Ascendis Pharma Unveils The TransCon Oncology Pipeline

The three initial oncology candidates have the potential to address the limitations of existing therapies or therapies in development.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) held an R&D day in late June where the company covered its existing endocrinology pipeline at great length and where it also unveiled its TransCon oncology pipeline. In this article, I will share my notes and thoughts on the TransCon oncology pipeline. While the benefits of the three oncology candidates are yet to be demonstrated in the clinic, Ascendis is using clinically verified parent drugs and improving their PK/PD (pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic) profile with the TransCon technology and these improvements should lead to better efficacy, safety, and tolerability in the clinic. These candidates may also be suitable for combination therapies, including one with the other within Ascendis' pipeline and in combination with other therapies, such as checkpoint inhibitors.

Why oncology?

We've known that Ascendis' next targeted therapeutic area will be oncology for quite some time and it seemed like an interesting decision. With so much unmet need in many areas, why did the company choose to go after one of the most crowded spaces in biotech?

The answer is: Ascendis believes it can address significant limitations of existing cancer drugs and do so in a way that sets it apart from competitors and in a way that cannot be easily copied by competitors.

Ascendis has used its TransCon technology to develop three different oncology candidates and is using parent drugs that are either FDA-approved or that have validated pathways or that have shown positive effects in the clinic. By using clinically-validated targets, Ascendis is significantly reducing the development risk and targeting oncology also enables a rapid path to commercialization because oncology candidates most often enter the clinic by treating cancer patients immediately instead of being tested in healthy volunteers. And additionally, cancer treatments generally have a higher probability of getting accelerated approval based on clinical endpoints such as overall response rate. So, theoretically, we could see one or all three Ascendis' oncology products come to market before TransCon PTH or TransCon CNP, both of which are in phase 2 trials.

Going back to the way Ascendis is developing its oncology product candidates, the TransCon technology is able to prolong the activity of the drug at efficacious levels, to prolong exposure time without reaching high drug concentration (Cmax) - thereby avoiding high toxic levels that often complicate therapeutic candidates in oncology. Drug-induced toxicity is an increasing problem in oncology and patients often can't benefit from the drug because they can't tolerate it.

And finally, Ascendis' candidates have the potential to be part of combination regimens such as checkpoint inhibitors and potentially one with the other.

I don't want to make too strong a statement on product candidates that aren't in the clinic yet, but I am impressed with what I saw and heard at the R&D day and believe Ascendis has a good chance to create differentiated products with significant sales potential in the next few years.

TransCon IL-2 β/γ (beta/gamma)

TransCon IL-2 β/γ (beta/gamma) is targeting IL-2 (interleukin 2). Aldesleukin (branded name Proleukin) is an FDA-approved product for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic melanoma and metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Aldesleukin is associated with severe adverse events and needs to be given in intensive care units. Ascendis believes it can address the significant toxicity issue, improve safety and efficacy, and also expand to new indications by generating sustained exposure and selective receptor binding.

TransCon IL-2 β/γ is designed to achieve optimal receptor binding. Ascendis claims that, while IL-2 is a validated cytokine, it comes with two major limitations:

1. Receptor binding properties. IL-2 has two types of receptors - α/β/γ (alpha/beta/gamma) and β/γ. α/β/γ activates T regulatory cells and also endothelial cells and it reduces efficacy and can cause capillary leak syndrome. On the other hand, β/γ activates beneficial cells, such as CD8+ cytotoxic cells. TransCon IL-2 β/γ, as its name suggests, only binds to the beneficial β/γ receptor.

2. The second limitation is the suboptimal pharmacokinetic ('PK') profile. Aldesleukin's half-life is about 1.5 hour and its administration drives high Cmax, resulting in a high frequency of adverse events. Ascendis has solved this limitation by extending the half-life of its molecule to 2-3 days and reducing the Cmax to potentially avoid the associated adverse events.

Source: Ascendis Pharma presentation

These effects were demonstrated in preclinical models - TransCon IL-2 β/γ has demonstrated binding to the β/γ receptor and potent expansion and activation of CD8+ T cells and NK cells in cynomolgus monkeys and the candidate was well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicity and no changes in serum albumin levels which is often used as a surrogate marker of vascular leak syndrome. Ascendis believes TransCon IL-2 β/γ has the potential to be a best in class molecule.

The initial clinical targets seem obvious - those where aldesleukin is already approved - metastatic renal cell carcinoma and metastatic melanoma. Unfortunately for patients, the efficacy is not that great. Aldesleukin has shown low response rates in both indications:

15% in metastatic renal cell carcinoma (7% CR and 8% PR).

16% in metastatic melanoma (6% CR and 10% PR).

TransCon TLR 7/8 agonist

TransCon TLR 7/8 agonist is designed for intratumoral administration. Intratumoral administration allows for direct targeting of the tumor and is designed to avoid systemic toxicity which should open up a greater therapeutic window and avoid immune tolerance.

The challenges of intratumoral treatments are access to the tumor, the need for frequent and regular injections and the potential for vascular injury.

Ascendis' TransCon intratumoral candidates are designed for potent and sustained activity in the tumor and minimized systemic toxicity. The presentation slide shows how the TransCon technology delivers long tumor exposure and low systemic exposure.

Source: Ascendis Pharma presentation

TransCon intratumoral candidates are also designed for systemic antitumor effects through immune priming in the draining lymph nodes (abscopal antitumor effects). The cytotoxic T effector Cells are primed in lymph nodes and then migrate to distant organs to target metastatic cells, thereby providing the systemic antitumor effects.

