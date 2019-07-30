Valero Energy: Not So Bad All Considered

Valero Energy is my first choice when it comes to refiners because of its savoir-faire in the refining industry.

Courtesy: Houston Chronicle - Image: Corpus Christi West refinery. Photo: Valero Energy

Investment Thesis

San Antonio-based Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) is the largest independent U.S. refiner. The company can be compared to Phillips 66 (PSX) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC), which represent the three refiners that I am following on Seeking Alpha. In general, Valero is the first to release its quarterly results followed by Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum.

This sector is an important one for the oil industry, and holding at least one of those three refiners in your long-term portfolio is recommended.

Valero Energy is my first choice when it comes to refiners because of its savoir-faire in the refining industry. The size of the company creates the right environment for a low operating cost per barrel and better margins, which give the company a definite competitive advantage over other refiners. Below is the chart comparison of the total throughput per oil quality.

Note: The crack spread is a crucial component to understanding what the refiners' business is and how it is making a profit. It is the differential between the price of WTI or Brent and the products (e.g., gasoline and distillates) obtained from it. The spread approximates the profit margin an oil refinery can anticipate to receive by cracking crude oil. Thus, crack spreads are a critical factor in refiners' profitability. Below is the margin comparison per barrel of throughput and Ethanol year over year.

However, the sector is very volatile and I recommend trading short term at least 30% of your position.

Quick Presentation

From VLO presentation

Valero Energy - Financials: The raw numbers - Second quarter 2019

Valero Energy 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 26.44 31.02 30.85 28.73 24.26 28.93 Net Income in $ Million 469 845 856 952 141 612 EBITDA $ Million 1350 1771 1778 1872 881 1486 EPS diluted in $/share 1.09 1.96 2.01 2.24 0.34 1.47 Operating cash flow in $ Million 138 2059 496 1678 877 1517 CapEx in $ Million 384 434 439 495 463 510 (from CC) Free Cash Flow in $ Million -246 1625 57 1183 414 1007 (Estimated by Fun trading) Total Cash $ Billion 4.658 4.451 3.551 2.982 2.777 2.0 (from CC) Total LT Debt in $ Billion 8.957 9.059 9.076 9.109 10.116 9.5 (from the CC) Dividend per share in $ 0.80 0.80 0.80 0.90 0.90 0.90 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 432 431 427 422 418 417 Oil, NG & Ethanol Production 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Throughput volume in K Bop/d 2931 2898 3100 3013 2865 2,968 Ethanol in K gallon p/d 4113 4002 4069 4251 4217 4,533 Brent price ($/b) 67.16 74.93 75.93 68.46 63.82 68.33 WTI price ($/b) 62.87 68.00 69.7 59.08 54.88 59.80 Natural gas price ($/MM Btu) 3.19 2.89 2.96 3.86 2.86

Source: VLO filings and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Throughput volume, and Ethanol production

1 - Revenues were $28.923 Billion in 2Q'19

Valero Energy's quarterly revenue for the quarter was $28.92 billion which beat expectations. Valero Energy came out with quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share, compared to earnings of $1.96 per share a year ago. Overall, weaker results compared to the same quarter a year ago.

"Operating income for the refining segment in the second quarter of 2019 was $1 billion compared to $1.4 billion for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease from the second quarter of 2018 was mainly attributed to significantly narrower medium and heavy sour crude oil differentials relative to Brent crude oil." (conference call)

Those events indicated in the conference call have limited the flow of heavy oil supply, pushing crude prices up. It is essential to know that Valero was one of the largest buyers of Venezuelan crude in the US. The company had been replacing light crude oil from North America and other sources to mitigate the lack of Venezuelan heavy crude oil.

The refining segment reported $1,037 million of operating income for the second quarter of 2019 as opposed to $1,440 million for the second quarter of 2018.

million of operating income for the second quarter of 2019 as opposed to $1,440 million for the second quarter of 2018. The ethanol segment generated $7 million of operating income in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $43 million in the second quarter of 2018. Ethanol margin per gallon of production went down from $0.47 in Q2'18 to $0.37 in Q2'19.

million of operating income in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $43 million in the second quarter of 2018. Ethanol margin per gallon of production went down from $0.47 in Q2'18 to $0.37 in Q2'19. The VLP segment, the Ex-Valero Energy Partners VLP acquired by Valero Energy, reported $77 million of operating income for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $30 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Operating cash flow in 2Q'19 was $908 million, down 27.5% from the same quarter a year ago.

