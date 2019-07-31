Winners And Losers In The Passive Vs. Active Debate (Podcast)

Debunking several myths around active investing, Danny demonstrates the ongoing need for investor education - something he has personally been at the forefront of for more than a decade.

While it is possible for active managers to consistently outperform the market, the preponderance of evidence points to passive indexing strategies generally outperforming active ones.

BlackRock iShares' Danny Prince joins the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs to weigh in on the ongoing passive vs. active investing debate.

By Jonathan Liss

My guest for the fourth episode of Let's Talk ETFs is Head of iShares Product Consulting for BlackRock's (BLK) U.S. Wealth Advisory Business, Danny Prince, and frankly, I can't think of a better choice to walk investors through the passive vs. active investing debate. Danny has spent more than a dozen years at the forefront of ETF investor education, traveling far and wide to teach investors the merits of utilizing passively managed index ETFs to reach their investing goals.

More than 25 years after the launch of the first exchange traded fund, many misconceptions still exist around passive indexing, and Danny and I try to debunk many of the most persistent myths on this subject. From the early history of index investing to why ETFs have become synonymous with index investing to the arithmetic of active investing and why indexing doesn't mean 'settling' for average returns, we tackle the ongoing passive vs. active debate from a variety of angles.

Click 'play' above to listen to the full conversation.

Topics Covered

2:30 - A focus on ETF education

4:15 - Danny’s ‘aha’ ETF moment

5:25 - Setting the terms of the debate: Defining the difference between active vs. passive investing

8:35 - Beyond Bogle: BlackRock’s role in the early history of indexing funds

10:30 - Settling for average returns? Understanding why index funds exist

14:10 - Why is it that ETFs have become synonymous with indexing?

18:25- Why are investors increasingly turning to index funds?

22:05 - Myth-busting: Is there any concern that if too much money moves into index funds, the market’s price discovery mechanism will be blunted?

24:45 - Myth-busting, continued: Are there specific asset classes or market conditions where active regularly outperforms passive indexing?

30:25- How is BlackRock iShares’ approach to the active vs. passive debate reflected in its products?

35:30- Knowledge is power when it comes to ETFs

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.