Source: Ascendis Pharma presentation

Ascendis' first intratumoral candidate is TransCon TLR 7/8 agonist, designed for sustained tumor exposure to enhance activation in the tumor and also to reduce the risk of reaching high 'ablative' levels. Current approaches with TLR agonists are limited by systemic toxicity issues, but there is clinical validation with several TLR agonists:

Intravesical BCG bacilli (TLR 2 and 4 agonist) is approved for superficial bladder cancer.

Topical TLR 7 agonist, imiquimod, is approved for basal cell carcinoma.

TLR 7/8 agonist, resiquimod, demonstrated efficacy in cutaneous T cell lymphoma.

Intratumoral T-VEC, talimogene leharparepvec, is approved in advanced melanoma.

The above-mentioned resiquimod is the parent drug in the TransCon TLR 7/8 agonist. Resiquimod is loaded onto TransCon hydrogel for sustained intratumoral delivery. Ascendis has demonstrated a 25-fold half-life improvement over resiquimod - approximately 250 hours versus 10 hours, in rats, and approximately 280 hours in mice.

Source: Ascendis Pharma presentation

A single dose of TransCon TLR 7/8 agonist provided potent tumor growth inhibition and a minimal increase in cytokines. Tumor inhibition looks much better than resiquimod at the equivalent dose and resiquimod also leads to significant increases in cytokines which is not what you want to see the drug do because the release of cytokines, such as IL-6 and TNF alpha, is associated with cytokine release syndrome and sepsis in patients.

Source: Ascendis Pharma presentation

Based on the improvements in delivery and prolonged exposure without high concentration, TransCon TLR 7/8 agonist has the potential to provide more potent anti-tumor effects without dose-limiting toxicity.

And, as mentioned above, TransCon TLR 7/8 agonist has the potential for abscopal antitumor effects - see the graph on the right side of the slide below where you can see an antitumor effect in a non-injected tumor. The slide also shows the potential synergistic effect of TransCon TLR 7/8 and IL-2. This is the wild type IL-2, not the TransCon IL-2 β/γ, so, the effects could potentially be better in combination with Ascendis' improved IL-2 candidate.

Source: Ascendis Pharma presentation

The preclinical data demonstrate TransCon TLR 7/8 agonist's potential for superior efficacy and safety with sustained intratumoral delivery. A single dose could provide exposure for weeks or even months and the data demonstrate significantly better antitumor effects, including an abscopal effect as well as efficacy as monotherapy and in combination with IL-2, which means there is potential for TransCon TLR 7/8 agonist and TransCon IL-2 β/γ to be used together.

TransCon VEGF-TKI

TransCon VEGF-TKI is Ascendis' second intratumoral candidate. This is an interesting approach since oral VEGF-TKIs are available. VEGF-TKI products are already approved for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, thyroid cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma and they also have proven combination benefits with checkpoint inhibitors.

Source: Ascendis Pharma presentation

Ascendis believes it can solve some of the issues that aren't addressed with existing therapies or candidates:

Better tolerability to enable sufficient tumor exposure and also to enable new combination approaches. Oral VEGF-TKI products are poorly tolerated and up to 30% of patients discontinue treatment as a result. And higher doses and exposure are associated with better outcomes.

Lower systemic exposure should enable aggressive combination therapy approaches.

Ascendis' candidate could expand into new indications, including CNS indications. For example, bevacizumab is approved for glioblastoma but brain permeability of all VEGFs is limited.

Ascendis is using the same approach with TransCon VEGF-TKI as with TransCon IL-2 β/γ. VEGF-TKI is loaded onto TransCon hydrogel for sustained intratumoral delivery. TransCon VEGF-TKI has achieved dose-dependent tumor growth inhibition in preclinical models and is estimated to allow for greater than a 100-fold increase in tumor concentration than in serum. Limited systemic exposure should also allow for improved safety and tolerability.

Source: Ascendis Pharma presentation

A single dose of TransCon VEGF-TKI in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody showed benefits over monotherapy approaches, including tumor growth inhibition in non-injected tumors (abscopal effect).

Source: Ascendis Pharma presentation

Conclusion

Ascendis has set a big goal to achieve with its oncology platform - to raise the survival tail for cancer patients.

Source: Ascendis Pharma presentation

The company could achieve that goal with its candidates, including combinations within its pipeline and/or with other immunotherapy or chemotherapy agents. The presentation slide below also shows the company is seeking a broad impact on the patient's immunity cycle.

Source: Ascendis Pharma presentation

It is still too early for the TransCon oncology platform to create shareholder value, but it has the potential to mature rapidly - the IND or INDs are expected in 2020 and we could see the first proof of concept trial results as soon as 2021. And Ascendis is using and improving upon clinically validated approaches to cancer treatment, which significantly increases the probability of success in the clinic. I also think Ascendis could become a desirable partner for oncology companies.

As an interesting side note, Ascendis also noted the potential of TransCon hGH and TransCon CNP to be used as combination therapy in some indications. Several growth disorders could benefit from the use of these two products together. Skeletal dysplasias, idiopathic short stature, and small gestational age were mentioned as potential indications for the combo. Preclinical proof of concept has been achieved - growth hormone-deficient rats achieved higher body weight gains with the combo than with TransCon CNP or hGH alone. Combination therapy represents another path to additional value creation for the endocrinology franchise.

Source: Ascendis presentation

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.