2 - Strong Free cash flow

VLO has passed the test with FCF of $2.671 billion yearly ("TTM"). It is an impressive achievement. Free cash flow for the quarter has been estimated at $1.007 billion.

As a reminder, VLO returned $588 million to its shareholders during the second quarter of 2019. The company purchased 2.6 million shares of Valero common stock. As of June 30th, VLO had approximately $2 billion of share repurchase authorization remaining. Homer Bhullar, CFO, said in the conference call:

"We continue to expect annual capital investments for both 2019 and 2020 to be approximately $2.5 billion with approximately 60% allocating to sustaining the business and approximately 40% to growth. The $2.5 billion includes expenditures for turnarounds, catalysts and joint venture investments."

3 - Net debt is $7.5 billion as of June 30, 2019

The net debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") stands at 1.6x which is very satisfactory and much lower than the average ratio for the industry. Valero’s debt to capitalization ratio net of $2.8 billion in cash was 26% this quarter. Homer Bhullar said in the conference call:

"With respect to our balance sheet at quarter-end, total debt was $9.5 billion, and cash and cash equivalents were $2 billion. Valero's debt-to-capitalization ratio net of $2 billion in cash was 26%."

At the end of June, Valero had $5.4 billion of available liquidity excluding cash.

4 - Throughput and Ethanol Production

Historical chart comparison (Brent and WTI).

During the quarter, refining throughput volumes were 2.968 million barrels per day, up 2.4% with the prior-year quarter.

The company guidance for the third-quarter operations is as follows:

1 - Refining throughput 3Q'19 guidance

The company expects refining throughput volumes to fall within the following ranges:

U.S. Gulf Coast at 1.71 million to 1.76 million barrels per day;

U.S. Mid-Continent at 440,000 to 460,000 barrels per day;

U.S. West Coast at 255,000 to 275,000 barrels per day; and

North Atlantic at 460,000 to 480,000 barrels per day.

The company expects refining cash operating expenses in the third quarter to be approximately $4.05 per barrel.

2 - For the ethanol segment, Valero Energy expects to produce a total of 4.3 million gallons per day in the third quarter. Operating expenses should average $0.40 per gallon, which includes $0.06 per gallon for non-cash costs such as depreciation and amortization.

3 - Renewable diesel segment will have sales volumes to be 750,000 gallons per day in 2019. Operating expenses in 2019 should be $0.45 per gallon, which includes $0.16 per gallon for non-cash costs such as depreciation and amortization.

4 - CapEx is still expected to be $2.5 billion in 2019 and 2020.

Source: VLO Presentation

Conclusion And Technical analysis

Valero Energy announced its second quarter of 2019 results on July 25. They were viewed as better than expected due to the rebounding in gasoline cracks. The expansion of the Diamond Green Diesel Plant was an excellent contribution. Valero initiated a new division during the last reported quarter called Renewable Diesel, which included the operations of a consolidated JV, Diamond Green Diesel.

On the negative side, results were affected by reduced discounts for medium and heavy sour crude oils and higher corn prices.

Finally, Valero Energy is still struggling with a lack of low-cost heavy crude in the market.

Joseph W. Gorder, the CEO, said in the conference call:

"Gasoline cracks improved significantly in the second quarter relative to the first quarter in all regions boosting refining margins. However, the supplies of medium and heavy sour crude oils remained limited due to continued Venezuelan and Iranian sanctions and OPEC production curtailments resulting in narrower crude discounts for those grades relative to Brent crude oil. As a result, we optimized our system with additional domestic light sweet, Canadian heavy and Latin American crude oils. In fact, we set another record for Canadian heavy crude oil runs this quarter with over 190,000 barrels per day."

Overall, Valero achieved an excellent operating performance while delivering weaker results on the year-over-year basis. The market reacted rather neutral, and after an initially limited profit-taking, the stock went back to nearly $85, which is the actual resistance.

Technical analysis (short term)

VLO is forming a descending triangle pattern with line resistance at $85.10 and strong line support at $80.25. However, the industry is highly volatile and could experience severe weakness, which may drive VLO to a lower resistance at $70 (double bottom).

On the positive side, VLO could cross its resistance and retest $90.50, where it is prudent to sell another portion of your position and wait for a retracement.

The primary trading strategy is to stay long-term invested in the stock and trade about 30% of your position at critical timing. Hence, I recommend selling at $85.10, about 15%-20% and wait for a retracement to buy back.

The first intermediate support is at $80.25, at which point I recommend adding to your position.

I understand that this trading/investing strategy is not for everyone and should be adapted to your need. In my long trading experience, I have been able to reduce the risk and increase my overall profit significantly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.