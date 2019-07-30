Guardant Health Looks Forward To The Liquid Biopsy Opportunity In 2019

Certain risks have to be considered prior to investing in this company.

A recent entry in the public arena, Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH), has already captured the attention of many healthcare analysts and investor. The company is being hailed as the leader in liquid biopsies, arguably considered to be the next big thing in oncology.

On July 26, Guardant Health was up by 157.97% in 2019 YTD and almost three times since its debut in the public market. And, despite this seemingly crazy rally, I believe that the hype is pretty well justified. In fact, I believe there is significant upside potential remaining.

In this article, I will explain why I consider Guardant Health to be a promising investment in 2019.

Guardant Health is targeting huge growth opportunity in the liquid biopsy space

Today, tissue biopsies are the norm in solid tumor diagnostics. A small portion of the tissue is obtained, for genotyping the tumor to determine the future course of therapy. However, accessing and obtaining a sufficient sample of the tissue remains a problem, especially since there are chances of cancerous cells dislodging from the tumor and spreading to other parts of the body.

On the other hand, liquid biopsies diagnose genotype tumors based on biomarkers in the blood. These biomarkers can be either fragment of tumor DNA or cells from the tumor. Liquid biopsies are proving to be a major paradigm change in the cancer diagnostics space.

Guardant Health's already launched commercial liquid biopsy tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, currently target around 700K patients with advanced-stage cancer in the U.S. These tests are being used to determine the treatment options for patients, including immuno-oncology agents and targeted therapies. The U.S. advanced-stage market is projected to be worth $6.0 billion.

Of this, $4.0 billion is a clinical opportunity, while the remaining $2.0 billion is a biopharmaceutical opportunity. Prospective clinical trials, retrospective clinical trials, companion diagnostics, and commercial testing account for $1.18 billion, $370 million, $320 million, and $250 million, respectively, of the $2.0 billion biopharmaceutical market opportunity. In the biopharmaceutical space, Guardant Health is targeting more than 130,000 patients across greater than 1,200 targeted therapy and immuno-oncology clinical programs.

After developing liquid biopsy tests targeting advanced-stage cancer patients, the company is also moving in earlier stages of cancer detection and diagnosis. The company launched LUNAR assay in 2018 for research-only purpose. The company aims to position LUNAR assay as an affordable tool for early detection and recurrence monitoring in four solid tumors such as lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and ovarian cancer.

Post-commercialization, the LUNAR assay is expected to target early-stage cancer patients and cancer survivor patients. This patient population size is close to 15 million. The recurrence monitoring market opportunity for the LUNAR assay is worth $15.0 billion in the U.S. The assay will be a tool to determine the neoadjuvant, adjuvant, or curative therapy best suited for the patient.

Going forward, the company also plans to target the more than 35 million asymptomatic high-risk cancer patients in the U.S. with its LUNAR assay. Used as a screening or early detection tool, the LUNAR assay is expected to be used to determine curative or preventive treatment approaches for these patients. The company estimates this market opportunity to be worth more than $18.0 billion.

In totality, Guardant Health is leveraging its proprietary digital sequencing technology to target a market opportunity worth $35.0 billion in the U.S. market.

Guardant Health has successfully penetrated in the liquid biopsy market, though none of its products is FDA-approved

Guardant360 test is a molecular diagnostic test measuring 73 cancer-related genes. GuardantOMNI has a broader 500-gene panel and was launched in 2017 as a comprehensive genomic profiling tool for biopharmaceutical companies. Both tests analyze circulating tumor DNA in the blood.

Since its launch as a laboratory-developed test, Guardant360 has been ordered more than 100,000 times by more than 6,000 oncologists for advanced-stage cancer patients to determine the treatment. Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI have been ordered by more than 50 biopharmaceutical companies, mainly for identifying target patient populations to accelerate translational science research, clinical trial enrollment, drug development, and post-approval commercialization. This, in turn, is expected to expedite clinical development programs in both immuno-oncology and targeted therapy areas.

Guardant Health's revenues increased YoY by more than 82% to reach $90.64 million in 2018. The company revenues rise 120% YoY and reached $36.65 million in the first quarter of 2019. Total test volumes jumped YoY by 39% and reached 13,283 in the first quarter. 9,521 clinical tests were performed in the first quarter, a YoY rise of 31%. Biopharmaceutical test volume rose faster, by 61% YoY and reached 3,762 in the first quarter. Based on the robust uptake in the first quarter, the company raised its fiscal 2019 revenue guidance from $130 million - $135 million to $145 million - $150 million. The new guidance reflects YoY revenue growth of 60-65%.

All these numbers are exemplary, considering that none of the company's tests is FDA-approved. The company is now working to submit PMA (pre-market approval) for Guardant360. FDA approval for Guardant360 will further boost adoption of this test.

Partnership with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) further validates Guardant Health's proprietary digital genome sequencing technology and also adds to the revenue potential for the tests.

In December 2018, Guardant Health announced a partnership with AstraZeneca for developing companion diagnostic tests for the latter's lung cancer drugs, Tagrisso and Imfinzi.

