts or alternative weighting schema, including size, value, low volatility, dividend growth, equal-weighting, momentum, and quality, that have delivered long-run structural alpha. At the end of that series, I offered readers qualitative and quantitative approaches to combine those strategies into portfolios that produce alpha versus the capitalization-weighted large cap index over a business cycle.

A couple of readers noted that since six of the seven strategies and the benchmark I chose are large cap in nature that I might be introducing an unintended bias towards large cap stocks for readers. That is not my intention, and I have long extolled the virtues of correctly structured small cap portfolios. In this mini-series, I want to look at the same factor tilts, but examine the small-cap versions of these trades.

In this first article, I want to cover small cap value. This piece will highlight the efficacy of this factor tilt over the very long term. Regular readers know that this means a dive into the voluminous dataset of Dartmouth professor Kenneth French.

If that name is familiar, French paired with Noble laureate Eugene Fama to coin the Fama-French three-factor model. This model described two factors - size and value - that when combined with market beta improved the ability to explain stock market returns.

It should come as no surprise then that the French dataset includes portfolios formed based on size and value. In the dataset, he formed six portfolios based on a cross-section of market capitalization and the ratio of book equity to market equity. With the data dating back to 1926, we have a long-run view of how these size and value factors have performed over the history of the modern U.S. stock market. Tabled below, I have listed the portfolio splits as Small or Large and Value, Neutral and Growth. I have also provided data for the Market, a capitalization-weighted mix of all six portfolios.

Small-cap value generates the highest annualized returns, but also has the most variable returns. Looking at the return figures and the variability of returns as a ratio, it still appears that investors in small-cap value have been amply paid for this higher risk relative to the other factor tilts.

I would point out to readers that value bested growth over the long run for both the large-cap and small-cap stocks. When looking across the size frontier, smaller stocks outperformed their large-cap brethren in both the value and neutral segments, but small-cap growth lagged large-cap growth. As I wrote in Small Cap + Low Volatility = Great Long-Run Returns, standard asset-pricing models assume that smaller and riskier stocks should have higher expected returns. To effectively glean the small-cap premium you need to control for quality, and I believe that the underperformance of small-cap growth is likely a function of a higher failure rate among these businesses. As I wrote recently in the reason Why Many Global Investors Fail, the median stock does not outperform Treasury bills over time. At the very least, these higher market-to-book stocks likely had more downside than the small-cap value stocks.

A 4.5% annual market outperformance since the days of Calvin Coolidge generates tremendous compounded relative gains. The question is how to capture that outperformance. The French dataset is not readily replicable through a passive vehicle. The leading small cap value ETFs (tabled below) have a rather mixed performance. Generally, the older vintage funds, which include one or two down economic environments have outperformed the broad market. The post-crisis vintage funds have underperformed in a period where large cap tech stalwarts have done very well. The S&P funds have tended to outperform the Russell Funds, a fact that I attribute to the quality inclusion in the S&P indices. The largest small cap value fund - the Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR), a fund I own - has barely eked out excess returns versus the S&P 500 over the past 15 years. Adjusted for its higher volatility, it has created negative alpha.

The French dataset also underperformed over this 15-year horizon from 2004-2019. That begs the question of whether small-cap value will generate outperformance moving forward, or whether markets have adjusted to price out the alpha from this segment of the market. My gut says that the recent outperformance of large cap growth is the anomalous factor and that small cap value will generate outperformance over time as it has for many decades prior. If you are underweight both the size and value factors, perhaps a small allocation is warranted. From a business cycle perspective, size and value both tend to do well early in an economic recovery (not the environment we are currently in at this time), so this could be a watch list item for Seeking Alpha readers. In coming articles, I hope to also look at small cap tilts to low volatility, dividend growth, quality, and momentum.