Data from NILE study may prove useful in expanding payer coverage for Guardant360

At the end of the first quarter of 2019, Guardant Health had managed to secure Medicare and commercial payer coverage spanning 153.3 million people in the U.S. On March 28, Palmetto GBA posted a draft LCD (local coverage determination) for expanding Medicare coverage of the Guardant360 assay from advanced NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer) to over a dozen advanced solid tumor cancer types with guideline-recommended genomic targets. At the end of the first quarter, Guardant360 was also covered by prominent private payers such as eviCore healthcare, Cigna, CareFirst, and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

Guardant Health expects to benefit from the robust data from NILE study, presented at the AACR annual meeting. In NILE, Guardant360 was compared with standard-of-care tissue testing to identify NCCN guideline-recommended biomarkers in first-line advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients. In the trial, Guardant360 met the primary endpoint of comparable efficacy as compared to standard-of-care tissue testing. Besides, the number of patients tested was three times more with Guardant360 as compared to tissue testing. Guardant360 and tissue testing results were concordant in more than 90% of cases. Besides, while median time to results for Guardant360 was 9 days, it was 15 days for tissue testing. This difference in time for diagnosis is material for advanced NSCLC patients.

On July 12, Guardant Health announced Palmetto GBA has finalized its local coverage determination for the Guardant360. According to the policy, Guardant360's comprehensive genomic profiling will be covered for all fee-for-service Medicare patients in the United States with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who meet certain clinical criteria. This is an important step in Guardant360's progress towards pan-cancer Medicare coverage.

The LUNAR assay is deploying genomic alterations as well as epigenomic signatures in circulating DNA, to improve early-stage cancer detection and recurrence monitoring

Genomic signatures and standard approaches for epigenomic signatures are not very effective in detecting early-stage cancer. Besides, there are also multiple non-tumor sources of noise that affect the overall accuracy of early-stage cancer tests. Guardant Health has deployed three separate dimensions to develop a much-advanced LUNAR assay for early-stage cancer detection and recurrence monitoring. The LUNAR assay detects genomic alteration and epigenomic variations such as methylation changes, nucleosomal positioning, and fragmented mix signatures.

In March 2019, Guardant Health announced the acquisition of a privately held company, Bellwether Bio. This acquisition is expected to strengthen the company's research into the epigenomic content of cell-free DNA, thereby benefiting the LUNAR program.

The company reported more than 80% sensitivity and close to 94% specificity in exploratory data evaluating the use of LUNAR assay for detecting early-stage colorectal cancer. Based on this data, the company plans to initiate a prospective colorectal screening study of over 10,000 patients in the second half of 2019.

Certain risks must be considered prior to investing in Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a loss-making company and may take many more years to become profitable. In the absence of profits, it may become difficult for the company to maintain its colossal valuation multiples.

The company also faces significant competitive pressures in the liquid biopsy and the overall non-invasive cancer diagnostic market. Grail is the closest competitor of Guardant Health recently presented some noteworthy data for its liquid biopsy test. We have exact sciences who has already emerged as a leading player in the non-invasive colorectal cancer diagnosis segment.

In June 2019, it was reported in a publication that Resolution Biosciences' ctDx-Lung™ assay identified more actionable gene fusion mutations than Guardant Health's Guardant360 test in patients with advanced NSCLC. Then, there is the latest entrant in the liquid biopsy space, Thrive Early Detection Corp., a spinout from Johns Hopkins University. Thrive is focused on developing CANCERSEEK, a liquid biopsy diagnostic test that works by detects cancer-specific genetic mutations in ctDNA. While it works similar to Guardant Health's assays, CANCERSEEK is targeting eight different cancers.

Investors should also remain aware of the possibility of further equity dilution, a risk that is present in early-stage and loss-making healthcare companies.

Institutional investors account for almost 66% of Guardant Health's share-holding. SoftBank Investment Advisers accounts for almost 46.06% shareholding. Then, we have Sequoia Capital with 12.87% of the company's share-holding, while Khosla Ventures accounts for 11.81% of the company's shares. It is pretty difficult to predict SoftBank's vision with these investments. Although Sequoia Capital and Khosla Ventures are reputed venture capital funds, they have to look out first for their investors. In this backdrop, a sell-off by any of these big institutional holders can have a dramatic impact on the company's share prices.

Despite these risks, I believe Guardant Health is a top-notch investment in 2019

Trading at a P/S of 76.85x, Guardant Health is a pretty expensive pick. However, this valuation accounts for the immense growth potential in the liquid biopsy market and the company's first-mover advantage in this market.

In this backdrop, I believe that the Wall Street 12-month consensus target price for the company of $96.50 does not capture the true value of this growth stock. Instead, I believe that the company's share price will go even above the higher target price of $105. The stock can reach up to $112 in the next twelve months.

In this backdrop, I believe Guardant Health can be a promising buy-and-hold investment for the retail investor with above-average risk appetite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.